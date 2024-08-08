Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shivi Agarwal - Manager of Finance
Blair Welch - Chief Executive Officer
Joe Pleckaitis - Chief Financial Officer
Connor O'Brien - Managing Director
Allen Gordon - Senior Vice President
Braden Lyons - Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Slate Grocery REIT Q2 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Shivi Agarwal, Manager of Finance. Please go ahead.

Shivi Agarwal

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 2024 Conference Call for Slate Grocery REIT. I am joined this morning by Blair Welch, Chief Executive Officer; Joe Pleckaitis, Chief Financial Officer; Connor O'Brien, Managing Director; Allen Gordon, Senior Vice President; and Braden Lyons, Vice President. Before I get started, I would like to remind participants that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, and therefore, we ask you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements as well as non-IFRS measures, both of which can be found in management's discussion and analysis. You can visit Slate Grocery REIT's website to access all of the REIT's financial disclosure, including our Q2 2024 investor update, which is now available. I will now hand over the call to Blair Welch for opening remarks.

Blair Welch

Thank you, Shivi, and hello, everyone. We are pleased to report a strong second quarter of growth for Slate Grocery REIT. Our team completed over 700,000 square feet of total leasing in the quarter at attractive rental rate increases that drove healthy net operating income growth. Over 80,000 square feet of new deals were completed at 28% above comparable average in-place rent. And

