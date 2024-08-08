BostjanT

Written by Nick Ackerman

We had previously touched on Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) after The Bear Cave took aim at this company. We rejected the short report as a lack of understanding of the underlying business. From my previous experience, it seemed like the short report highlighted what is simply business as usual in the financial sector. Primerica also took a shot back against the bears with their strong Q2 results. The top and bottom lines both beat expectations by a wide margin, with solid growth on both fronts year-over-year. Further, investors received more good news as the dividend was lifted for a second time this year.

We were validated with some upward market movement since our report. Though market volatility overall has taken some of that upside away, what we focus on is the long-term investment approach. Market pullbacks, corrections, and even bear markets are normal in equities investing. Ultimately, the short term is only noise in an equity market that is constantly gyrating, which is as expected.

PRI Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Not only did they report some solid results, but they bumped the dividend off schedule with another 20% boost after raising it over 15% earlier this year on their regularly scheduled dividend boost.

They lifted the quarterly dividend to $0.90 earlier this year, taking it from $0.65 to $0.75 on their 'regularly scheduled' dividend boost. The regular increase, at least historically, is at the start of the year, and this company has delivered 13 years of consecutive dividend growth. This company was spun off from Citigroup Inc. (C) in 2010, and they've been raising their dividend ever since on the back of strong earnings growth.

PRI Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The company has also been regularly buying back its shares, with the latest quarter being no different. They repurchased $143 million in common stock during the quarter. Reducing the outstanding shares thanks to strong cash flow means the company can more easily lift earnings over time. Since the spin-off as its own publicly traded entity, they've reduced shares outstanding by over 50%.

YCharts

I believe that the dividend lifts and share repurchases are a sign of management's confidence in the underlying business, which was already providing a nearly 20% CAGR on its dividend. This has translated to an A+ dividend growth rate based on the quant ratings relative to the rest of the financial sector.

PRI Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Not only did they boost the dividend just to increase it, but this was supported by the earnings and cash flow the company generated. The company's latest diluted adjusted operating EPS came to $4.71, working out to less than a 20% EPS payout ratio based on this latest quarterly EPS. That EPS was also a lift of 18% year-over-year.

In terms of free cash flow, the company delivered $19.52 per share in the trailing twelve-month period. Even with the raised dividend coming to an annualized $3.60 now, that works out to less than an 18.5% FCF payout ratio. That's similar to the EPS payout ratio and indicates the company is not in a stressed position. They have a strong balance sheet and the capacity to withstand a slower economic period while still being able to support dividend growth.

PRI Dividend Vs. Earnings and FCF (Portfolio Insight)

That said, the diluted GAAP earnings came to just $0.03. So what happened there? Simply, they exited the unprofitable senior health business that was a drag on earnings. These were one-time write-off costs that dragged on GAAP results. In fact, management probably should have exited this even earlier, but we can't say they didn't give it at least a good attempt.

PRI Segment Results (Primerica)

Instead, what we can see has continued to drive growth in the core business of term life insurance, seeing growth year-over-year. Further, it was the investment and savings products that helped to lift the company's revenue and earnings. Focusing more on what is growing and getting rid of what isn't is likely to help the company going into the future.

Helping to drive further earnings for the company was a growing sales force for the company. Glenn Williams, CEO of PRI, said:

I am pleased with the continued momentum of our business and the ongoing efforts of our sales force to educate clients and help them navigate these uncertain times. We welcomed nearly 40,000 teammates during our international convention in July and believe the event will build momentum for the future.

Upward Earnings Growth Expected

The company is expected to continue to deliver some exceptional EPS growth going forward as well. While it isn't the most followed company due to being a relatively smaller overall company with an ~$8.3 billion market cap, there are still a decent number of analysts providing projections. They expect some double-digit EPS growth over the next two years.

PRI Analysts Consensus Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

With earnings growth, that is going to naturally translate into a lower trading multiple for the shares of PRI. For that, historically speaking, shares of PRI are trading within their fair value range currently based on the forward P/E multiple of ~13.50x. Historically, the shares have traded between a 13 and 15.2x P/E ratio.

PRI Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

However, if they can keep the earnings surprises up as they had with the latest Q2 results at $4.71, which was above $0.24, that earnings multiple can decline easily. They've exceeded earnings estimates 11 times out of the last 17 earnings (including the latest quarter.)

Admittedly, they aren't the most consistent in terms of topping earnings estimates in terms of EPS. Similarly, on the revenue estimate front, they have only exceeded results 11 times out of the last 17 quarters as well.

At the same time, while they haven't always exceeded the consensus estimates, they've been able to provide a solid EPS growth trajectory over time. Fiscal year 2024 is expected to come in at $17.80, an almost 11% increase year-over-year.

PRI EPS History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

At this point, they have $8.62 in the book. With Q1 generally being their weakest, that should bode well for them to exceed these results, with $9.18 anticipated in the second half, as it indicates about 7.6% EPS growth in the back half.

Conclusion

PRI recently posted their quarterly results, and it showed continued growth. As they exited the unprofitable senior health segment of their business, they experienced a temporary headwind. While that saw some pressure on the GAAP earnings from the company, temporarily, it left them more focused on the profitable parts of their business. That focus should help them concentrate and drive earnings and dividend growth over time.