CACI International Inc (CACI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 4:00 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Price - Senior Vice President, Investor of Investor Relations
John Mengucci - President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff MacLauchlan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bert Subin - Stifel
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Peter Arment - Baird
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Matthew Akers - Wells Fargo
Jack Wilson - Truist Securities
David Strauss - Barclays
Rocco Barbero - JPMorgan
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CACI International Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will announce the opportunity for questions and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to George Price, Senior Vice President of Investor of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

George Price

Thanks, Rochelle, and good morning, everyone. I'm George Price, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CACI. Thank you for joining us this morning. We are providing presentation slides, so let's move to slide 2. There will be statements in this call that do not address historical fact and as such constitute forward-looking statements under current law. These statements reflect our views as of today and are subject to important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated.

Those factors are listed at the bottom of last night's press release and are described in our company's SEC filings. Our Safe Harbor statement is included in the exhibit and should be incorporated as part of any transcript of this call.

I would

Recommended For You

About CACI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CACI

Trending Analysis

Trending News