Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Chomiak - Senior Vice President, Tax & Treasury
David Maura - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Smeltser - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Lucas - CJS Securities
Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer
Peter Grom - UBS
Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities
Steve Powers – Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Spectrum Brands Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Joanne Chomiak, Senior Vice President of Tax and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Joanne Chomiak

Welcome to Spectrum Brands Holdings Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm Joanne Chomiak, Senior Vice President of Tax and Treasury, and I will moderate today's call. To help you follow our comments, we have placed a slide presentation on the Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of our website. at www.spectrumbrands.com. This document will remain there following our call.

Starting with slide 2 of the presentation. Our call will be led by David Maura, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Smeltser, our Chief Financial Officer. After opening remarks, we will conduct the Q&A.

Turning to slides 3 and 4. Our comments today include forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current expectations, projections and assumptions and are, by nature, uncertain. Actual results may differ materially. Due to that risk, Spectrum Brands encourages you to review the risk factors and cautionary statements outlined in our press release dated August 8, 2024, our most recent SEC filings, and Spectrum Brands Holdings' most recent annual report on Form

Recommended For You

About SPB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPB

Trending Analysis

Trending News