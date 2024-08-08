Roman Barkov

Aurora Cannabis just announced a "milestone quarter" by delivering positive free cash flow for the first time with its Q1 FY2025 results. I last reviewed the company in my article Barely Surviving or Soon to be Thriving?, and rated it a Strong Buy based on its current price, strong growth drivers, and laser focus on profitability. I also suggested that the company's goal of hitting positive FCF may come as soon as the June ending quarter. At the current time of writing, the stock price has risen over 90% since the last article publication, just less than six months ago. In this article, I review current progress and explore how the next six months could be even better.

Medical Cannabis Continues to Show Strong Growth

Medical cannabis net revenue came in at $47.2 million, a 13% increase YoY. This segment can be broken down into three main demographics: Canada, Australia, and Europe. Aurora is #1 when it comes to medical cannabis in Canada, and it provides predictable and consistent high-margin revenue every quarter. It even grew 7% over the past year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Financial Statements

Australia

Australia has been a major growth market for the company and contributed $9.16 mil last quarter. This is up 67% from $5.48 mil from the year ago quarter. The company is quite bullish on the Australian market as it is quickly becoming the largest medical market outside of North America. The buyout of MedReleaf Australia back in February also improved revenue and margins there. It's important to note that the large year-over-year increase isn't due to inorganic growth from the acquisition, as the company had even recorded $8.8 mil in the quarter before that purchase happened. Finally, the company also made its first shipment to New Zealand in the quarter and hopes to mirror some of the success it has seen in Australia.

Europe

While Aurora has a presence in seven European countries, the main contributors today are Germany and Poland. Germany legalized cannabis in a limited capacity on April 1. The company holds the #2 position there and has recently been awarded an enhanced license allowing for greater product offerings. The reputation and experience from Germany positions the company well as other European nations trend toward cannabis legalization. France, for example, is set to have medical cannabis legalized in January 2025, which is just four months away. This follows three years of a medical pilot program that Aurora was a key participant in and may benefit from with legalization.

Egon Zee Research, Aurora Cannabis

Focus on Profitability

The company's focus on the less crowded and high-margin medical cannabis business has put it on the right track to profitability. Adjusted SG&A has settled in at $31.4 million after the MedReleaf acquisition, and Adjusted EBITDA came in at a record high of $4.9 million. The cannabis business segment is debt-free, and the company has $182 million of cash and cash equivalents. All this has resulted in $8.9 million in net cash provided by operating activities and a surprise $6.5 million of free cash flow.

Egon Zee Research, Aurora Cannabis

Looking forward, the company believes it can continue to improve operating cash use and generate positive free cash flow from Q3 (Oct-Dec 2024 quarter) onward based on three key things: 1) continued growth in global medical cannabis, especially from Australia and Europe 2) maintaining operating expenses and adjusted gross margins at current levels and 3) maintaining capital expenditures of approximately $2 million per quarter.

Overall, it was an incredible quarter that the company should be very proud of and investors should be paying attention. The company is well suited to continue to pursue profitable growth in the future and has demonstrated it has the track record to do so.

Wildcard: US Rescheduling of Cannabis on the Horizon

Thus far, I have chosen not to discuss this certain topic as it seemed speculative and was not crucial to my investment thesis in Aurora Cannabis. But as time passed, it seemed like a near-term inevitability that investors should be aware of. Before the end of the year, it is very possible that the US will reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, which removes a certain 280E tax burden for US practicing companies and also allows for cannabis to be obtained for research.

While it's important to note that the company does not currently operate in America, its stock price has popped twice in the past year on two separate occasions related to this potential event. The first was in Sept. 2023 (price up over 100% with a high of C$15.50) when the HHS sent a letter to the DEA to reschedule cannabis, and the second was in April 2024 when it was reported that the DEA is set to reclassify cannabis after an additional process. In both events, the price gains were never maintained as nothing from the DEA was made concrete.

However, that public comment period ended on July 22 and now is under review by a judge. The final ruling could potentially be published as soon as August 22 with the final rules going into effect by September 22.

While this change would likely impact the stock price as it has in the past, it would more importantly open up some potential avenues to enter the large US market, and it would be another step toward full legalization in the US.

Risks

While the company achieved positive free cash flow this past quarter, it has guided that it will not achieve it next quarter due to "several significant annual and one-time cash payments that typically occur in Q2 (July-Sept)". It expects to return to generating positive FCF in Q3, but things may change if the company decides to pursue investments in the future to take advantage of other opportunities.

Share dilution has also been a concern across the cannabis industry. Fortunately, shares have not increased since the company paid off its convertible senior notes and the MedReleaf purchase back in February. Some reassurance from the company that it will not dilute shareholders and maybe even a share buyback program would instill further confidence.

As mentioned before, Aurora does have $182 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is a sizeable war chest to fund potential opportunities.

Takeaway

Two major points of guidance the company provided over the past two years were for positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2022 and for positive free cash flow in calendar 2024. Over that time, many critics ruled Aurora Cannabis out after being scarred from the previous management. However, CEO Miguel Martin and the company have built up significant credibility by turning the ship around, meeting their ambitious guidance, and putting forward a bright future for the company.

As of writing, Aurora Cannabis has a market cap of C$469 million, twelve-month trailing revenue of C$279, a Price/Sales ratio of 1.68, approximately C$182 million of cash and cash equivalents, and an attractive Price/Book ratio of 0.84. With growing revenue and actual earnings on the horizon, I see an eventual reevaluation of the company at multiples higher. After the ~90% run-up from my last article, I'm updating my rating from a Strong Buy to a Buy.