Please note all $ figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I last covered Hydro One Limited (TSX:H:CA) back in January. At the time, my investment thesis on the company was that despite having a very predictable business model with minimal disruptions, Hydro One's stock was very expensive, on both its historical and relative valuation.

With shares up 11% since my initial coverage on the name, there hasn't been much opportunity to buy the company on dips or wait for a better entry point, given shares have gone much higher as the overall market has risen too. Following new developments and ahead of the company's second quarter results, I wanted to revisit my investment thesis and reevaluate the story to see if shares might be a buy today.

Company Overview

Hydro One is a regulated utility company in Ontario and distributes the vast majority of the company's electricity in the province. In fact, it is the largest electric transmission company in Ontario, and serves a network of over 1.5 million households.

Compared to other provinces, Ontario exhibits certain fundamental characteristics that make the region a highly attractive place to be a utility company. For one thing, Ontario is home to most number of households out of any other province and the province contributes as much as 40% to the overall Canadian company. Immigration targets of 0.5 million for 2024 are above the historical average of 0.3 million, so the population is a long-term demand driver as the province demands more electricity.

Because Hydro One is a regulated utility company, their moat is strong because of barriers to entry. In addition, the infrastructure has largely been laid out and so the company really is a cash flow machine. With the provincial government as your partner owning a 47.2% stake in the company, the terminal value risk for a company like Hydro One is miniscule.

Steady Performance

When looking at Hydro One's first quarter results, the company reported revenues of $2,166 million, which was 4.4% higher compared to last year. Net of purchased power, revenues were 0.6% higher compared to last year.

When looking at what drove the results this quarter, higher revenues from OEB-approved 2024 rates were partially offset by the recovery of a tax deferred asset. On Operation, maintenance, and administration costs, the company's expenses were slightly higher than last year, mostly attributable to higher allowance for doubtful accounts during the quarter.

Overall, I'd say that this was a decent quarter for Hydro One and could be characterized as 'business as usual'. While net cash from operating activities was 32% higher to $462 million, capex was also higher coming in at $673 million, a 37% increase over the year prior. Given that expenses and capex growth followed earnings and operating cash flow growth, it's unsurprising that EPS was only marginally higher to $0.49, compared to $0.47 in Q2'23 last year.

On the earnings call, management noted that they continue to work with telecommunication companies and internet service providers to provide ~700k people in Ontario with access to high-speed internet. As a result of orders received to date and conversation held, Hydro One adjusted its related capital spend expectations to $300-$700 million from $0.5-$1 billion. It appears the reduction was a result of timing and competition from alternatives including undergrounding and wireless. Recall, any Broadband initiatives are excluded from Hydro One's EPS CAGR guidance of 5-7% and would be additive to the rate base.

Finally, management discussed that the search for a new CFO was nearly complete and on June 3, announced that Harry Taylor would be joining as executive vice president and chief financial and regulatory officer, effective June 10. Harry Taylor brings a wealth of experience where he previously served as CFO (and briefly as interim CEO) at WestJet until December 2022.

Outlook

In terms of the outlook, Hydro One announced a refreshed customer-focused strategy that it expects to build on its success over the years, which should allow the company to adapt as needed to the evolving landscape within the energy sector. In my view, a key shift in the company's strategy is to focus on customer excellence compared to its previous strategy which focused on advocating for the customer. This means likely being more proactive in helping residential and industrial customers with their electrical journey.

Hydro One is also prioritizing its data and digital capabilities, which it believes will be critical for integrating its modern/smart distribution grid with its transmission grid. To support these efforts, the company has made a few key executive changes including the addition of Renee McKenzie, EVP of Digital and Technology Solutions and Lisa Pearson, SVP of Corporate Affairs. The appointment of Harry Taylor subsequent to the quarter was also evidence of this.

On the earnings conference call, management mentioned no change in its Ontario-focused regulated strategy, but opportunities outside of Ontario are not precluded subject to valuation and fit. As technologies continue to advance, I think it's important that Hydro stay ahead of the curve, allowing it to adapt and evolve alongside any changes and provide the best and more affordable services to its customers.

Given this, there have been no changes to the long-term guidance and so management reaffirmed its 5-7% EPS annual growth target guidance through 2027. But it did provide an update on the potential growth opportunities outside its guidance, including broadband, LDC consolidations, and transmission lines.

I've already discussed broadband (previously provided capital spend expectations lowered given old guidance is likely unrealistic due to timing and considering competition from other available alternative solutions including wireless and undergrounding), so I'll discuss LDC consolidations and transmission lines now.

Regarding LDC consolidations, after the quarter, Hydro One received OEB approval to proceed with its previously announced acquisition of Chapleau Public Utilities Corporation. The company mentioned that it continues to engage with LDCs throughout Ontario to explore further consolidation opportunities within the sector, so I'd keep a lookout for any indications for this to continue in the quarters ahead.

On transmission lines, Hydro One also recently received section 92 approval from the OEB to construct its $1.2 billion northern Ontario Waasigan Transmission Line. Recall, that the project is in cooperation with the company's first nation partners and would run between the Lakehead Transformer Station in the Municipality of Shuniah and the Mackenzie Transformer Station in the town of Atikokan, and another transmission line between the Mackenzie Transformer Station to the city of Dryden.

As with any utility company, I think it's especially important to pay attention to debt levels to ensure that the company doesn't overextend themselves. Regarding the company's balance sheet, despite a likely flattening yield curve later this year, Hydro One mentioned that it does not expect any changes to its debt financing strategy. The benefit of short-term debt-related opportunities will likely dissipate, but management mentioned that it will continue to access credit markets as required with no real change in approach.

Hydro One continues to target an average debt term of 15 years and considering its current debt profile is ~13 years, it will likely sign longer-dated terms over the next 3-5 years for any refinancing or new debts. The latest issues out of Hydro One included $550 million of 4.39% notes for 2034 and $250 million of 3.93% notes for 2029, which are slightly higher than government bond yields, so the cost of debt is fairly low given the company's investment grade credit ratings at A- (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Q2'24 Earnings Preview

I'm not a short-term investor, but there are a few things I'd be watching for with earnings slated for next week on August 14. Based on sell-side estimates, analysts are expecting revenues of $1.92 billion, with earnings per share of $0.48. Given that Q2 is typically a better quarter than Q1, with improved weather having less of a chance of outages and other disruption, I expect EPS to come in higher than this figure.

Another reason for my optimism is that 3 of the last 4 quarters were beats on FFO, so lately analysts have been underestimating earnings potential. This doesn't have a material impact on the long-term outlook for the company in my view, however.

Regarding the Waasigan Transmission Line now having approval from the OEB, I'd expect management to provide a timeline on what we should expect from this project. In addition, given that the company has some maturities up for renewal in the quarters ahead, I also expect some commentary on whether they may call these early going forward. With relatively low levels of cash on the balance sheet ($686 million at quarter end), a new issue may be on the horizon, especially when we consider financing for initial capex spend for the Waasigan Transmission Line.

Valuation and Wrap Up

When we look at valuations in the Canadian Utilities sector, Hydro One appears to be the most expensive out of the bunch. While I think some premium is warranted given Hydro One's unique position of being the main provider in the province of Ontario, I think Hydro One is just too expensive at current levels.

From my calculations, Hydro One looks to have higher leverage, lower expected EPS growth, and a more premium valuation in terms of its P/E multiple and P/AFFO multiple. At 19.8x next year's earnings, compared to the peer group of 15.6x, I can't see how investors would earn anything better than a mid-single digit return annualized over the next few years (source: TD Estimates).

While the sell-side community has majority 'hold' ratings on the stock (8 'hold' ratings out of 11 total ratings), their target prices would indicate otherwise. As shown below, with an average target price of $40.27 one year out, analysts are seeing about a 6.6% downside from current levels. So, with mostly neutral ratings, I think the stock is at best fully valued at present.

To me, despite my bearish view on the valuation, I can understand the appeal of Hydro One's stock. Historically, the company has been a very steady performer, and it's one of the few companies in Canada with a track record of paying a growing dividend for decades. But as the share price has risen, the yield on offer (and therefore valuation) today isn't as attractive as before, with the dividend yield coming in at 2.9%, which is lower than what you can get at most banks through a GIC.

That being said, I do think there are better opportunities out there, particularly for investors who are looking for stable and reliable dividends. A company like ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X:CA), a name I've previously covered many times, offers investors a very similar level of business certainty and predictability. With their investments outside of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU:CA), I think investors aren't paying much for these ancillary businesses and so investors are getting a combination of both income and a bit of growth, without taking on a disproportional level of risk. So given the better yields and valuation one can find in the sector, I'm inclined to avoid shares of Hydro One in favor of other peers.

