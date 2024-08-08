Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.4K Followers

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Clare Adams - IR
Greg Maffei - Chairman, President & CEO
Brian Wendling - Senior VP & CFO
Ronald Duncan - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Alex Nordhagen - Balyasny Asset Management

Operator

Welcome to the Liberty Broadband 2024 Q2 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, August 8, 2024.

I would now like to turn the call over to Clare Adams, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Clare Adams

Good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filed by Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Broadband or Liberty TripAdvisor's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for Liberty Broadband, including adjusted OIBDA. Information regarding the comparable GAAP metrics, along with required definitions and reconciliations, including preliminary note and Schedules 1 and 2, can be found in the earnings press release issued today as well as earnings releases for prior periods, which are available on Liberty Broadband's website.

Now I'd like

Recommended For You

About LBRDK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBRDK

Trending Analysis

Trending News