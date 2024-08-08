Laurence Dutton

Investment Outlook

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) recently reported its Q2 2024 financial results, beating both revenue and earnings consensus estimates.

I previously wrote about BSY in September 2023 with a Buy outlook due to growing project backlogs and a higher trend in government infrastructure spending.

BSY’s revenue growth rate appears to be essentially static, at around 10% — 11%, while the company is facing various slowing signals from enterprise customers as macroeconomic caution grows.

I’m Neutral on BSY for now.

Bentley’s Market And Approach

The company operates in the engineering and construction software markets.

Per a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the worldwide market for engineering software was an estimated $33 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach nearly $131 billion in 2030.

If achieved, this growth would represent a very strong 18.8% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth are the growing usage of CAD and CAE software systems across numerous industries amid increasing pressure on manufacturers to reduce product development expenses.

The chart below shows the North American engineering software market trajectory through 2030:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Autodesk

ANSYS

ESI Group

Siemens

3D Systems

Dassault Systèmes

PTC

Hexagon AB

Altair Engineering

The company is also active in the construction software market, which is a smaller market that is expected to grow more slowly in the coming years.

Bentley offers a portfolio of software and services for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Their offerings include:

Asset Performance

Applications for 3D modeling

Software for simulation

Software for plant engineering

Operations control

ProjectWise

Connected Data Environment

Digital twins

OpenRoads

BSY sells mainly via its direct sales and marketing efforts, generating the majority of its revenues through this channel.

A breakdown of its revenue sources from the major regions in which it operates is shown here:

FinChat.io

The Americas region has been the fastest-growing region in terms of overall revenue growth as of Q2 2024.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen due to its E365 and SMB efforts as well as increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region, ex-China. Operating income by quarter (red line) has remained uneven because of seasonal reasons and a continued “uneasiness” in enterprise decision cycles.

Seeking Alpha Data

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has improved as a result of reduced professional services revenue, which typically has a lower margin associated with it. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have varied with no discernible trend. R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have moved lower, possibly as a result of the company's previously announced strategic realignment initiatives.

Seeking Alpha Data

Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended higher on improved operating results, as the chart shows below:

Seeking Alpha Data

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, BSY ended the quarter with $51.3 million in cash and equivalents and $1.34 billion in total debt, all of which was long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $407.0 million and capital expenditures were only $20.4 million. The company paid a hefty $89.5 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

The net dollar increase in stock outstanding (shareholder dilution) for the most recent quarter was valued at a significant $37.9 million.

In the past year, BSY’s stock price has fallen 7.5% vs. the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 15%, as the chart shows here.

TradingView

Below is a major financial and operating metrics table that is helpful for seeing trailing and forward metrics:

Metric Amount EV/Sales (“FWD”) 12.1 EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 35.0 Price/Sales (“TTM”) 11.9 Revenue Growth (“YoY”) 10.0% Net Income Margin 28.1% EBITDA Margin 26.5% Market Capitalization $15,080,000,000 Enterprise Value $16,400,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $445,440,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $1.14 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $1.07 Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) 11.2% Free Cash Flow/Share (“TTM”) $1.30 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.28 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Bentley’s Rule of 40 performance has deteriorated moderately over the periods shown, in both revenue growth drop and falling operating margin.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q2 2024 Revenue Growth % 11.7% 10.0% Operating Margin 26.1% 24.3% Total 37.8% 34.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

A direct public comparable to Bentley would be Autodesk (ADSK). A table comparing their major valuation metrics is shown here:

Metric Autodesk Bentley Systems Variance EV/Sales (“FWD”) 8.4 12.1 43.6% EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 22.0 35.0 58.7% Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) 10.5% 11.2% 7.1% Net Income Margin 17.7% 28.1% 59.1% Operating Cash Flow $1,080,000,000 $445,440,000 -58.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data.)

Why I’m Neutral On Bentley Systems

Bentley’s growth has remained reasonably solid, with 11% annual recurring revenue growth and subscription revenue rising by 15% to now represent 90% of total revenue.

Subscription revenue is generally more predictable and thus favored by investors. The firm’s E365 program and small and medium business segment were factors adding to growth during the quarter.

However, professional services revenue was a weak point for the company.

Net revenue retention was 108%, a solid figure indicating good product-market fit for its software and reasonably good upsell results.

Bentley has a significant part of its business with public works utilities, so it is potentially better insulated against short-term enterprise decision cycles.

The graphic below shows the frequency of several keywords in the most recent conference call between company leadership and analysts:

Seeking Alpha Data

The graphic illustrates the headwinds the company is facing in its China business and the overall “uneasy” macroeconomic environment across various regions and business segments.

BSY is ramping up its investment in AI-enabled capabilities, especially in the areas of asset analytics and AI-based design tools, which it has either already rolled out or will do so in the coming quarters.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing BSY at a forward EV/Sales multiple of around 12.1x on an estimated NTM revenue growth rate of only 11.2% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 18% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 5.4x on June 21, 2024, as the chart shows here:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, BSY is currently valued by the market at a significant premium to the wider Meritech Capital SaaS Index despite a substantially lower forward revenue growth estimate, a problematic divergence.

Furthermore, risks to the company’s outlook include potentially slower-than-expected U.S. infrastructure spending, an economic slowdown that may already be occurring and growing sales cycles.

So, what gives me pause about Bentley is its hefty valuation despite largely static revenue growth, expected to be 11.2% for the current year versus 10.0% for the previous 12-month period.

That is incremental growth at best, yet BSY commands higher valuation multiples than its larger competitor Autodesk, which is growing at nearly the same rate, although with a lower net income margin.

Given Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s valuation premium and market uncertainties, I don’t see a significant organic upside catalyst in the near term.

My outlook on Bentley Systems is, therefore, Neutral.