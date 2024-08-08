Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) announced its Q2 2024 earnings earlier today. The self-styled "TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery" reported $14.4m of revenues, a loss from operations of $(100.5m), versus $(81.7m) in the prior year period, a net loss of $(0.4) per share, a cash position of $474m, and total liabilities of $191m.

I last covered Recursion and its AI drug discovery business in a note for Seeking Alpha in June, giving the stock a "hold" rating. I noted a succession of intriguing data catalysts for its proprietary drug development pipeline, which includes seven clinical-stage candidates.

Recursion stock is down >25% since my note, but most of the data catalysts I covered are still to arrive. These include candidates:

REC-994, targeting superoxide, reporting Phase 2 data in patients with cerebral cavernous malformation ("CCM").

REC-2282, targeting the HDAC protein, indicated for Neurofibromatosis Type 2, reporting Phase 2 data, and

REC-3964, reporting data from a Phase 1 study in clostridioides difficile infection.

All three readouts are due this year.

Nevertheless, the big news shared by the company today relates to its decision to enter into a "definitive agreement" combining its business with that of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI), a "technology-driven clinical stage drug design and development company," and a former rival

The deal makes sense - as separate entities, both Recursion and Exscientia have struggled to deliver value for shareholders. Salt Lake City-based Recursion's 2021 Initial Public Offering raised >$500m at $18 per share, making it one of the top ten largest biotech IPOs this decade, but today shares are priced at $7.

Exscientia, based in Oxford, United Kingdom, raised ~$350m by listing American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq, at a price of $22 per ADS. At the time of writing, they are trading at $5.25 per share - up >15% on the business combination news.

Digging Into The Deal's Details

Recursion is essentially the acquiring company in this deal, the terms of which have been laid out as follows in a press release:

Exscientia shareholders will receive 0.7729 shares of Recursion Class A common stock for each Exscientia ordinary share they own, with fractional shares paid in cash. Based on the fixed exchange ratio, Recursion shareholders will own approximately 74% and Exscientia shareholders will own approximately 26% of the combined company, in each case assuming no additional issuance by either company before closing. Major shareholders of each company, including holders of more than 40% of Exscientia shares, have entered into agreements on customary terms and conditions under which they have agreed to vote all their shares in favor of the transaction. There is approximately $850 million in cash and cash equivalents held by both companies at the end of Q2 2024. The combined company is estimated to achieve annual synergies of approximately $100 million with a runway extending into 2027.

The rationale for the deal appears sound. From a pipeline perspective, it creates a company with "approximately 10 clinical readouts expected in the next 18 months," and "no competitive overlap," with Recursion focused on Rare Diseases and Infectious Diseases, and Exscientia on oncology, as we can see below:

Recursion / Exscientia pipeline combined (press release)

Management says, "Most of these programs, if successful, could have annual peak sales opportunities in excess of $1 billion," and Exscientia's two lead assets both have important data catalysts arriving within 12 months, plus there are potentially three more assets to move into clinical studies if the Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications are approved by regulatory authorities.

From a partnership perspective, to quote from the press release:

In addition to Recursion's transformational partnerships with Roche Holding AG-Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) (neuroscience and a gastrointestinal oncology indication) and Bayer (undruggable oncology), Exscientia has partnerships with Sanofi (SNY) (immunology and oncology) and Merck KGaA (oncology and immunology). In addition, Exscientia has a partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) (oncology and immunology) where an optioned program related to PKC-Theta has already shown positive early Phase 1 results. Furthermore, the combined company expects potential additional milestone payments of approximately $200 million over the next 2 years from its current partnerships.

It should also be noted that Recursion received a $50m investment last year from the >$2.5 trillion market cap chipmaker giant NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), to help speed up the pace of its AI model development. At the time, the news created a rally in AI-driven drug discovery stocks - Recursion's share price jumped from $7 - $15 overnight - although the trail has gone cold since.

Nevertheless, partnering with the likes of Pharma giants Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Sanofi is a significant element of both Recursion and Exscientia's business model. Also, significant is the platform technology it is leveraging to help its Big Pharma clients discover best-in-class drug candidates.

That is the third major positive synergy involved in this deal - the two companies combining forces will help:

enable a full-stack technology-enabled platform spanning patient-centric target discovery, structure-based drug design including hotspot analysis, quantum mechanics and molecular dynamics modeling, 2D and 3D generative AI design, encode and automate design-make-test-learn cycles with active learning, automated chemical synthesis, predictive ADMET and translation, biomarker selection, clinical development, and more.

Analysis: Combined Company Creates A Stronger Market Player - But Rapid Progress May Prove Elusive

As mentioned, neither Recursion nor Exscientia has been able to create value for shareholders post-IPO, or for that matter, any other listed drug developer attempting to leverage the power of AI (that I can think of). This sector, to date, has failed to live up to expectations.

It might be unfair to expect immediate results, however - this remains a maturing industry and the power of the technology and its ability to speed up certain elements of drug discovery is undeniable.

One of the more positive aspects of the deal is that it creates a larger and more powerful/influential industry player, which ought to help attract more Big Pharma deals. In my view, consolidation within the industry is essential as smaller companies - for example, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY), Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR), Benevolent AI, all named as competitors in Exscientia's 2023 annual report / 10F submission - are struggling to persuade Pharmas to outsource drug development projects.

The Big Pharma industry may simply feel that its in-house capabilities are superior to those being offered by these mostly, recently IPO'd, companies, that have taken in plenty of cash. It has gained access to some of the world's most powerful supercomputers, but is not necessarily experienced in conducting clinical studies. It has submitted New Drug Applications ("NDA") or Biologics License Applications ("BLA"), and turning a promising drug candidate into a potential "blockbuster" selling commercial drug.

Consolidation within the industry can only help - the more services on offer, the more likely a Pharma is to want to partner on a program and pledge the triple-digit milestone payments that have proven so hard to attract.

Can Any Of Recursion/Exscientia's Pipeline Candidates Change The Narrative?

At the time of writing, Recursion has a market cap valuation of ~$1.8bn, and Exscientia $568m. If we assume a combined company worth ~$2.5bn, the valuation feels high given there are no Phase 3 stage assets in either company's pipeline.

Both of Recursion's furthest advanced assets target disease areas for which there are currently no approved therapies. This is promising in one way, as it is a chance to show the company can design drugs for novel indications - but less promising in that the market opportunity in such indications may be uncertain. Patients with CCM, or FAP, for example, generally receive no medical treatment at present - can physicians be persuaded to start prescribing drugs for CCM, and can health insurers be persuaded to reimburse for such a drug?

Exscientia's CDK7 inhibitor has the opposite problem - according to a recent corporate presentation, "CDK4/6 inhibitors generated $8.9bn of sales in 2022," and Exscientia believes its drug could be positioned for patients who fail to respond to these therapies.

The market opportunity may be large, but it is also highly competitive. EX617 is a drug the company acquired from Eli Lilly for just $20m - would the world's largest Pharma by market cap have let the drug go if it believed it had genuine potential?

Exscientia says the drug's less toxic profile may give it the edge over rival candidates, but it's unclear where the AI design element comes in. Perhaps the company identified the type of drug it was looking for, and then went and purchased it from Eli Lilly.

In summary, we can say that there is promise in the pipelines of both Exscientia and Recursion. However, to justify a market cap valuation of ~$2.5bn, typically, a biotech would need to be significantly further along the path to approval, or have some genuinely compelling data in an area where there is significant unmet need.

In the case of most, if not all the pipeline assets, we can make the case that not enough data has been collected to assign a particularly high value to any one candidate. We can conclude there is a low prospect of the combined company earning revenues from this pipeline in the foreseeable future.

Concluding Thoughts: This Deal Feels More Forced Than Fruitful, And May Not Arrest Declining Valuations

As mentioned, on many levels I can understand why Recursion and Exscientia have opted to join forces. There are synergies in terms of combining technologies, attracting more clients, earning milestone payouts from Big Pharma partners, and more pipeline candidates to advance together.

Even so, I feel I am clutching at straws somewhat in terms of making the case for this deal being value accretive for shareholders. Combining two companies whose share prices have fallen respectively 78% and 81% since IPO is not going to create an upside out of nothing, and the challenges that face both companies are not going to disappear as a result of the merger. Exscientia announced in Q1 that it would be laying off 25% of its staff, so Recursion is not acquiring a thriving company, nor one that is in a convenient location geographically. Neither Exscientia nor Recursion has a presence in the biotech/pharma heartlands of California or Massachusetts.

In 2023, Recursion earned $46.2m of revenues and made a net loss of $(354m), while Exscientia earned revenues of $26m and made a net loss of $(186m), and both companies recorded similarly concerning losses in prior years too.

Even in an optimistic scenario, both companies are unlikely to commercialize a drug within a three-year timeframe, and although there are multiple data readouts due, in my view, Exscientia's pipeline looks a little undercooked.

The best hope from a commercial revenue perspective is that Recursion can cobble together a rare disease franchise from its three lead candidates. Presumably, above and beyond adding more staff, cash, and its expenses to its business, Recursion saw some additional logic in making this deal.

Reviewing Exscientia's business, it's not apparent what that may be - perhaps it could be the big Pharma partners - Bristol Myers Squibb most notably. The Phase 1 stage PKC-theta inhibitor may show promise in inflammatory disease - and the chance to grow the outsourcing partnership element of the business.

That is probably enough reason to make the deal. Recursion does not have a great deal to lose - but I can't see it reversing the recent downtrend in the company's share price. I'll therefore stick with my current "hold" recommendation, and keep an eye on the upcoming CCM data. Both companies, as a combined force, need to show that the high cash burn is worth it.