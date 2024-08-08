Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CWBHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.41K Followers

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cory Pala - Head of IR
Bill Morachnick - CEO
Erika Lind - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Charlotte's Web Holdings conference call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cory Pala, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cory Pala

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our 2024 second quarter earnings conference call for Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. Earnings press release was issued this morning and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our financial statements and our 10-Q report for the quarter is also available and has been filed on sedarplus.ca in Canada and on EDGAR with the SEC. CEO, Bill Morachnick; and CFO, Erika Lind, are leading our call this morning.

On this morning's call, we'll review the financial results for the quarter and provide some color around the business and the outlook. Afterwards, we'll answer some more questions submitted by our analysts. A replay of this call will be available through the next week, accessible via the details provided on our earnings press release. Additionally, a webcast replay of this call will be available for an extended period, accessible through the IR section of our website at charlottesweb.com. As a reminder to our listeners, certain statements made on today's call, including answers we may provide to certain questions, may include content that is forward-looking in nature, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties and factors which could cause actual future results or company performance to differ materially from implied expectations.

Such risks surrounding forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About CWBHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWBHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News