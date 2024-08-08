Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.41K Followers

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Jenkins - Director of IR
Michael Ure - CEO
Kristen Shults - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Moreen - Mizuho
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan Chase
Spiro Dounis - Citi
Manav Gupta - UBS
Neel Mitra - Bank of America
Zach Van Everen - TPH

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Ludi and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Western Midstream Partners Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Daniel Jenkins

Thank you. I'm glad you could join us today for Western Midstream's second quarter 2024 Conference Call. I'd like to remind you that today's call, the accompanying slide deck, and last night's earnings release contain important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP reconciliation.

Please reference Western Midstream's most recent Form 10-Q and other public filings for a description of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ much from what we discuss today. Relevant reference materials are posted on our website. With me today are Michael Ure, our Chief Executive Officer, and Kristen Shults, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Ure

Thank you, Daniel, and good afternoon, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported another strong operational quarter for WES. Our sequential quarter throughput growth was driven by a robust system operability, and as a result, we experienced throughput records from both natural gas and crude oil and NGLs in the

