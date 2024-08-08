ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Messina - Director-Finance
Matt Wilks - Executive Chairman
Ladd Wilks - Chief Executive Officer
Austin Harbour - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
Dan Kutz - Morgan Stanley
Saurabh Pant - Bank of America
John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ProFrac Holding Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Michael Messina, Director of Finance. Sir, the floor is yours.

Michael Messina

Thank you, operator, good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for ProFrac Holding Corp's conference call and webcast to review our second quarter 2024 results. With me today are Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman; Ladd Wilks, Chief Executive Officer; and Austin Harbour, Chief Financial Officer.

Following my remarks, management will provide high level commentary on the operational and financial highlights of the second quarter before opening the call up to your questions. There will be a replay of today's call available by webcast on the company's website at pfholdingscorp.com, as well as a telephonic recording available until August 15, 2024. More information on how to access these replay features is included in the company's earnings release. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 8, 2024, and therefore you are advised that any time sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay, listening or transcript reading.

Also, comments on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning

