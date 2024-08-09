Back To School: 2 Must-Own REIT Juggernauts That Delivered All A's

Fly View Productions

As my followers know, quality is critical to our REIT screening process, as a large majority of REITs that I own (and recommend) are considered best-in-class because of their strong fundamentals and experienced management.

Realty Income Corporation (O) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) are considered juggernauts because of their superior balance sheets and disciplined execution.

As Hoya Capital recently explained,

“REIT earnings results thus far have been notably better than expected. Of the 65 equity REITs that have provided full-year guidance (thus far) for FFO, 44 (68%) have raised their full year outlook, while just 6 (8%) have lowered their outlook – well above the historical average “raise rate” for the second quarter of 40-45%.”

So today I will take a closer look at these two juggernauts to determine how they fared in the latest earnings period, as well as provide our updated recommendation.

Realty Income — O

The “Monthly Dividend Company” has been in operation for 55 years, since 1969 when it acquired its first property, which was a Taco Bell. Realty Income has a straight-forward business model, they acquire commercial properties and lease the properties out on a long-term, net lease basis.

Essentially, it’s a spread business model, in which Realty Income relies on a cost of capital below that of the yield it receives on a property.

Often, the company will acquire a property through a sale-leaseback (“SLB”) agreement, which transfers ownership and concurrently leases the property back to the original owner.

Over the years, many businesses have realized the advantages of transacting in an SLB.

An SLB unlocks capital that a business can use to invest in its operations while reducing a company’s risk. Many large corporations such as Walmart or Home Depot utilize SLBs for this very purpose.

Many of these large corporations are not in the real estate business and would rather not deal with the risk involved in owning real estate. Instead, the unlocked capital can be used to expand operations, improve product lines, hire more labor, marketing, etc.

Essentially, it allows the business to do what it’s good at, rather than managing a real estate portfolio.

For net lease REITs, the ability to reduce risk and unlock a business’s capital is the value-add that they provide. This model has worked for decades under numerous economic environments and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future, as it provides an economic benefit to all parties involved.

Over the last several years, net lease REITs have suffered due to investors’ concerns over the rising cost of debt, or more specifically, the rising cost of capital that cuts into a net-lease REIT’s spread.

The main concern was that if O’s cost of capital got too high, it would not be able to make acquisitions on an accretive basis.

In reality, however, it’s not so much the cost of capital that was the problem as it is the volatility on rates.

With the 10-year jumping from 3.5% to 4.5% and back to 3.8% within a handful of months, it is difficult to make deals not knowing what rates the next day will be.

Ultimately, once rates stabilize, even if they are higher than 4%, the yield on acquisitions, or the cap rate, will gravitate towards the prevailing interest rate, which will maintain the investment spread.

Realty Income specializes in investing in single-tenant, freestanding commercial properties that are primarily leased on a triple-net-basis. This form of lease makes tenants responsible for property level costs such as insurance, maintenance, and taxes.

The company has a market cap of approximately $53.6 billion and a 335.3 million SF portfolio comprising 15,450 properties leased to over 1,550 tenants doing business in all 50 states, the United Kingdom, and 6 other countries across Europe.

O’s portfolio is diversified by location and by property type. At the end of 2Q-24, retail properties made up roughly 79.4% of its annual rent, industrial properties made up 14.5%, and gaming properties made up 3.3% of the company’s annualized contractual rent.

The company released its 2Q-24 operating results in August and reported total revenue during the quarter of $1,339.4 million, compared to total revenue of $1,019.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Normalized FFO during the quarter was reported at $931.9 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to normalized FFO of $688.3 million, or $1.02 per share in 2Q-23.

AFFO during 2Q-24 came in at $921.1 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to AFFO of $671.7 million, or $1.00 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

2Q-24 results were in line with the consensus, and full-year AFFO guidance was maintained by the company.

During the second quarter, Realty Income invested nearly $806 million at an initial W.A. cash yield of 7.9%. The 2Q-24 investments consisted of:

The acquisition of 21 properties for $246.0 million at a 7.9% cap rate

Investment of $182.0 million in 99 properties under development (estimated yield of 7.3%)

$377.5 million senior note to ASDA, a grocer in the U.K., with an 8.1% yield and a 2030 maturity.

Maintaining the recent trend, many of the 2Q deals took place in the U.K. at roughly 54%.

Recently, the company has been able to capture better spreads in its international markets, which has helped it maintain its ability to make accretive acquisitions under tight U.S. conditions.

Year-to-date (“YTD”), the company has invested a total of $1.4 billion, which puts the company on track to meet its full-year acquisition guidance of $3.0 billion.

The company’s balance sheet remains strong with a net debt and preferred stock to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 40.97%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x.

For me, Realty Income epitomizes everything I look for in a REIT:

Steady & consistent earnings growth (O achieved positive AFFO growth in 27 out of 28 years)

Reasonable AFFO growth rates (median AFFO growth rate of 5.7% since 1996)

Solid dividend coverage (2023 AFFO payout ratio of 76.27%)

High yield (current dividend yield: 5.22%)

Strong balance sheet (A- credit rating)

Diversified portfolio (15,450 properties).

With the expectation that the Fed will begin cutting rates soon, Realty Income and REITs in general have fared well over the last several weeks.

Even after its recent gains, O currently trades at a P/AFFO of 14.69x, which is a significant discount to its average AFFO multiple of 18.41x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

Simon Property Group — SPG

SPG is a mall REIT that owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of top-tier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. The company has various property types including malls, The Mills, and Premium Outlets.

At the end of 2023, Simon Property owned or had an interest in 195 properties in the U.S. which consisted of 93 malls, 14 Mills, 69 Premium Outlets, 6 lifestyle centers, and 13 other retail properties. Within the U.S. the company has a footprint in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

In addition to its core U.S. properties, the company owns an 84% non-controlling interest in The Taubman Realty Group (“TRG”). Through TRG the company has an interest in 24 regional malls and outlet malls in both Asia and the U.S.

The company has a sizable international presence and owns or has interests in 35 Premium Designer Outlets across Europe, Asia, and Canada. Additionally, SPG has a 22.4% stake in Klépierre, which is a Paris-based company with a portfolio of shopping centers located across 14 countries in Europe.

In addition to the real estate it leases, SPG owns equity investments in the retail operations of J.C. Penney and SPARC Group. It also owns intellectual property through its licensing venture with Authentic Brands Group, and has an e-commerce joint venture with Rue Gilt Groupe.

At the end of the second quarter, 71.6% of the company’s net operating income (“NOI”) was generated by its U.S. Malls & Premium Outlets, 11.4% came from The Mills properties, 8.0% from its interest in TRG, and 9.0% was generated from international properties. These include its international TRG assets, the company’s international designer outlets, as well as SPG’s interest Klépierre.

Within the United States, the company’s largest footprint is in Florida where it derives 19.1% of its U.S. Portfolio NOI, followed by California and Texas where the company generates 13.9% and 10.2% of its U.S. Portfolio NOI, respectively.

The company released its 2Q-24 operating results in August and reported total revenue during the quarter of $1.458 billion, compared to total revenue of $1.369 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

FFO during the second quarter was reported at $1.088 billion, or $2.90 per share, compared to FFO of $1.077 billion, or $2.88 per share in 2Q-23.

Compared to the same period in 2023, domestic NOI increased by 5.2% and total portfolio NOI increased by 4.8%.

During 2Q-24 the company generated Real Estate FFO of $2.93 per share, compared to Real Estate FFO of $2.81 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The change in its Real Estate FFO represents an increase of 4.3% year-over-year.

In the 2Q release, SPG announced that the Tulsa Premium Outlet is expected to open on August 15, 2024, and will feature a mix of retail, amenities, and experiences. Additionally, the company started construction during the quarter on a new 234-unit luxury residential development in Seattle, Washington.

Simon’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.05 for the 3rd quarter of 2024, which represents a 7.9% year-over-year increase.

The company also raised its full-year 2024 guidance on FFO per share to range between $12.80 to $12.90. At the revised mid-point of $12.85, the new guide represents FFO growth of 2.7% year-over-year.

At the end of 2Q-24, the company’s U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets had an occupancy rate of 95.6% and its base minimum rent per SF was $57.94, compared to $56.27 per SF in the second quarter of 2023.

Lastly, the company continues to maintain its fortress-like balance sheet and had $11.2 billion of liquidity at the end of the second quarter.

The company’s 2Q-24 Supplemental shows a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x, a total debt to total assets (market value) ratio of 40%, a weighted average interest rate of 3.75%, and a weighted average term to maturity of 7.0 years.

Plus, the company has an A- credit rating from S&P Global and an A3 rating from Moody’s.

Since 2014, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 3.23% and a compound dividend growth rate of 5.48%. Analysts expect AFFO to increase by +5% in 2024, fall by -3% in 2025, and increase by +3% in 2026.

The company pays a 5.27% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of just 67.27% and the stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 13.64x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.92x.

We rate Simon Property Group a Buy.

In Closing

Realty Income and Simon Property Group have demonstrated that they can navigate various cycles utilizing their scale and cost of capital advantages.

These two juggernauts are core holdings in my portfolio, and I believe they will deliver solid returns going forward. With a September rate cut in clear view, shares should begin to correlate with the overall quality of these two REITs.

