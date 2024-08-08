Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.41K Followers

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Philip Taylor - Gilmartin Group, IR
Tim Goodnow - President and CEO
Rick Sullivan - CFO
Mukul Jain - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Senseonics Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the floor over to Trip Taylor, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Philip Taylor

Thank you. This is Trip Taylor from the Gilmartin Group. Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company's remarks include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's expectations about future events, operating plans, regulatory matters, product enhancements, company performance and other matters and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A list of the factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is detailed under Risk Factors and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.senseonics.com. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Joining me from Senseonics are Tim Goodnow, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tim Goodnow, President and

Recommended For You

About SENS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SENS

Trending Analysis

Trending News