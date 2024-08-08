MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.41K Followers

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Vollmer - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nicole Kivisto - President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Sievert - Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Jeff Thiede - President & Chief Executive Officer of Everus

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Ryan Levine - Citi

Operator

Hello. My name is Jamie and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MDU Resources Group 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the Investors heading select Events & Presentations and click Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Vollmer, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MDU Resources Group. Thank you. Mr. Vollmer, you may begin your conference.

Jason Vollmer

Thank you, Jamie, and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. You can find our earnings release and supplemental materials for this call on our website at www.mdu.com under the Investors tab. Leading today's discussion with me is Nicole Kivisto, President and CEO of MDU Resources. Also, with us today to answer questions following our prepared remarks are: Stephanie Sievert, Vice President Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of MDU Resources; Jeff Thiede, President and CEO of Everus; Rob Johnson, President of WBI Energy; and Garret Senger, Chief Utilities Officer.

During our call, we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Recommended For You

About MDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDU

Trending Analysis

Trending News