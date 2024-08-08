jaanalisette

Though the broader market has been in turmoil over the past few weeks on worries of a receding U.S. economy as well as the impacts of the Bank of Japan's rate increases, a number of out-of-favor stocks have seen welcome earnings wins this quarter, including Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

Twilio, a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company, has been struggling for several years with lower growth in its core communications business as it contends with weaker expansion rates from lower API usage in its customer base. At the same time, one of its acquired subsidiaries called Segment continues to drag on its growth rates. Shares of Twilio are down nearly 20% year to date, but a modest post-Q2 earnings rally has the potential to breathe new life back into this stock.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral article on Twilio in June, when the stock was trading in the mid-$50s. Since then, the company has released stronger-than-expected Q2 results that showed a stabilization in organic growth rates as well as net retention rates, while boosting its pro forma operating income and FCF outlook for the year.

It's difficult to remember now that Twilio was once one of the hottest growth trades on Wall Street. It requires a mental shift now to think of Twilio as a more mature business, but that's what it has become: a value stock, and a free cash flow story. In my view, the attractiveness of Twilio's bottom line has become too appealing to ignore, and I'm upgrading the stock yet again to a buy.

Cheap against latest guidance outlook; long-term bull drivers to support an extended rally

Let's start first with Twilio's outlook update, shown below:

Twilio outlook update (Twilio Q2 shareholder letter)

Twilio didn't give us anything special on the revenue front. For Q3, the company is guiding to a slight deceleration in revenue growth on an organic basis versus Q2 (though it's accelerating on an as-reported basis), while for the full year it's tightening its prior range of 5-10% organic growth to 6-7%.

But on the profitability side, the company boosted its pro forma operating income expectations from a prior range of $585-$635 million, to $650-$675 million now: which, at the midpoint, is quite a significant ~9% increase. It's also expecting free cash flow to be in line with pro forma operating income, as before.

And against this guidance boost, Twilio stock looks quite cheap. At current share prices just under $60, Twilio trades at a market cap of $9.48 billion. After we net off the significant $3.11 billion of cash against $989.8 million of debt on Twilio's most recent balance sheet (a net cash position of $2.12 billion), the company's resulting enterprise value is $7.36 billion.

This puts Twilio at an 11.1x EV/FY24 FCF multiple against the $662 million midpoint of the company's FCF/pro forma operating income guidance for the year.

Beyond a cheap valuation, here are all the reasons to be bullish on Twilio:

Recurring revenue and already profitable. Twilio generates revenue each time its customers' users request an API connection (i.e., by sending messages in applications or making internet voice calls). As internet usage expands, so does Twilio's capacity for revenue.

Twilio generates revenue each time its customers' users request an API connection (i.e., by sending messages in applications or making internet voice calls). As internet usage expands, so does Twilio's capacity for revenue. Focused on cost. Since new management took over, CEO Khozema Shipchandler has been laser-focused on reviewing the business and cutting out costs. The result has been significant increases to profitability expectations.

Since new management took over, CEO Khozema Shipchandler has been laser-focused on reviewing the business and cutting out costs. The result has been significant increases to profitability expectations. Immense net cash position with buybacks to leverage it. Twilio has over $2 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, and is planning to take advantage of low share prices, with nearly $1 billion remaining on its share buyback authorization. Given the enormity of its cash reserves, it's likely Twilio will continue authorizing more repurchases.

Stay long here and hold out for a rebound that will appropriately value Twilio for its cash generation potential.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Twilio's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Twilio Q2 results (Twilio Q2 shareholder letter)

Twilio's revenue grew 4% y/y to $1.08 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.06 billion (+2% y/y) by a two-point margin. Note that organic growth, excluding the impact of divestitures, would have been stronger at 7% y/y growth. These comps will begin to normalize in Q3, where Twilio is guiding for both reported and organic revenue growth to hit 5-6% y/y (an acceleration on an as-reported basis, but decelerating slightly on an organic basis).

To me, one of the biggest relieving indicators we saw this quarter was that dollar-based net retention rates seem to have stabilized at 102%, after bottoming at 101% in Q3 of 2023. This indicates that churn and expansion from existing clients have reached a healthy balance:

Twilio net expansion rates (Twilio Q2 shareholder letter)

Net expansion rates for the company's core Communications segment was actually higher at 103%, but company retention rates were held down by the underperforming Segment business, which represents 8% of overall revenue. Encouragingly, however, the company notes that 40% of the new deals that Segment signed in the quarter were multi-year contracts, versus 17% in the year-ago Q2 - which should help to reduce churn rates going forward.

The company notes as well that stabilizing growth was driven by additional e-mail communications as well as more deals secured by reseller partners and ISVs, or integrated service vendors. Per CEO Khozema Shipchandler's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our Twilio Communications business had a strong quarter, with revenue of $1.01 billion, up 7% on an organic basis year-over-year on the back of solid performance in messaging, acceleration in e-mail growth and strong ISV contributions. During the quarter, we also focused on a number of initiatives that we believe will deliver improved growth rates over time. In the near-term, we expect our growth to be fueled by our expanded network of partners and ISVs, self-service enhancements and cross-sell opportunities. While we have made meaningful progress in all these areas, I'm particularly pleased with our success in securing new partners and ISVs. During the quarter, we achieved an eight-figure renewal with a leading customer experience provider who will continue to embed Twilio Voice within their customer service software solution."

On the profitability front, we note that Twilio's free cash flow in Q2 nearly tripled y/y to $198 million. FCF margins also expanded by eleven points y/y.

Twilio FCF (Twilio Q2 shareholder letter)

Twilio's pro forma EPS of $0.87 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of $0.70 with a 24% upside.

Key takeaways

All in all, Twilio looks to be clawing itself out of its troubles. No, the stock is unlikely to return to the double-digit revenue growth rates that made it a momentum stock in the pandemic era, but now we’ve got double-digit FCF growth, a rich balance sheet, and generous buybacks to lean on for the bull case on this stock. Buy here and wait for a broader rebound.