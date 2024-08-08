VWO: Potentially Better Macros, And Decent Risk-Reward On Offer

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • VWO, the largest and one of the more cost-efficient EM ETFs, but lagged global markets over the past year, by generating returns of only mid-single-digits.
  • VWO's dominant regions - China and India, which account for 51% of the portfolio, are likely to benefit from better consumption trends, even as the dollar drops to 7 month lows.
  • EM stocks look oversold relative to their global counterparts and can be picked up at cheap valuations.
  • Whilst the risk-reward on the weekly charts is not ideal, it is still decent enough for a long position.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter

Introduction

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) with over $100bn in total AUM, is the largest and one of the most cost-efficient ETFs (expense ratio of just 0.08%) that offers diversified access to mainly large and mid-cap emerging

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.76K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VWO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News