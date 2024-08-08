Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.55K Followers

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Schuman - VP, Investor, Industry Analysts and Public Relations
Morgan Kurk - President and CEO
Jacob Sayer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - Roth Capital
Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Steven, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cambium Networks’ Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Mr. Peter Schuman, Vice President of Investor, Industry Analysts and Public Relations, you may begin your conference.

Peter Schuman

Thank you, Steven. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks' second quarter 2024 financial results conference call, and welcome to all those joining by webcast. Morgan Kurk, our President and CEO; and Jacob Sayer, our CFO, are here for today's call. The financial results, press release and commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor page of our Web site, and the press release has been submitted on a Form 8-K with the SEC. A copy of today's prepared remarks will also be available on our Investor page at the conclusion of this call. As a reminder, today's remarks, including those made during Q&A, will contain forward-looking statements about the company's outlook and forecasted performance. These statements are based on current conditions, forecasts and assumptions. Risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Cambium Networks does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation whether as a result of new information, future developments to conform these statements to actual results or to make changes in Cambium's expectations or otherwise. It is Cambium Networks' policy not to reiterate our financial outlook. We encourage listeners to review the full list of risk factors included in the safe harbor

Recommended For You

About CMBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMBM

Trending Analysis

Trending News