Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.42K Followers

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Pellegrino – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Fred Vogt – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
Jim Ziegler – Executive Vice President-Commercial
Igor Bilinsky – Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Marc Bellemin – Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Finckenstein – Chief Medical Officer
Brian Gastman – Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee – Jefferies
Peter Lawson – Barclays
Andrea Tan – Goldman Sachs
Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Securities
Tyler Van Buren – TD Cowen
Ben Burnett – Stifel
Colleen Kusy – Baird
Asthika Goonewardene – Truist
Reni Benjamin – Citizens JMP

Operator

Welcome to the Iovance Biotherapeutics Conference Call to discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results and Recent Corporate Updates. My name is Daniel and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Sara Pellegrino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Iovance. Sara, you may begin.

Sara Pellegrino

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Iovance conference call and webcast to discuss our second quarter and first half 2024 results and corporate update. Dr. Fred Vogt, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an introduction and summarize key updates for our U.S. Commercial launch of Amtagvi including revenue guidance and our pipeline program; Jim Ziegler, EVP Commercial, will highlight additional details of the U.S. commercial launch of Amtagvi, in advanced melanoma; Dr. Igor Bilinsky, Chief Operating Officer, will comment on our commercial manufacturing experience and capacity expansion plans; Jean-Marc Bellemin, CFO, will review our financial results including revenue and financial outlook; and Dr. Friedrich Finckenstein, Chief Medical Officer, will review key clinical pipeline update. Dr. Brian Gastman, EVP Medical Affairs; and Dr. Raj Puri, EVP Regulatory Strategy are also

Recommended For You

About IOVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News