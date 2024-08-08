bjdlzx

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) has been rapidly growing. This management has been a bit more ambitious with its acquisitions than some other managements that I follow. Not only has management found accretive acquisitions. But it has found acquisitions that it can materially improve (sometimes big time) after the acquisition. The result has been a soaring stock price that remains a bargain even after a considerable amount of appreciation.

The last article noted yet another bargain coming onboard:

Permian Resources Acquisition From Occidental Petroleum (Permian Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The thing that continues to amaze me about the bargains this management finds is shown in the slide above. The acquisition will combine several disparate holdings into one large, contiguous position that will be far more efficient and likely way more profitable than all the parts were before this deal came along. Not only is the deal "bolt-on" it is more like "BOLT-ON" with a lot of gusto. This has to be one of the best deals of its kind in the current fiscal year.

Usually, relatively large deals like this combine a few disparates and generally small parts. Clearly, this one is going to do a lot more than that.

Earnings

The earnings were just released. The problem is that the rather significant Earthstone Energy acquisition is still being digested while, yet another acquisition is underway. This makes any comparisons or analysis very challenging.

Clearly, the debt ratings agencies are pleased enough to raise the debt rating of the company's debts. But that is hardly reassuring to shareholders.

Probably some-time is needed for the Earthstone Energy acquisition to be optimized before worrying too much about the quarterly comparisons. They are worth reading "just in case" and to find major issues. But that is about it, really.

Finances

The ratings companies have noticed as well.

Permian Resources Debt Ratings Progress (Permian Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I have long heard from investors that they believe that the best way to have a "homerun" investment is to have a lot of leverage. Yet here is a management that has built and sold companies successfully keeping that debt ratio at roughly 1.0 while still benefitting the stock price long-term.

In fact, the debt rating is going up. Management does have a goal to make investment grade by next year. Obviously, with the latest debt rating increase, the company is well on its way to meeting that goal.

There is obviously a sizable disjoint between what many investors think is needed for success compared to what successful managements like this one do for those large returns.

Cost Reductions

The largest acquisition by far was the Earthstone acquisition. That company itself was on a shopping spree when the offer to be acquired by Permian Resources was negotiated. There was no way that the Earthstone management could have optimized operations before the merger with Permian Resources. Therefore, there was likely considerable upside potential just by continuing the optimization process that Earthstone began.

Permian Resources Cost Reduction Progress (Permian Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The first thing that happens after a large acquisition like this is a quarterly report that really shows the seller's costs combined with existing operations. It takes some time to optimize operations, and probably still more time for some high-cost production to decline in significance over time.

In the meantime, it likewise takes some time for new lower cost wells to have an impact on corporate results. Nonetheless, management appears to be making good progress on this front.

Where this company is located, the economies of scale should eventually allow those costs shown above to approach the cost of natural gas companies while producing a lot more oil. The result should be one very profitable company.

Guidance Adjustment

The continuing progress has allowed guidance adjustment in the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Production Volume Increases (Permian Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The thing about small adjustments like this is that a lot of costs do not increase when the adjustment is small. As a result, a disproportionate amount of the cash value of the adjustment heads to the bottom line to significantly increase profitability.

Since net income is a small percentage of revenues, small adjustments like this can materially change the earnings outlook in the near future.

There is likely more upside potential as technology advances keep adding intervals that were previously not commercial to the production possibilities. Therefore, there could be more acreage added to Tier 1 over time.

Location

This company has a location advantage that few companies of its size can match.

Permian Resources Summary Of Operations (Permian Resources Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The issue with the Delaware acreage was the ability to get permits to drill. The current administration has straightened that issue out to the point where it is no longer the issue it was before 2020. However, once something like that happens, then the value of the acreage "takes a hit" until it's clear a track record has been established that permits will be given out on a timely basis. This issue mostly affected the New Mexico acreage where there was federal land.

The Reeves County acreage is probably some of the best located acreage in the industry. Seldom does a smaller company get to establish an acreage position in such a prestigious county.

The issues on Federal land have allowed several acquisitions at bargain prices from managements (like Earthstone) who used to state that they now had years of permits. As long as that permit issue continues to fade into the past, then those acquisitions are only going to increase in value.

Summary

This stock has been doing exceptionally well since the management took over the operations of a public company to essentially bring their operations public. Since my original article on the merger that created this company, the stock price has done rather well.

The stock price should continue to do well as it appears that the acquisition program is proceeding successfully. This is a company that manages to largely grow through acquisitions while also paying a dividend.

It is an example of a management willing to go that extra mile to find a way to grow while meeting the market demands for shareholder returns along with a low debt ratio. That takes a driven, detail-oriented management to accomplish all of that.

The stock remains a strong buy as this management had considerable private experience in building and selling companies. That lessens the risk of failure considerably.

The company is still relatively cheap in this market because there really is no track record after the big merger with Earthstone Energy. But that appears to be about to change for the better as management continues to decrease costs while increasing production performance. The key is that management does not have to do anything extraordinary. They just have to keep doing what they always have been doing to continue to return above-average returns for this industry.

I would therefore consider holding this company until management decides to sell the company. This management has done well for its investors in the past. While that is no guarantee of future results. The reduced risk of failure by going with experienced management is probably going to produce outsized risk-adjusted returns.

Risk

Any company that has a history of successful acquisitions can have an acquisition that fails to meet expectations. Obviously, the risk is reduced here because the past track record has been pretty good. Still, every now and then, a good-looking acquisition can be disappointing.

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of future commodity prices. The hedging program in place can reduce those risks. However, a severe and sustained commodity price downturn can change the future outlook of the company.

A loss of key personnel can materially change the outlook of the company.