It’s time for an update on the company Duni (OTCPK:DUNNF) and where it’s been going - also where it’s going in the future. If you recall my first two articles on the company, you’ll remember that I haven’t yet “gone” into this company as an investment - and I’m in no hurry to. It’s part to do with what the company does, but also with how it’s been performing.

Duni is a hotel supplier chain. The company essentially supplies hotels and other catering consumables with products that it needs to handle operations. As most of these operations - such as healthcare and hospital suppliers - this is a sector with slimming margins and competition from a variety of avenues - both national and international. The differentiating factor in these plays is typically the company’s customer networks, brand recognition, and similar things related to the “quality” portion of the business. However, this has to hold up in the face of increased internationalization - and that can be hard to do.

The latest set of results prior to 2Q24 were relatively positive - let’s see what’s been happening to the company since then.

Duni after 2Q24 - the company is struggling, but there is an upside at the right valuation.

I am not arguing that there is no upside to Duni due to internationalization. As I believe we’ve seen over the past few years, not all markets are penetrable by the market trends we see on the international scale. And Sweden is actually part of a market where some trends have not managed to “get in”. Amazon (AMZN) exists here, but I do not believe it to be an exaggeration to say that Amazon has not done well. Swedes still shop mostly at their more local online shops, and Amazon has in no way taken over any sector and was marked by a disastrous launch. This is especially true for books and electronics, where retailers that have been around for 25+ years still dominate the market.

However, to be clear, the current 2Q24 that was reported by Duni wasn’t a “good” quarter. It was a so-so quarter. At the same time, we need to realize that the overall market actually wasn’t very favorable for the company at all.

On one side, we had good net sales and profit - the second-best in company history, next to previous years COVID-19 recovery signals. Duni AB is also in an impressively strong financial position.

The market which the company is in is called the HoReCa - Hotel, Restaurants, and Catering specifically. And this market is likely to have gradual, not superbly strong or immediate sort of returns in the short term. This requires Duni to have a strong financial position in order to weather these ups and downs, and thankfully the company does this. The open table trends in Germany are a good indicator of how volatile this sector can be - also, some data on sales development in the company’s Germany sectors.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

But besides this, KPIs for the companies were solid. Net sales were down less than 100 MSEK despite the company comparing to one of the strongest periods in history, and operating income was…okay. EBIT margins were at 7.2%, which is down from 8.8%, but I did not expect 8%+ to persist. In fact, all of this is the reason I was neutral in my initial articles at Duni. I did not feel that the valuation took this into consideration, and that we might in fact “go south” from here.

The decline in net sales reflected a poor performance to a strong comp but also reflected forced price decreases that Duni AB had to do to stay competitive in a recovering market. Sales through retail channels were recovering from an even weaker 1Q but still saw decreases from the Hotel and Restaurant channels. Duni considers the current market trends to be “inconclusive”.

It’s also important to note that last year's results actually included governmental support of 20M SEK. Then there are your typical impacts which I have been covering before. Impacts like input costs, logistics costs, personnel costs, sea freight costs - all of these are increasing, and I believe they are increasing faster than the company can manage, given that there are larger players in this industry, to push price increases through.

The company continues to scale up, however. Recent M&As of Decent Packaging and Huskee are contributing good results - a positive. Not so positive is the company focusing also on riskier startups like Relevo (that’s the German Relevo, not the Swedish one). Relevo is being described as follows: The Munich-based impact company currently provides catering and restaurant businesses with a complete tech-enabled system solution for reusables.

The company remains a business with a two-segment focus. Segment one, Dining Solutions (the bigger one), generates good margins of 8-9% even at this point (but down from 11%), but is the segment that saw the biggest decline from the volatility in HoReCa. Some positive signs are available here in the form of good trends in the tender business - but the company’s assets are currently not working at 100%. This is not necessarily a negative though, because Duni is inherently efficient at this point. Still, lower volumes does mean less fixed cost coverage in the company’s vertically integrated factories. Also, contributing to this, are higher raw material prices - which are part of putting the squeeze on margins.

The second segment, dear readers, is food packaging solutions. Not the greatest, because it’s more volatile and shares a fair deal of exposure with other packaging players. You can see these trends in the company’s operating margins and overall upside.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

Not the greatest here - but something to keep an eye on. You may also note the pattern of OM/Income, which does share qualities with many of the other packaging players I cover. The company is seeing price decrease implementation and cost increases, but at the same time improvements derived from more efficient inventory management. However, stocking costs in APAC are increasing. On the innovation side, Duni launched Liplid, its’ new takeaway cup through a Swedish startup which I have actually been following and once saw at a trade show. It’s not a bad product, and this could result in some more interest for the company.

Duni IR (Duni IR)

The company’s focus on circularity and ESG are in line with the rest of the market, but if you know my work you know that my interest for this sort of thing is very limited where investing in the business is concerned. The company’s financial targets and financial performance interests me far more.

Duni targets a sales growth of over 5%, an OM in excess of 10%, and a dividend payout of a minimum of 40% of net profit. So far, the company isn’t hitting any of these targets for 2023/2024. This means that I consider it likely the company may reduce the dividend for the coming year, and this needs to be taken into consideration. Duni has a 5% sales decline at fixed FX, an LTM OM of 9.2%, 80 bps below target, and pays out 60% of net profit at 5 SEK/share - likely even higher in 2024, if they continue the same route.

This shapes my expectations for the year and the valuation for the business.

Valuation for Duni is so-so and isn’t attractive at this point given all the challenges we do see here.

In my last article, I gave Duni AB a target of sub-96 SEK and a rating of “Hold”. I continue to say “Hold” here, but I am actually cutting my target slightly to 90 SEK or below for Duni. Why do I do this?

I do this because I believe Duni does not control the broader impacts that are currently playing havoc with margins and results. The company is as of the writing of this article trading at 100.60 SEK/share. It declined since my last article, much like I expected. It even dropped below 99 SEK during the mini-crash a few days ago.

Duni’s forecasts are actually positive in a way that would imply that the company is potentially investable here. What I am talking about is that Duni’s forecasts include a 51% EPS growth in 2025 due to recovery, new products, M&As, and improvements. This could excite some, but remember also that Duni has a well-established history of not meeting investor and earnings forecasts. The company does this more than 60% of the time in fact (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link).

So while this could be something, I also caution you to be quite careful with such expectations - because they might not work out at all.

The upside to Duni is dependent on these trends materializing. Consider however that for 2024 the company is expected to generate negative adjusted EPS of around 10%, which should definitely pressure dividends. The dividend policy calls for no more than a 3 SEK payout, and that comes to an around 3% yield at this time. I do not believe that to be attractive enough.

Between forecasts and industry trends, I do not believe Duni to be close to positive enough in its expectations to generate trustworthy Alpha here, and that there are better alternatives.

Here are the risks I see for the company.

Risks to Duni

Risks to Duni are as follows. The bullish thesis requires the company to overdeliver during a difficult macro situation characterized by input, logistics, wage, and other cost increases. They are required to do so while selling products and services that are neither unique nor hard to get - we’re talking about disposable cups, paper plates, and the like (though the company sells more “complex” widgets as well).

It does create a risk situation in terms of valuation that I am not comfortable with, however. The company does not control macro, and the recent sales pressures are an example of that. Duni is in no way in fundamental danger, but this does not mean it’s meant to outperform to the degree that is being expected here.

So I say that the main risk to Duni is macro, and I would go “Hold” here, all things considered.

My thesis is as follows.

Thesis

From a fundamental perspective, Duni does not look bad. The company, the breakdown in EPS during COVID-19 notwithstanding, is at a historically comparatively appealing valuation at a sub-100 SEK native share price - even if that is not where we currently are.

A simple case like that continues to obfuscate the fact that Duni AB (publ) does not hit its targets, and more than 70% of the time, the results have come in substantially below par (more than 30%). Because of that, I apply a heavy discount to this company.

Because of that, I'm careful about Duni here - but I could see myself investing in the company if it dropped to a sub-96-SEK native share price. I say "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.'

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Duni AB (publ) fulfills 3 out of 5 criteria here, making it a "HOLD."

