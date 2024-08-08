Shopify: Solid Value For Growth Investors

Aug. 08, 2024 11:10 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock, SHOP:CA Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.24K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify's June-quarter results exceeded expectations, leading to a significant increase in share price.
  • A strong Q3 revenue outlook, GMV growth, and improved free cash flow drove the positive market reaction.
  • Both core businesses have considerable momentum, with Subscription Solutions seeing especially impressive growth.
  • Despite high valuation, Shopify has potential for revaluation due to strong expected growth in earnings and EPS.
Ottawa, Canada - May 16, 2024: Shopify sign on headquarters building

Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

E-commerce company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP:CA) reported better than expected June-quarter results on Wednesday that resulted in a sharp increase in Shopify’s share price after earnings. A solid revenue outlook for Q3, strong growth in gross merchandise volume and improving free

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.24K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News