E-commerce company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP:CA) reported better than expected June-quarter results on Wednesday that resulted in a sharp increase in Shopify’s share price after earnings. A solid revenue outlook for Q3, strong growth in gross merchandise volume and improving free cash flow margins were all reasons why shares of Shopify closed 17% higher on Wednesday. I continue to see a huge e-Commerce market opportunity for Shopify and upside potential due to potential subscription price increases in the future and believe that although Shopify is highly valued, shares have upside potential!

Previous rating

I recommend shares of Shopify after the last brutal sell-off following the submission of the first-quarter earnings report: The More It Drops, The More I’ll Buy. In the most recent quarter, the e-Commerce company saw solid momentum in its gross merchandise volume, resulting in strong revenue and free cash flow growth. While shares are not at a bargain level, the momentum in Shopify's two core businesses make Shopify attractive as a growth investment regardless.

Shopify crushes earnings estimates

Shopify reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per-share which beat the consensus by $0.06 per-share and revenues came also in higher than expected: Shopify generated a total top line of $2.05B, beating estimates by $34M. These results were supported mainly due to strength in gross merchandise volume and the outlook is also favorable.

Shopify generated 21% year-over-year growth in its top line in the June-quarter, which was backed by growth in gross merchandise volume/GMV. Gross merchandise volume is the amount of dollars that gets processed through an e-Commerce platform during a specified period, and it is a key performance metric for e-Commerce companies. Gross merchandise volume was up 22% year-over-year to $67.2B, but GMV growth nonetheless decelerated 1 PP Q/Q.

Shopify once again saw strong momentum, especially in the Subscription Solutions segment, which includes all the company's subscription plans. Revenue here totaled $563M, showing 27% year-over-year growth. I am especially optimistic about this segment going forward, as the company has a strong lever for segment revenue growth by raising subscription prices. Shopify raised prices last year, resulting in a major acceleration of segment top-line growth.

Merchant Solutions, which is still the largest business in terms of total dollar contributions and which consolidates the e-Commerce company's variable income streams, generated $1.48B in revenues, showing 19% year-over-year growth. In Merchant Solutions, Shopify is capturing all variable fees it can charge its merchants for payment processing, shipping and other services.

Shopify was profitable on a GAAP basis in the second-quarter and the e-Commerce company is also making massive progress in boosting its free cash flow profitability... a point I raised in my last work on Shopify back in May. Shopify's Q2'24 free cash flow totaled $333M, showing a year-over-year growth rate of 243% while the company's free cash flow margin expanded a solid 10 PP to 16%.

Solid outlook for Q3

Shopify said it expects its revenue to grow in the low-to-mid-20s percentage range in the third-quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 21% growth. Shopify also said that it sees solid execution despite a "mixed consumer spend environment". The outlook for Q3 as well as the earnings beat resulted in strong interest in Shopify's shares after earnings.

Shopify’s valuation

Shopify is valued at a high price-to-earnings ratio, largely because the company has a potent market position with online retail merchants, which in turn creates scalability effects. Shopify is also expected to see material EPS growth going forward and outshines Amazon (AMZN), a key e-Commerce rival, in terms of projected long term EPS growth: analysts expect about twice the growth rate in EPS for Shopify than for Amazon (43% for Shopify vs. 23% for Amazon) which is an assumption I agree with given that Shopify is seeing rapid growth in both of its core segments. I like Amazon as an investment chiefly because of its large size, dominant e-Commerce position and Cloud business, and I have added to my investment in Amazon quite aggressively since Friday.

Shopify, on the other hand, I find convincing from a growth perspective. Especially, I like the lever for earnings growth resulting from potential subscription plan price increases in the future. Shopify’s price-to-earnings ratio is 51X which makes the company’s earnings potential about twice as expensive as that of Amazon. Amazon is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0X, but Amazon's business is driven chiefly by Amazon Web Services. The higher price tag for Shopify may be justified given that the company is making massive progress growing its free cash flows and gross merchandise volume.

Shopify has been unprofitable for more of its existence, but this changed lately and the e-Commerce company is set to see rapid growth in EPS and free cash flow metrics... which is why I believe Shopify has considerable revaluation potential. In my last article, I valued Shopify at $91-101 per-share, based off of historical valuation average (P/S ratio of 12-13X) and its revenue potential. I am reaffirming my stock price target after the company's Q2 earnings card and expect a material improvement of Shopify's earnings as well.

Shopify’s risks

The biggest risk that I see for the e-Commerce platform is moderating growth in the Merchant Solution business, which is by far the most significant for Shopify from a total revenue contribution perspective. Slowing consumer spend is also a risk which may affect a retail-focused marketplace like Shopify more than Amazon... which is more diversified. What would change my mind on the e-Commerce company is if it saw a deceleration of its gross merchandise volume growth or saw significantly lower free cash flow margins going forward.

Final thoughts

Shopify delivered a second-quarter earnings report that was much better than the one from the first-quarter, mainly because of strong gross merchandise volume growth and solid guidance. The e-Commerce company also delivered robust results in terms of revenue growth (a downstream effect of GMV growth) in both core segments as well as healthy free cash flow margins. While shares of Shopify are not cheap, and priced highly for an e-Commerce company, Shopify is growing its top line at 20%+ rates annually, and the Q3 outlook implies that this can be expected to continue. With a growing e-Commerce market pie and a strong retail market position in the segment for online stores, I believe Shopify remains a highly promising e-Commerce play for growth investors!