Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB), the software distributor focusing on security, datacenter, and cloud software as well as multiple other verticals, reported the company’s Q2 results on the 6th of August showing a mixed picture compared to Wall Street’s expectations. Revenues came in below estimates but profitability finally beat estimates by an incredibly good margin after recent earnings declines. The market took the results very positively, likely in part due to the announced acquisition of Douglas Stewart, as the stock rose 13% to earnings.

In my previous article on the company, titled “Climb Global Solutions’ Undervaluation Remains”, I remained at a Buy rating due to the company’s good M&A and remaining undervaluation. The article was published on the 8th of December, and since, the stock has now returned 39% compared to S&P 500’s return of 13%.

Q2 Report: Impressive Profitability Improvement After Weaker Period

Climb’s reported Q2 financials showed revenues of $92.1 million at a year-on-year growth of 12.7% coupled with an adjusted EPS of $0.83, up $0.11 year-on-year. Revenues missed Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimate by a wide $5.2 million, but the EPS showed a highly impressive beat of $0.35.

Despite the revenues missing by a good margin, I believe that the growth was solid – Climb’s revenue growth accelerated well from just 8.7% in Q1. Climb had previously communicated in the Q1 earnings call to expect a sales rebound in H2 in the previously acquired DataSolutions business, and that some of Climb’s weaker Q1 growth will carry onto Q2 but primarily the back half of 2024 making a sequential acceleration a fair expectation. Still, while the growth was still a clear miss, Wall Street expectations seemed to just be too high considering Climb’s better communicated H2 outlook. Adjusted gross billings grew at an incredibly good 31.0% year-on-year rate in Q2, showing great underlying momentum.

Profitability beat expectations by a great margin despite the lower-than-expected revenues, being an incredibly good factor in the report - after my previous article, Climb had continued reporting weakening earnings despite revenue growth, and the Q2 results put an end to the weak trend. Prior to Q2, Climb’s gross margin level saw some fluctuation, and the acquisition of DataSolutions pushed SG&A up significantly, leading to operating income decreases up until Q2. Adjusted EBITDA finally climbed by 48% in the quarter, being a very positive sign for the future.

Behind the EPS beat, SG&A only increased by $1.4 million in Q2 compared to a $2.3 million increase in Q1, driving the better earnings performance, and gross margin expansion of 3.4 percentage points year-on-year drove earnings even further in the quarter.

As synergy implementation with DataSolutions seems to now be mostly completed but with cross-selling synergies still being found, and as Climb’s EPR system has now been successfully implemented pushing for planned operating synergies, it seems that the earnings outlook has improved – the Q2 report’s positive reception by the market seems justified. However, I believe that the gross margin could normalize back from the incredibly high Q2 level, potentially being a weaker point sequentially in Q3 and forward.

Acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services

Along with the Q2 financials, Climb announced to be continuing the company’s M&A track with the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services [DSS]. The acquired company is a division of Douglas Stewart, focusing on education software solutions in North America – the acquisition expands Climb’s reach to new customer fronts from prior core competencies. The acquisition adds 20 vendors to Climb’s total offering, including Adobe and Go Guardian.

The acquisition has been completed for $20.3 million in cash after Q2, and the acquisition still has potential earn-outs of up to $4.2 million as disclosed in the Q2 earnings call. The acquisition at least seems to be very accretive to shareholders – Douglas Stewart Software & Services earned $5.3 million in adjusted EBITDA in trailing twelve months, up 10% year-on-year – not including for earn-outs, the acquisition is made at only a 3.8 EV/EBITDA compared to Climb’s own 9.5 forward EV/EBITDA, at well over double the acquisition’s multiple – I believe that the acquisition was a clear reason for Climb’s stock rally following the earnings and acquisition announcements.

Updated Valuation

I have integrated expectations of the DSS into my updated DCF model, subtracting $20.3 million of cash from the balance sheet but integrating expected financials to Climb’s own.

As such, I now estimate growth to accelerate to 20.6% in 2024 driven partly inorganic growth, and 13.4% growth in 2025 still partly driven by inorganic growth. Afterwards, I estimate growth to again slowly slow down into 2.0% perpetual growth at a total CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033. The revenue outlook is still a bit cloudy as DDS’s revenues weren’t disclosed, though – I estimate annual revenues of around $53 million at an expected 10% adjusted EBITDA margin.

With the integration of DataSolutions and the EPR system, I believe that Climb will start reporting slightly better margins in the mid-term future at an eventual 5.5% EBIT margin level. The estimate is still down from 6.3% previously due to the significant recent weakness prior to Q2. The margin level could climb back closer to my prior estimates from ongoing synergies and growing sales, but I believe that the new estimate is a good base scenario level.

Climb’s cash flow conversion should remain good.

The estimates put Climb’s fair value estimate at $89.03, 21% above the stock price at the time of writing. While the stock still should have upside, the success of the DSS implementation is unknown for the time being, acting as a risk. I now see the valuation as likely bringing quite good risk-adjusted returns, but not quite good enough for a Buy rating after the stock has appreciated very well from my previous article.

The fair value estimate is up from $68.54 previously, mainly due to a lower used WACC.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.19% is used in the DCF model, down from 10.34% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

I continue estimating no debt in Climb’s financing, with the company remaining with an irrelevant amount of interest-bearing debt.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.91% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 0.92. With a liquidity premium of 0.5%, the cost of equity and WACC stand at 8.19%.

Takeaway

Climb’s Q2 results showed sequentially improving growth momentum despite missing Wall Street’s estimates. More notably in the quarter, though, Climb’s profitability increased incredibly well – after significant earnings weakness in recent quarters from primarily higher operating expenses, the company is finally returning to great earnings growth momentum. Climb also announced the very cheap, accretive acquisition of DSS with the Q2 report, pushing valuable inorganic growth. Yet, as the stock has appreciated very well from my previous article, I believe that Climb Global Solutions’ remaining undervaluation only constitutes a Hold rating anymore. As such, I downgrade my rating.