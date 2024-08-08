tornado98

Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) have been a moderate performer over the past year, rising by 8%, though shares have risen more steadily in recent weeks as interest rates have declined. I last covered Atmos in April, rating shares a buy, and since then, the stock is up 10% while the market is flat. With updated financials and recent outperformance, now is a good time to revisit Atmos.

In the company’s fiscal third quarter, it earned $1.08, beating consensus by $0.03. Despite this modest beat, shares were trading slightly lower on Thursday morning as interest rates rose. With Atmos' earnings protected by regulator-approved rates of return, cap-ex focused on reliability, and no significant commodity risk, its cash flow and earnings continue to be quite predictable. Given heating demand is highest in the winter, Q3 earnings represent a smaller share of full year results, but they were solid.

Regulatory wins drive growth

Total corporate revenues were down by $182 million to $3.5 billion, which may seem to run counter to my view of Atmos as a moderate growth company. However, as a reminder, it passes through natural gas costs to customers. Natural gas prices can swing revenue, but they are one-for-one offset as an expense. Natural gas costs fell by nearly $490 million. Ex-gas, revenues rose by $308 million from last year. That is about 14% growth on ex-gas revenue, consistent with its regulatory base expansion.

Distribution earnings rose to $66 million from $60 million last year. Atmos enjoyed a $31 million benefit from rate increases and $5 million from customer growth offset by $15 million of operating cost growth and $15 million of depreciation, tied to its growing cap-ex spending. Depreciation is, of course, a non-cash expense.

Atmos’s Pipeline and Storage unit earned $100 million, up from $78 million last year. This unit had a $16 million benefit from higher utility rates and $15 million of benefits from greater system utilization, given increased peak day demand than last year due to higher temperatures, with natural gas often being the marginal supply input for utilities.

Impressively, Atmos has executed on $380 million of regulatory price actions with another $182 million in progress, with the benefits of these clearly seen in higher segment earnings. For comparison, last year it had $263 million in regulatory approvals, so Atmos is tracking materially higher thanks to its growing cap-ex spending.

Its Texas positioning is a positive

So far this year, Atmos has invested $2.1 billion into cap-ex. 82% of this spending is tied to safety and reliability, with 14% tied to customer growth. It is quicker and easier to receive regulatory capture on reliability cap-ex than on speculative projects to expand capacity, which is why Atmos has been able to generate such favorable outcomes. Reliability is also a key focus in Texas, where Atmos primarily operates, after difficulties during winter storms and Tropical Storm Beryl earlier this year.

Based on this, I expect Atmos’s capital spending to continue to result in revenue growth and am targeting about 12% rate base growth over the next four years. Atmos’s Texas positioning is also favorable, given strong population trends. As you can see below, Texas’s population has grown much more quickly than the nation’s, which creates more potential customers. Moreover, as customers grow, its rate base is spread across more households, reducing per-customer rate inflation, which regulators and politicians like. This makes it even easier to recoup capital spending. With companies like Chevron (CVX) relocating to Texas, I do not expect this population outperformance to stop.

Guidance is credible

Alongside results, Atmos reiterated guidance, and it expects to achieve the high-end of its $6.70-$6.80 earnings guidance. Its Q4 is its seasonally quiet quarter, when it will earn just about $0.75-$0.80, given lower usage patterns. With nearly 90% of its year complete from an earnings perspective, I would be surprised to see final results end up outside of its guided range.

Earnings will be up over 10% this year, ahead of its 6-8% medium-term target, thanks to strong regulatory actions. Operating and maintenance spending growth will be about 6% to $810 million, pointing to significant operating leverage. Depreciation will be up over 10% to $675 million, given the acceleration of its capital spending.

Growth is accretive, even with share issuance

In terms of cap-ex, I would note Atmos has a solid balance sheet with $700 million of cash and $7.8 billion of debt. That leaves it with 39% debt to capital, consistent with targets. The company retains about $1.2 billion in cash after its dividend. With ~$3-3.2 billion in capital spending as it grows its rate base, that requires $1.8-$2.0 billion of incremental funding.

In order to maintain its balance sheet strength, it funds about half of this with debt and the remainder with equity. As a consequence, there has been 5% share count growth over the past year. This is why even as I expect its rate base to grow by about ~12%, I see EPS growth of 6-8% through 2028, as a larger share count dilutes this growth.

Now even with a higher share count, its EPS is up over 10% this year, so this spending has been accretive. ATO uses equity forwards to lock in prices, which worked well when shares were underperforming earlier this year. It has $551 million of equity forward arrangements available at a $115 share price, which is less attractive with shares above $125 now. Over time as it strikes new forwards, it will benefit from its recent rally, and as its stock rises, it can sell fewer shares to meet its cap-ex needs, reducing dilution.

Because it also funds some cap-ex with debt, Atmos had $41 million of interest expense last quarter from $31 million last year. It has a 4.1% average cost of debt, from 4% last year and 3.8% in 2022. Considering how much rates have risen, this is a modest move because Atmos has issued most of its debt out the curve with a weighted average maturity of 17 years. With no major maturities before 2027, it has very limited refinancing exposure.

Fundamentals are largely in the price

Atmos continues to perform very well, and with dilution of closer to 4% than 6% potentially over time, I expect EPS and dividend growth to be in the top half of its 6-8% range. Given a 2.5% yield, this argues for a long-term return of 9-10%. I target a 10% return on “buy” ratings, leaving ATO right on the cusp. The recent moderation in interest rates has boosted ATO shares as its dividend yield becomes more competitive with fixed income. If long-term rates were to rise again or even stabilize, that would be a headwind for shares.

With where shares are now, I see limited scope for further upside, absent a sustained drop in long-term rates. This is not my base case, as I do not expect the US to enter recession. After its recent rally, ATO is likely to be more of a market performer with modest outperformance potential. As such, I am moving shares to a hold from a buy.

Personally, I own a position in Atmos. The company continues to perform in-line with my expectations, and within my portfolio, I appreciate its very steady and predictable business, alongside its moderate dividend growth. Even as I think the market is now more appropriately valuing the business, I am holding my shares and in no rush to sell. That said, I would want to see shares pull back closer to $120 before adding to my position.