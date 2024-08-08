Deere: Plowing Through The Downturn

Aug. 08, 2024 11:31 PM ETDeere & Company (DE) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
592 Followers

Summary

  • Deere is a leading American company specializing in heavy equipment for agriculture, construction, and forestry sectors.
  • Despite recent weak guidance and sales declines as a result of crop prices, Deere has historically been a strong performance and has growth potential in the agricultural and construction industries.
  • With a focus on cost reduction and expense management, Deere's valuation remains compelling, potentially offering significant upside for investors in the long term.

John Deere tractor. Deere manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Deere (NYSE:DE) is an American brand that specializes in heavy equipment and machinery, particularly for the agriculture sector, but also for the construction and forestry sectors. Think mega tractors, combines, and mowers for industry, but also retail

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
592 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News