jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Deere (NYSE:DE) is an American brand that specializes in heavy equipment and machinery, particularly for the agriculture sector, but also for the construction and forestry sectors. Think mega tractors, combines, and mowers for industry, but also retail products for landscaping, golf turf, and lawn and garden products. As the go-to market leader in the agricultural industry and a major player in the construction industry, the company has been in business as a manufacturer and producer of equipment since 1837. That's so far back in time that things like sewing machines, postage stamps, and bicycles weren't even invented yet.

With a long legacy of providing best-in-class products, the company has established itself as a trusted brand in the industry. Today, with a dominant market share position, Deere has begun to expand internationally in developing markets while consistently inventing new products for customers like farmers, including better equipment for the production, fertilizer, and harvesting process. As technology has become increasingly important in this industry, Deere has kept up by offering digital solutions that help track performance and maintain agricultural operations.

Evolving Tech Stack (Investor Presentation)

When we look at Deere's sales data, about 61% of sales come from North America, so 39% of the company's sales are generated internationally. However, even its international exposure is still mostly developed nations with roughly half of the 39% coming from Western Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. As a $60+ billion a year company, Deere generates 43% of sales from agricultural production end markets, so while this is the company's bread and butter, it also has some diversity in terms of end market, as shown below.

Deere Overview (Investor Presentation)

Record of Strong Performance

One of the reasons I was drawn to look at Deere is because its share price has fallen considerably over the last year. In the last twelve months, shares of Deere have fallen about 19%, while the S&P500 is up nearly 18% over the same time period. Looking at the last ten years, Deere has been a clear winner, however, returning a 389% total return compared to the market's 230% return.

Data by YCharts

Deere's outperformance relative to the market makes sense when we look at the company's financials. Over the last decade, the company has grown its revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 4.9% and 9.3%, respectively. More recently, the company's growth rates have accelerated, growing at a 10.4% and 22.8% CAGR, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). While some of this growth occurred as a direct result of the pandemic as well as M&A, what I find more impressive is that EBITDA growth has outpaced sales growth over time, indicating that the company's margins have been expanding. We see this margin expansion at play in the chart below, as evidenced by the increasing gray line.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Agricultural Fundamentals Support Growth

As I discussed in my article on Alamo Group (ALG), a company that is involved in vegetation management equipment, the industry has strong fundamentals that, I think, should help companies that literally supply the picks and shovels to the industry. With the world's wealthiest families and billionaires buying up farmland left and right, I look at Deere as the next best way to ride the coattails of this industry's success going forward. In fact, Bill Gates, the largest individual owner of farmland with 242,000+ acres of farmland in the United States, is a huge Deere shareholder himself, owning 1.3% of outstanding shares and making up 3.2% of his portfolio as his 6th largest position, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Trust.

These fundamentals for the agricultural industry are significant. When looking at the expected CAGR for the agricultural industry's gross production value, it's expected to increase at a 5.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. With the U.S. agriculture equipment market size expected to grow just shy of this at a 3.5% CAGR, Deere should grow roughly in line with GDP growth expectations. Demand in this industry will be driven by scarcity of farmland (arable farmland is decreasing every year, 62.9 million acres of cropland lost over the last 25 years), rising crop prices for corn and soybeans, and tight supplies that push price up. All of these bode very well for companies like Deere.

Even outside of agriculture, in construction, I think Deere looks to be well positioned. In construction, infrastructure spending in the trillions by the U.S. government should mean that demand for Deere's products should increase. Infrastructure spending on fixing and building new roads and other replacement assets represent a major opportunity for Deere and provide visibility into the company's growth trajectory and outlook, as demand for things like bulldozers, graders, wheel loaders, excavators, and earth movers ramps up.

Investor Presentation

Weak Guidance, But Long-term Outlook Intact

When looking at the latest quarterly results out of Deere, the company reported revenues of $13.61 billion, which were down 15.4% year over year. For a typically steady company like Deere, this would have been a shock in prior years, but it seems that this was largely expected by the market. In fact, the company ended up beating analyst estimates on the top line by $287 million. It also beat on EPS, with earnings per share coming in at $8.53, for a beat of 62 cents.

Company Filings

My takeaway from the quarter was that the quarter was still pretty weak, all things considered. In the Production & Precision Ag, the company's revenues were down from $7.9 billion last year to $6.7 billion this year, for a 15.6% drop. In the Small Ag & Turf business, sales dropped 22.5% and in the Construction & Forestry segment, sales declined by 6.2%.

Company Filings

Clearly, with sales down across all major segments, it's not surprising that Deere's stock is trading at 52-week lows. Given the poor results, decreases in operating profits due to lower shipment volumes and higher SG&A expenses contributed negatively to the bottom line. Partially offsetting this were gains on pricing.

On the earnings call, guidance was also revised downwards. In the Production & Precision Ag segment, the company's largest segment, sales are expected to drop by about 20-25% for FY'24 (with a 20.5-21.5% operating margin). The Small Ag & Turf is forecasted to see a decline of about 20-25% and the Construction &Forestry segment is expected to see a drop of between 7%.

Given the new guidance, net income is now expected to be around $7.0 billion. With operating cash flow in the range of $7.0-7.25 billion and capex of $1.9 billion, we should expect to see free cash flow come in somewhere between $5.1-5.35 billion.

Investor Presentation

In my view, I think after a revision in guidance in Q1 followed by another revision downwards for Q2, I think management has become extra cautious now. Farmers themselves have also become cautious given the macroeconomic uncertainty and unknown interest rate environment.

Given that Deere is a cyclical company, it often makes sense to buy these stocks when sentiment is as its worst. While no one can say whether a bottom is in or not, I think sentiment has already gotten pretty bad for Deere, so it seems to me that there may be an opportunity here.

Other positive developments that came out of this quarter was that Deere has become increasingly focused on cost reduction and expense management. Inventory has already become right-sized to optimize expense in order to maintain margins. So while weakness in the back half of the year could continue (and maybe even out into early 2025), management seems to be taking all the right steps.

The last time Deere's sales were down more than 10% was in 2009 and 2015 and the share price fell, shares were up 42% and 47%, respectively, in the twelve months that followed. As I'll discuss in the next section, I think Deere's valuation remains very compelling and could present a significant upside potential for investors willing to look beyond the current challenges. If history is any guide (particularly given the proactive measures management is taking), Deere may be poised for a rebound that could deliver strong returns over the next few years.

Valuation and Wrap Up

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, the main one would be that this downturn in agriculture lasts longer than expected and higher for longer interest rates impact new equipment spend on Deere's products. With no rate cut in July, I think the market has been a bit spooked, but the forecast is still for several cuts between now and 2025, so I wouldn't worry about this too much. Another risk would be on China. In previous earnings calls, management has noted the importance of China and the country reducing their agricultural imports from the U.S. would have a negative impact on domestic crop prices, which would hamper demand for Deere's products. In the coming quarters, I'd watch for how demand from China evolves and how trade relations develop post-election in November.

Based on the 24 sellside analysts who cover Deere's stock, there are 13 'buy' ratings, 10 'hold' ratings, and 1 'sell' rating. The average price target is $418.27 with a high target of $495.00 and a low target of $341.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 20.9% upside, not including the 1.7% dividend yield.

Seeking Alpha

When looking at the historical valuation range compared to the current multiple, Deere is trading at a wide discount at 9.0x EV/EBITDA. The last time the shares were this cheap was back in 2015, when sales declined over 15%, with similar circumstances around sentiment that we see today.

To me, I think some discount is warranted given that we're unlikely to see much EPS growth next year. Based on analyst estimates, EPS is likely to decline 27.1% in 2024 before recovering gradually at 14% a year for two years (source: S&P Capital IQ). As such, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple on Deere is 12.3x EV/EBITDA, which is still well below the historical ten-year average multiple, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

In summary, I think Deere is a company that is unloved and in the penalty box right now, given recent challenges. Despite a notable drop in share price and recent weakness across its major segments, I think Deere's long-term prospects look strong. The company's legacy of innovation, its dominant position in agricultural equipment, and its strategic focus on expanding international markets and technological advancements should provide a solid foundation for future growth.

In my view, management is taking all the right steps, focusing on what it can control through cost control and expense management measures. At an attractive valuation at 9.0x EV/EBITDA, I think Deere should be considered by long-term investors looking to add a quality name, especially when we consider much of the bad news is likely priced in.