VIXY: Not A Portfolio Hedge, Just A Day Trading Tool

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • VIXY is not a suitable long-term portfolio hedging tool due to negative roll effect in VIX futures, down -85% in 3 years.
  • VIXY is only profitable in rare events, up 9.9% for the year despite a 55% gain after the August 5, 2024 VIX spike.
  • Alternatives for portfolio hedging include buying Treasuries and market neutral funds like BTAL, which have shown better performances.

Two arrows pointing in different directions

Richard Drury

Thesis

With the massive spike in volatility that occurred on Monday, August 5, 2024, investors are probably asking themselves if it is a good time to buy volatility here to hedge against any future market fear tantrums. The answer to that

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIXY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News