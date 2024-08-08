Comstock/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Company Overview

Regis Corporation (NASDAQ:RGS) "the company" is one of the largest hair salons in the country with approximately 4,500 salons. The company's salons operate in the value segment of the market under the brands Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, and Roosters Men's Grooming Center. RGS is a small capitalization stock that trades on the NASDAQ exchange. The company's turnaround is in its final stages and now has a capital structure that could allow for significant shareholder returns.

Situation Analysis

In November 2023, the company initiated a review of strategic alternatives to explore a solution to its over leveraged balance sheet. The process resulted in a very shareholder friendly outcome, whereby the Bank Group forgave over $80MM of debt, reducing debt from $190MM to $105MM.

Saddled with excessive debt from COVID losses, the company lacked the ability to repay its creditors from cash flow over a reasonable time frame. The company's leverage stood at 7.6x based on (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25MM and $190MM of debt. The Bank Group had two choices: 1) gaining control of the company through a bankruptcy proceeding when the debt matured in August 2025, or 2) entering a global refinance, whereby new creditor proceeds would facilitate the Bank Group's exit.

The consumer-facing nature of the company's business would have had a very unpredictable outcome in bankruptcy. A bankruptcy could have produced perceived or real business uncertainties, which could have reduced customer traffic, causing stylists to find work elsewhere, impairing the enterprise value of Regis.

The company's strategic process ultimately led to a new lender providing $105MM, or a recovery of 55% of par to the Bank Group. The Bank Group accepted a large haircut instead of the prospect of a lengthy and uncertain bankruptcy; 55% of par today was better than an unknown recovery in 3 years.

The company's new lender, TCW Asset Management LLC, provided a $105MM loan at (SOFR) plus 9% and 15% of the company's diluted shares through equity warrants struck at $7.00. This structure should allow the company to retain most of its $646MM tax loss carry forwards. This loan package substantially reduces debt and interest costs, allowing the company to generate significant free cash flow. For example, assuming the company generates $29MM of EBITDA and pays zero in taxes, it would generate (FCF) of $13.3MM or $5 per share. Assuming a stock price of $25, the company's stock trades with a 20% (FCF) yield or 5x (FCF) multiple.

The company's balance sheet restructuring focused on (LTM) performance, but equity investors should look to the future, pointing to a much more positive financial picture for Regis. The company can now repay its debt with cash flow, which reduces interest expense and increases returns to shareholders. Franchisees that were reluctant to expand their store units can now rethink their growth plans, as Regis is a solvent franchisor. The company's technology platform, Zenoti, is almost fully rolled out, providing analytics and advanced on-line scheduling to improve the customer experience. Most importantly, I believe the company has the potential to continue cutting operational costs. My model is based on a stabilization of the business; however, with balance sheet uncertainty removed and operational initiatives almost complete, my projections could be conservative.

Management

The company is led by Matthew Doctor, who just pulled off the greatest distressed refinancing that I have ever witnessed in my 24 years of distressed investing. Mr. Doctor has considerable shares and hopefully will be granted more equity in his compensation package. I believe the shareholders are now well aligned with management to unlock shareholder value.

Valuation

Valuation Table (Created by Author based on company filings)

Regis Value Proposition and Industry Structure

Regis and other branded salons have veteran stylists with substantial experience, but most often branded stores are the first job for stylists after cosmetology school. Stylists choose branded salons for the consistent traffic flow, as younger stylists lack an established customer base. The other advantage that Regis provides to stylists is a salary plus tips compensation plan. This compensation package is less risky for stylists as it guarantees income, as opposed to a stylist renting a chair at an independent salon and being responsible for attracting their own clients.

A key driver of the Company's franchise value is providing stylist training with a positive (ROI) over the employment period. In other words, the company's training should be used to acquire stylists, but it should not be so expensive that the stylists leave before the company can recoup its investment. If the company can attract stylists without overspending, my valuation targets will be exceeded. I'm optimistic that management is mindful of training expenses as the company is rolling out Regis Education Playground, which is a digital training program. I believe significant costs can be reduced from the company's historic in-person training program, but I have not included these cuts in my model.

Multiple Justification

Franchisors' valuations are usually high as they collect 5% to 6% of the franchisees' revenue, providing stable revenue and low capital expenditures. In addition, Regis mentioned in its tax preservation plan that it has $646MM of tax loss carry forwards. Given that the banks forgave over $80MM of debt, which will run through the income statement reducing the tax loss carry forwards, the company should have approximately $566MM of tax loss carry forwards allowing for tax-free earnings for over a decade. Overall, the strength of the consistent revenue in a franchise model, low capital expenditures, and tax shields warrant a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Understanding the Financials

The company only has about 15 of its 4,500 stores that are owned stores and a cash drag producing losses, which are being shut down as leases expire and/or are broken.

Revenue Drivers

I'm only forecasting stabilization of the revenue over the next few years. The company has other drivers illustrated below that could grow revenue over the next several years:

The top 25% of franchisees are doing very well and are growing revenue in mid-single digits as of the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2024. With a stable capital structure, these stronger franchisees could buy other locations or open new stores on a de novo basis. The company's implementation of a back-to-basics program to create a more consistent store experience and enforce standards (i.e. paint fixing, broken tiles etc.) builds brand loyalty and traffic. Zenoti is almost fully deployed and allows for better on-line scheduling, follow-up texts, and promotions to improve client engagement, which should drive revenue growth.

G&A drivers

The company reduced (G&A) to a $46MM to $43MM run rate. I believe the company's franchisees will continue to close weaker stores and cut (G&A) to below $40MM. Further cost cuts in in-person training could drive (G&A) lower, but they are not included in my model.

Balance Sheet

The company's new funded debt should be about $105MM. As the company notes in their press releases, $323MM of operating leases included on the company's balance sheet are liabilities associated with subleasing salons to franchisees that the franchisees pay and are not economic liabilities to Regis.

Drivers

Store Closings - I have been conservative on closings, but this could cause deviations above and below my model.

Training - If the company can create a successful digital training program, significant costs could be cut.

Interest Rates Sensitivity - Every 1% decrease in interest rates is $1MM or $.37 (FCF) per share. If the company's leverage ratio falls below 3.75x, interest steps down .5%. Additionally, interest rate futures are already indicating over 1% decline in interest rates by next year. Lower leverage and lower (SOFR) could add almost $1 per share to the company's earnings in 12 months.

Financial Engineering - The company has the right to buy back half of its new lender's equity warrants at $15, which could be very accretive once (FCF) has stabilized.

Conclusions

Regis now has a stable balance sheet to build a great franchise. There are multiple revenue drivers that should improve revenue growth that are not included in my model. Even with conservative projections, the stock should trade at $70 per share. The stock trading at under $25 provides a substantial margin of safety.

Annual Model

Valuation Table (Created by author based on company filings)

