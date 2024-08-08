Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 11:07 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.42K Followers

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Burkland - CEO and Chairman
Dan Burkland - President
Barry Zwarenstein - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays
Scott Berg - Needham
Matt VanVliet - BTIG
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Jim Fish - Piper Sandler
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho
Terry Tillman - Truist Securities
DJ Hynes - Canaccord
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Peter Levine - Evercore
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Michael Funk - Bank of America
Catharine Trebnick - Rosenblatt

Operator

Thank you for joining us today. On the call are Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Dan Burkland, President, and Barry Zwarenstein, CFO. Certain statements made during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding the future financial performance and cash position of the company, expected improvements in financial-related metrics, expected ARR from certain customers, our proposed acquisition of Acqueon, certain expected revenue mix shifts, customer growth, anticipated customer benefits from our solution, including from AI, the extent of anticipated TAM expansion, our ability to take advantage of such expansion, company growth, enhancements to and development of our solution, market size and trends, our expectations regarding macroeconomic conditions, company market position, initiatives and expectations, technology and product initiatives, including investment in R&D and other future events or results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements are simply predictions, should not be unduly relied upon by investors. Actual events or results may differ materially and the company undertakes no obligation to update the information in such statements. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect Five9's future results and cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, including

