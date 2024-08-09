halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Close to 50% of my portfolio is invested in stocks from the industrial sector. This includes mainly wide-moat companies like anti-cyclical defense contractors, Class I railroads, machinery producers, suppliers of building materials, and others.

As the S&P 500 has roughly 8.5% industrial exposure, my 50% exposure looks like a lot. However, less than half of these companies are cyclical, and all companies have business models that make them stand out in a way. That's why I have never lost a second of sleep worrying about the structure of my portfolio.

Based on that context, it may not come as a surprise when I say I find the industrial space fascinating. Although I cannot back it up with scientific research, I believe no sector is home to more wide-moat businesses than the industrial sector.

After all, while some tech stocks may be flying high, it's all about the long run. In the long run, we need industrial companies, including aerospace and defense companies, railroads, specialty industrial machinery, building products, waste management, airlines, distribution, and other industries that are part of this massive sector.

This brings me to Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), a company that benefits from the simple fact that industrial companies need buildings to operate. While apps can be developed by people sitting on the couch at home, industrial companies need warehouses and other facilities to support the most critical global supply chains.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Hence, in this article, I'll revisit a company I called "A Fantastic Dividend Stock With Significant Upside Potential" in the title of my most recent article on March 19.

Although its shares have gone sideways since then, it has recently reported fantastic 2Q24 numbers, defying some of the headwinds that have been building in the industrial real estate sector.

So, before I tell you why I'm so bullish on REXR, let's take a closer look at the bigger picture!

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

"Not great." That's how I would describe the current environment for manufacturers and other industrial companies without being too dramatic.

As we can see below, the leading ISM Manufacturing Index fell deeper into contraction territory in July, hinting at more weakness in the nation's industrial sector. This was supported by ongoing weakness in regional Federal Reserve surveys.

Wells Fargo

As one can imagine, this does not bode well for industrial real estate demand. After all, when demand for production and similar operations falls, the demand for real estate tends to weaken as well.

On top of that, after the pandemic, construction of new buildings accelerated, mainly due to the surge in e-commerce and economic re-shoring benefits that required new buildings.

Now, we are witnessing a tricky mix of elevated supply growth and weakening demand.

As we can see below, this translated to an unfavorable development, as net absorption has declined significantly, underperforming the completion of new industrial buildings. This tends to be bad news for pricing, occupancy rates, and other (related) factors.

Cushman & Wakefield

However, there is good news, as Cushman & Wakefield writes in its latest 2Q24 report on industrial real estate. Essentially, there are three major takeaways.

A resilient economy and consumer spending are pushing the industrial market forward. Despite its recent deceleration, the U.S. industrial market continued to perform positively. In the second quarter, net demand climbed, asking rental rate growth persisted, and the rate at which vacant sublet space came online slowed for the second straight quarter.

Despite its recent deceleration, the U.S. industrial market continued to perform positively. In the second quarter, net demand climbed, asking rental rate growth persisted, and the rate at which vacant sublet space came online slowed for the second straight quarter. Industrial demand reaccelerated in the second quarter. After a lackluster first quarter, overall net absorption more than doubled to 46.3 million square feet (msf) in the second quarter of 2024. Vacancy ticked higher at a modest rate, as 121.1 msf of new construction deliveries were completed.

After a lackluster first quarter, overall net absorption more than doubled to 46.3 million square feet (msf) in the second quarter of 2024. Vacancy ticked higher at a modest rate, as 121.1 msf of new construction deliveries were completed. The construction pipeline continues to shrink. With 343 msf of industrial space under construction, the pipeline ended the second quarter down 14% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) and under half of the peak of 718 msf in the third quarter of 2022.

Hence, the company expects vacancy rates to tighten again in the second half of next year, supported by slowing supply growth.

Cushman & Wakefield

This brings me to Rexford.

The SoCal Benefit

Rexford is one of the few REITs that was able to beat the S&P 500. Since its IPO in 2013, the REIT has returned 352%, beating the S&P 500 by almost 80 points. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has returned just 93% during this period.

Data by YCharts

However, since early 2022, REXR has started to weaken. In general, REITs came under pressure from rising rates. Borrowing became more expensive, and investors had low-risk alternatives. When money market funds pay more than 5%, a lot of investors will opt for these investments over riskier REITs.

Also, because of higher rates and sticky inflation, the consumer weakened, lowering the demand for warehouses and industrial buildings.

The good news is that there's light at the end of the tunnel. As we just discussed, the vacancy rate is expected to tighten again next year, paving the way for better pricing in the industrial REIT sector.

That said, luckily for REXR investors, REXR isn't your "average" industrial REIT. As some readers may know, the REIT is a pure-play Southern California ("SoCal") REIT, owning 422 properties in SoCal's infill markets.

These properties cover 722 buildings that cater to more than 1,600 customers on 50 million square feet.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As I have written in many articles, California has political issues, which is why companies like Tesla (TSLA), Chevron (CVX), and others are leaving. The same goes for many residents who have moved to cheaper states like Texas, Arizona, Florida, and others.

Although I will not defend what is happening in California, there are reasons to invest in the Golden State. For starters, SoCal is home to one of the biggest consumer bases in the entire world.

Last year, the state of California gained more than 67 thousand new residents, bringing the total to 39.1 million. That's more than twice the entire population of the Netherlands, my home country. This was led by SoCal.

Moreover:

SoCal is home to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which handle 30% of U.S. port volume!

SoCal is surrounded by mountains and the ocean, which limits new construction.

To make the supply situation worse, CA mandates to increase housing supply by 20%, taking away new growth opportunities for industrial real estate (great for pricing!).

California is home to the largest industrial base in the United States, including the high-tech aerospace supply chain.

Rexford Industrial Realty

As a result, SoCal's infill market has massive benefits, making it a market with severely limited new construction growth and low availability, as we can see in the overview below. While Northern New Jersey and Detroit are even more attractive, they do not have the longer-term geographic tailwinds that SoCal has.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Hence, while overall vacancy rates have increased, SoCal's infill markets remain attractive with a competitive advantage.

Rexford Industrial Realty

This has supported rent stability.

After six consecutive quarters of elevated construction, rents have stabilized, supported by a 100 basis points decline in construction to roughly 1.0% of the total stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty

So far, so good. What matters even more is that REXR is able to turn these benefits into shareholder value, which is what the company is doing.

Rexford Investors Remain In A Great Spot

Rexford has been doing a great job managing its business in 2Q24, as it saw a net positive absorption rate of 400,000 square feet. Its same-property occupancy increased by 70 basis points to 97.3%, with an implied vacancy rate of 2.7%. That's well below the 3.9% average of SoCal's infill market - a great result in a tough market environment!

The company saw a net effective rent spread of 79% and cash spreads of 58%. According to the company, this strong demand resulted in an impressive 80% retention and backfill rate.

Additionally, the company benefits from strong leasing, especially in the 10,000 to 100,000 square foot size segment, which saw a 24% increase in leasing activity compared to the prior quarter. In general, the company believes this focus on "smaller" tenants gives it an edge. So far, this has proven to be the correct strategy.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Moreover, in the second quarter, the company completed $170 million in investments, covering roughly 500,000 square feet, with an initial yield of 5.8% and a projected unlevered stabilized yield of 6.1%.

The company also has $160 million of investments under contract or accepted offers.

As such, the company reported funds from operations ("FFO") of $0.60 per share, which translates to a solid 11% year-over-year growth rate. Additionally, the REIT achieved same-property net operating income ("NOI") growth of 6.0% on a net effective basis and 9.1% on a cash basis.

These numbers are also visible in the overview above.

Even better because the company picks its tenants very carefully, its "bad debt" levels were just 30 basis points of total quarterly revenue. This indicates that only a tiny percent of its revenue is impacted by tenants unable to pay their rent.

Speaking of debt, REXR maintains a fantastic balance sheet with a net debt ratio of 4.6x EBITDA, an investment-grade rating of BBB+ (or equivalent) from all three major rating agencies, $2.0 billion in liquidity, and a weighted average rate on its debt of 3.8%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

It is also very upbeat about long-term growth opportunities.

Embedded NOI growth opportunities are expected to reach $229 million over the next three years.

As we can see in the super handy overview below, this growth is driven by a number of factors, including value-add repositioning and redevelopment initiatives expected to deliver $95 million, portfolio mark-to-market rent adjustments of $82 million, and accretion from recent investments - among others.

Rexford Industrial Realty

The portfolio also benefits from average annual embedded rent increases of 3.7%, contributing an estimated $47 million to NOI growth.

Total internal NOI growth between now and 2Q27 is expected to be 35%, which benefits its dividend as well.

Outlook, Dividend & Valuation

Not only was the company able to perform well in a tough environment, but it also hiked its guidance. It now sees full-year FFO per share of $2.32 to $2.34, implying 6.0-7.0% year-over-year growth.

Moreover, the company's guidance for same-property cash and net effective NOI growth is 7.0% to 8.0% and 4.25% to 5.25%, respectively.

Additionally, despite an expectation of a slight decline in occupancy due to a few expected move-outs, the average same-property occupancy outlook remains strong at 96.5% to 97.0%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

This bodes well for its dividend.

Currently yielding 3.4%, the dividend has a 90% payout ratio. While that may be elevated, the company's expected growth makes up for this. As we just discussed, internal NOI is expected to rise by 35% over the next three years.

Over the past five years, REXR has grown its dividend by 18% per year, beating its peers by 8% per year.

Rexford Industrial Realty

With that said, using the data in the chart below, analysts expect 10% per-share adjusted FFO growth this year, potentially followed by 15% and 16% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Historically speaking, the stock has had a 35.2x P/AFFO multiple since its IPO. Although the company's more mature nature does not warrant such a high multiple anymore, even a 25x multiple implies 13-15% annual returns.

As such, I stick to a Strong Buy rating, as REXR remains one of my best ideas in real estate.

Takeaway

Rexford Industrial Realty continues to stand out as a resilient and strategic investment in a challenging industrial real estate environment.

Despite broader sector headwinds, Rexford's focus on Southern California's infill market, which is characterized by limited supply and high demand, has enabled it to maintain strong occupancy and rent growth.

With an impressive balance sheet, solid dividend growth, and promising embedded NOI growth opportunities, I believe Rexford is well-positioned for long-term success.

Needless to say, I remain highly bullish on this stock, confident that its unique market advantages and strategic management will continue to drive shareholder value, making it a top pick in the REIT space.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Geographical Advantage : REXR operates in the Southern California infill market, where it benefits from constrained supply and a strategic location near major ports.

: REXR operates in the Southern California infill market, where it benefits from constrained supply and a strategic location near major ports. Stable Occupancy : With a portfolio occupancy rate of 98% and solid projections for future occupancy, REXR remains resilient in a challenging market.

: With a portfolio occupancy rate of 98% and solid projections for future occupancy, REXR remains resilient in a challenging market. Strong Growth Potential : The company has significant growth opportunities, including internal initiatives and external acquisitions.

: The company has significant growth opportunities, including internal initiatives and external acquisitions. Healthy Financials: REXR maintains a low net leverage ratio, a lot of liquidity, and a strong credit rating.

