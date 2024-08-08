Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2024 11:11 PM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.42K Followers

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mimi Kong - Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Gleb Budman - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson
Frank Patchel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer & Co.
Victor Chiu - Raymond James
Jason Ader - WB
Ethan Weidel - B. Riley Securities
Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Mark Hagen - Lake Street Capital Markets.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Backblaze Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to Mimi Kong, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Mimi Kong

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Backblaze's second quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer.

Today, Backblaze will discuss the financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon. Statements on this call include forward-looking statements about our future financial results, use of our IPO proceeds, results from new features and offerings, the impact of price changes, partnerships and sales and marketing initiatives, our ability to compete effectively and manage our growth and our strategy to acquire new customers, and retain and expand our business with existing customers.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in our risk factors that are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our other financial filings.

You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of

