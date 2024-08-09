aprott/iStock via Getty Images

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) is a closed-end fund that focuses on investing in business development companies ("BDCs"). Though this fund has performed quite well in the last few years in a higher rate environment, it is set to be acquired by abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD).

Assuming that it will eventually be required, it would certainly make this a much different fund. However, they have been having some difficulty in getting shareholder approval. This is similar to the article we had just written on abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI), which is attempting to acquire Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income (MFD). In total, the meeting has been adjourned seven times in order to attempt to get enough shareholders to vote for its approval.

FGB Meeting Adjournment Announcements (First Trust)

Overall, First Trust has been looking like they are exiting the CEF business (or attempting to.) Their four infrastructure-related closed-end funds were another sign of this, as they were merged into FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) earlier this year.

FGB is set to disappear at some point in the future and be folded into AOD, I felt we used to cover this fund regularly and use it as a trading fund quite successfully, so we should cover it one last time.

FGB Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.56

Discount/Premium: -11%

Distribution Yield: 10.75%

Expense Ratio: 1.58%

Leverage: 13.44%

Managed Assets: $68.6 million

Structure: Perpetual

FGB has an investment objective to "seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund seeks an attractive total return." To achieve this, the fund will "invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's sub-advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation."

One of the issues with FGB was the size of the fund. This creates an issue with larger investors that want to get into or out of a fund quickly, the average daily trading volume here is only around 50k. With its recent NAV per share, that works out to around $209k in value traded daily.

Smaller funds also tend to have to deal with relatively higher expense ratios. In this case, it wasn't too high compared to some of its peers. Again, ASGI comes to mind with its just over 2% expense ratio—which isn't even a leveraged fund.

FGB is mildly leveraged, and with those costs, it brings up the fund's total expense ratio to 2.71%. Of course, it is also worth noting that FGB may be mildly leveraged, but their underlying portfolio is also generally highly leveraged. BDCs utilize leverage themselves, so we'd be getting leverage on leverage here.

This leverage on leverage was particularly damaging to the fund during the Covid crash, but on the flip side, it has benefited the fund during the last couple of years when performance in the BDC space has been quite strong.

FGB Annualized Performance (First Trust)

Strong Performance, But Acquisition Is Likely To Change This Fund Drastically

Since our last update, the fund has performed quite well on a total share price basis. It has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Beating the broader market is quite a feat, but perhaps even more importantly, they've beaten the more appropriate benchmark of VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD). BIZD is a passively managed ETF that tracks the "MVIS®US Business Development Companies Index."

Ycharts

FGB is a unique CEF, where they focused on investing in other BDCs (which are actually just a different type of closed-end fund), and no other CEF is available on the market that invests similarly. Even in the ETF space, we have BIZD, but the only other fund of BDCs that I'm aware of is Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC).

One thing worth noting is that FGB has shifted a bit since our prior update. That was incorporating two new top holdings that are outside of the BDC space. That is Annaly Capital Management (NLY), an mREIT, and Berkshire Hatheway (BRK.B), a financial services company.

FGB Top Ten Holdings (First Trust)

Still, the overwhelming majority of the fund is allocated to "capital markets," which is consistent with the breakdown the fund provides listed as "BDC" at 91.18%. Given that we know NLY is an mREIT, it might be interesting to see that the allocation to mREITs is only listed at 5.23% while NLY alone is shown as 9.08%. Equally interesting is the BRK allocation at 7.50%, while the fund lists financial services at 2.66%.

FGB Asset Allocation (First Trust)

With that being said, shareholders in FGB are set to become holders of a very different fund. AOD carries a more diversified portfolio of common stock holdings, which includes the largest sleeve of the portfolio being allocated to the tech sector, followed by financials and healthcare.

AOD Top Ten Holdings (abrdn)

As of the original material, they had noted that they expected to liquidate 97% of FGB's portfolio on the consummation of the merger.

Based on the Acquired Fund’s holdings as of September 21, 2023, the Combined Fund expects to sell approximately 97% of the Acquired Fund’s portfolio following the closing of the Reorganization. If the Reorganization was completed on September 21, 2023, the expected cost to sell 97% of the Acquired Fund’s holdings following the closing of the Reorganization, which is estimated to equal 5.5% of the Combined Fund’s portfolio, would be approximately $523,000 (or 0.05% of the estimated NAV of the Combined Fund as of September 21, 2023) or $0.004 per share of the Combined Fund. To the extent there are any transaction costs (including brokerage commissions, transaction charges and related fees) associated with the sales and purchases made in connection with the Reorganization, these will be borne by the Acquired Fund with respect to the portfolio transitioning conducted before the Reorganization and borne by the Combined Fund with respect to the portfolio transitioning conducted after the Reorganization. The portfolio transitioning pre- and post-Reorganization may result in capital gains or losses, which may have federal income tax consequences for shareholders of the Acquired Fund and the Combined Fund.

That confirms that AOD has really no interest in holding hardly anything that FGB currently does and why shareholders in FGB can expect to be in a drastically different portfolio post-acquisition.

Currently, there is also no real incentive for FGB shareholders to vote to approve the merger with AOD either. The reason for this is that FGB currently trades at a slightly more narrow discount compared to AOD. All else being equal, when/if shareholders of FGB approve the merger based on today's valuations, they will immediately realize a slight loss due to AOD's wider discount (as they would become shareholders of AOD instead.)

Ycharts

Further, as we can see above, FGB had regularly traded at a higher valuation relative to AOD. Though that has become closer in recent years, after FGB cut its distribution during Covid, investors became less interested in the fund.

Despite the fund looking to appear in coast mode with the anticipation of being acquired before too long, they had raised their distribution recently.

FGB Distribution History (CEFConnect)

On a brighter note, AOD is significantly larger, with over $1 billion in AUM, which provides a significant boost to liquidity. It also has a much lower total expense ratio, and it has a very low utilization of leverage at only around 6%.

Expense Ratios (First Trust)

Conclusion

FGB is looking to be acquired by another closed-end fund, AOD, but that is taking some time to get shareholder approval. This is often a problem with smaller funds, and FGB having less than $70 million in AUM certainly qualifies as "smaller." That said, other difficulties in getting shareholder approval could be that AOD is a significantly different fund. It is a diversified global fund, while FGB is a financial specialty investing CEF that focuses primarily on BDC positions. Another hurdle is that FGB currently trades at a slightly narrower discount, which would mean if the merger were to take place today, these investors would lose some value based on receiving AOD shares at a discount that is slightly wider.

At this point, it seems First Trust continues to try to get out of the CEF business, but they are having difficulty in accomplishing this. FGB is another example, and after adjourning the shareholder meeting for approval of the merger seven times, it seems First Trust will continue to be 'stuck' with their CEFs, at least for a while longer.

