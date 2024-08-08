Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.43K Followers

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Gitlin – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Adam Sullivan – Chief Executive Officer
Denise Sterling – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Lewis – BTIG
Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities
Joe Flynn – Compass Point Research
Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald
Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity
Darren Aftahi – Roth Capital Partners
Rosemarie Sison – Odeon Capital
Kevin Dede – H.C. Wainwright
Jack Chan – Imperial Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Core Scientific Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow a formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Gitlin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Steve Gitlin

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Core Scientific second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. This is Steven Gitlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Core Scientific. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session after management’s remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

Before we begin, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement other than historical or current facts that predict or indicate future events or trends, forecast, performance or achievements and may contain words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, intend, project, plan or words or phrases with similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and

Recommended For You

About CORZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CORZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News