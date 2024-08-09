Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.43K Followers

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Pizzinatto - CFO & IR
Leonardo Linden - CEO, Ipiranga
Tabajara Bertelli - CEO, Ultragaz
Marcos Lutz - CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board
Andre Zaia - CFO, Ultracargo

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Barra - Citi
Monique Greco - Itaú
Luiz Carvalho - UBS
Rodolfo Angele - JPMorgan
Pedro Soares - BTG
Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley
Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Regis Cardoso - XP
Gustavo Sadka - Bradesco BBI

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for waiting. Welcome, everyone, to Ultrapar's Second Quarter '24 Results Conference Call. [Technical Difficulty].

There is also a simultaneous webcast that may be accessed through Ultrapar's website at ri.ultra.com.br and through MZiQ platform. The presentation will be conducted by Mr. Rodrigo Pizzinatto, Ultrapar's Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer. And in the Q&A session, we will also have the presence of Mr. Marcos Lutz, Ultrapar's CEO; the CEOs of Ultragaz and Ipiranga, Mr. Tabajara Bertelli and Mr. Leonardo Linden; and the CFO of Ultracargo, Mr. Andre Zaia.

We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. We remind you that questions will be answered during the Q&A session and may be posted in advance in the webcast. A replay of this call will be available for seven days immediately after we finish.

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Ultrapar management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should

Recommended For You

About UGP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UGP

Trending Analysis

Trending News