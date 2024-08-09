Supatman

Investment Thesis

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) provides a learning marketplace that helps individuals and organizations bridge the skills gap. The company operates in a vast and expanding market for both individual and corporate reskilling and training. The company's consumer business is facing challenges due to a weaker macroeconomic environment and increased competition. Its enterprise segment continues to exhibit double-digit growth and shows better profitability. Management has decided to prioritize the company's overall profitability by focusing on the growth of its enterprise segment, where revenue growth has seen a continuous deceleration. Management's expects adjusted EBITDA margins to reach 20% by 2027 compared to 3% expected for this year. Valuation appears cheap, especially given the company's large net cash position of $420 million. However, the weak outlook for growth coupled with high stock-based compensation (SBC) leads me to assign a Hold rating on the shares.

Reflections On Q2 Earnings Performance

My biggest takeaway from the company's Q2 earnings was management's strategic shift towards improving margins by focusing more on its enterprise segment. This comes amidst a backdrop of decelerating growth in this segment, as shown in the figure below. While discussing the rationale behind this strategic shift on the earnings call, the company's CEO stated:

In order to capture the significant future market opportunity, we are taking deliberate actions to shift our strategic focus and resources toward large enterprise customers, which represent our highest growth opportunity. We anticipate that narrowing our focus on the large enterprise customer will enable us to deliver accelerated profitability given the better unit economics and higher returns on our go-to-market initiatives.

Q2 Investor Presentation

While the enterprise segment has seen rising gross margins and a steady growth in the number of customers using the platform, underlying metrics such as the Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDRR) has been on a steady decline. Though a NDRR of 108% reflects the company's reasonable success with regard to upselling and limited churn, the rapid decline of this metric in recent quarters is indeed concerning, and something investors should track going forward.

On the other hand, Udemy's consumer segment experienced a 4% year-over-year revenue decline, driven by a 4% decrease in the number of monthly average buyers during the same period, as shown below. This segment has lower gross margins (~55%) compared to the enterprise segment. Given these declines and the segment's lower overall profitability, it's understandable why management has chosen to prioritize the enterprise segment.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Looking Ahead: My Expectations

Muted growth outlook

The revenue decline in its consumer segment will be a headwind for the company's overall revenue growth, given that it accounted for 38% of the total revenue in Q2. Moreover, the enterprise segment is also facing decelerating growth. Management's guidance implies just 4% overall revenue growth in H2 2024 versus H2 2023. This is a sharp deceleration compared to the 10% year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the first half of this year. As management continues to prioritize margins in the next two years, based on the current dynamics in the business, I estimate that overall revenue growth will average around 7% in 2025 and 2026. This is lower than analyst expectations, which call for revenue growth closer to 9%.

High gross margins and lower operating expenses

The driver behind the gross margin improvements expected in the next couple of years is the gradual increase in the company's take rate from revenue generated in the enterprise segment. The revenue share with the instructors will be gradually reduced to 15% by 2026 compared to 30% at the end of last year, as explained during the company's Q3 earnings call last year. Though this will have a negative impact on the instructors on its platform, management expects that the strong revenue growth in the enterprise segment will compensate for this. The figure below shows management's adjusted EBITDA margin target for 2027.

Besides improvements in gross margins, management also aims to reduce operating expenses by reducing marketing spend and moving resources into lower-cost geographies. Further margin improvement is also expected from the operating leverage in the business. I estimate incremental margins for the business to be close to 35%. However, given my expectations for weaker growth in the next two years, I anticipate that margin improvement will be slower than management's target, thereby ending up closer to 15% rather than 20% in 2027.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Excess capital returned to shareholders via buybacks

Given the size of its net cash position ($420 million) compared to its market cap, management announced a $100 million share repurchase program earlier this year, which it increased to $150 million in May. With profitability set to improve going forward, I expect a significant portion of the company's cash balance to be deployed towards buybacks, especially considering the dilution expected from the high SBC.

Thoughts on valuation

Management's guidance for this year calls for revenue of $779 million at the midpoint, with adjusted EBITDA close to $23 million. Based on these forecasts, shares currently trade at EV to Sales and EV to adjusted EBITDA multiples of 0.8 and 27, respectively. This is based on the company's current share price of $7 with 150 million shares outstanding, while also taking into account the $420 million in net cash. The stock appears undervalued based on these metrics, yet similar-sized peers like Coursera (COUR) exhibit comparable valuations with EV to Sales and EV to Adjusted EBITDA multiples of 0.8 and 21, respectively. This suggests that market conditions have led to multiple compression across the sector, driven by increased competition and broader macroeconomic headwinds affecting the industry.

As Udemy is still in the early stages of improving its margins, I believe it is prudent to base the valuation on its midterm margin targets. Management's target of $140 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026 serves as a useful benchmark for setting future expectations. However, given the uncertainties in executing its strategy, I chose to adopt a more conservative approach when it comes to forecasting its future earnings. Given my expectations for revenue growth to average 7% in the next two years, I expect 2026 revenue to be $891 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins close to 12%. This translates to an adjusted EBITDA of $107 million. Thereby, the current valuation implies an EV to 2026 adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.9.

Given the capital light nature of its business model, adjusted EBITDA is a relevant indicator for the business's FCF generation after adjusting for the appropriate tax rate. However in Udemy's case, investors should be aware of the company's high SBC, which currently runs at around $95 million on an annual basis, as highlighted in the image below. Its earnings on a GAAP basis, i.e. after accounting for SBC, would be significantly lower. I therefore find the valuation unappealing, especially given the weak outlook for growth, which I previously discussed.

Q2 Investor Presentation

Risks to consider

Instructors leaving the platform

The company depends on having a sufficient number of instructors on its platform in order to achieve the desired quality and quantity of the content. As it gradually reduces the revenue share for instructors, there is a risk that some of them may leave the platform.

Competition

The company operates in an increasingly competitive space which includes players such as Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and edX to name a few. Udemy has differentiated itself by offering a broad course library of user-generated content with greater levels of customizations for its corporate clients.

Macroeconomic weakness

The company is already seeing the impact of a challenging macroeconomic environment in its consumer and SMB segment. If conditions worsen, there is an added risk that management may find it challenging to meet their growth and profitability targets.

AI-based content generation

While I don't view it as an immediate threat, investors should be mindful of the growing impact of AI-generated content. This technology could lower barriers for content creation, potentially reducing reliance on the Udemy platform and intensifying competition.

Conclusion

The outlook for the company is one of weak topline growth but substantial future margin improvement. The company's large net cash position and its improving profitability should limit further downside in its share price. I rate shares a Hold until I see further evidence of the margin story developing according to plan, as well as a reacceleration in revenue growth.