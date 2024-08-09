TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 12:47 AM ETTKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.43K Followers

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Seth Zaslow - Head of Investor Relations
Ariel Emanuel - Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Schleimer - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Shapiro - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
David Karnovsky - JP Morgan
Ryan Gravett - UBS
Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs
Peter Supino - Wolfe Research
Eric Handler - Roth Capital
Jason Bazinet - Citi

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Q2 2024 TKO Earnings Call. My name is Charlie and I'll be coordinating the call today. You will have the opportunity to ask a question at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to our host, Seth Zaslow, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Seth, please go ahead.

Seth Zaslow

Good morning and welcome to TKO’s second quarter 2024 earnings call. A short while ago, we issued a press release, which you can view on our Investor Relations website. A recording of this call will also be available via our website for at least 30 days.

After prepared remarks from Ari Emanuel, TKO’s Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Schleimer, TKO’s Chief Financial Officer, we will open the call for questions. Mark Shapiro, our President and Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew will be handling the Q&A.

The purpose of this call is to provide you with the information regarding our second quarter 2024 performance. I want to remind everyone that the information discussed will include forward-looking statements and/or projections that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further detail. If these risks or uncertainties were to materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, our

Recommended For You

About TKO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TKO

Trending Analysis

Trending News