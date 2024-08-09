2 High Yielding Recession Proof Dividend Picks For A Massive Income Snowball

Eric Francis

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked. - Warren Buffett

Introduction

Every day, 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age.

This means that in July, as many as 300,000 Americans could have retired.

Many of those have had a timing issue with retiring, depending on how they invested their savings, and I'm going to demonstrate this in this article.

I'll also show you how all of this trouble could have been avoided by building what we like to call a "dividend income snowball".

Finally I'll provide 2 High yielding recession proof picks that are set to do well in the current environment.

The problem with the 4% rule

The 4% rule has been a historical rule of thumb used in retirement planning, suggesting that retirees should be able to live on 4% of their portfolio in retirement, and that this would constitute a withdrawal rate sufficient for them to have some gains which would outpace inflation over time.

The idea is you make 7% per year, and take out 4% per year, therefore you compound your portfolio at 3% per year in retirement, beating inflation.

That's all fine and dandy, so long as you're able to actually generate 7% capital gains year in year out.

If not, you're subject to this thing called sequence risk. Sequence risk can be understood as the risk of having bad returns early on in retirement.

I'll show an extreme example to drive this point home.

Let me introduce, the tech-bro Boomer.

The tech bro boomer is quite well off, in fact, he is part of the top 5% of savers within his generation. On July 1st, he had $2,000,000 in his retirement portfolio.

The only catch was that he put everything into the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) which is a Nasdaq 100 ETF, and according to Seeking Alpha, the top 10 holdings include:

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Amazon (AMZN)

Meta (META)

Tesla (TSLA)

Alphabet A and C (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Costco (CSCO)

These make up 50% of the fund.

So using the 4% rule, he intended to withdraw $80K per year. He doesn't want to mess around buying and selling stocks every month, so he decides to take out the $80K in one lump sum.

He retired in July, and on the first Monday of August, decided to withdraw his first $80K

Unfortunately, our tech-bro boomer was so busy celebrating retirement, he didn't check the markets.

Between July 1st when he hit the $2mn target and August 5th when he made out his first withdrawal, the QQQ ETF dropped by 10% from $481 to $435.

Figure 3: QQQ Price Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This means he was withdrawing not 4% as planned but 4.44%.

This seems quite minor, so he doesn't think much of it, but like this chart taken from this brilliant Charles Schwab article shows, having a troubled beginning in retirement can lead to running out of cash much, much faster, than if the troubled years were to happen later in retirement.

Figure 4 (Charles Schwab)

In other words, cashing your equities to cover your expenses is a gamble. It works for most people, because most of the years, the market is up, but if you happen to be an unlucky retiree like our tech-bro here, you might be setting yourself up for misery.

Plus, I don't know about you, but having my golden years depend on the ups and downs of the market doesn't sound like that great a plan to me.

There has got to be a better way, right?

I explained the risk above in an article of mine titled "The Dividend Don't Matter, Except They Do":

Artificial dividends are killing the goose that laid the golden egg. You're selling your principal, which is gradually reducing your claim on assets. This is a massive bet that both a) growth of the businesses you're invested in and b) the market assessment of the value of the business, continue. It's a risk. It's called sequence risk. Once again, dividend investing does away with it because it presents you with an opportunity to make smart liquidity and cashflow management decisions. I don't know about you, but the idea of dancing my portfolio down to $0 with the idea that I'll reach $0 on the day of my death sounds a lot worse than a portfolio of stocks that pay me a cash payment that matches my expenses in a way that I never need to sell the principal. Any CFO worth his salt will make sure that the organization doesn't run into a cashflow problem. A cashflow problem is simply when you have more cash coming out than you have coming in.

Dividend investing, I proposed, nullifies sequence risk. This is something that the academics and the homo-economicus types don't seem to wrap their head around, but dividend investing changes the nature of the source of the cashflow.

When you sell the stock to cover retirement expenses, the cashflow depends on the market assessment of the businesses value on that day. You're depending on Mr. Market's assessment of the stock to fund your retirement.

Charlie Munger's summary of the Mr. Market concept is the best:

“Of course the best part of it all was his [Ben Graham’s] concept of “Mr. Market.” Instead of thinking the market was efficient, he treated it as a manic-depressive who comes by every day. And some days he says, ‘I’ll sell you some of my interest for way less than you think its worth.’ And other days, “Mr. Market” comes by and says, ‘I’ll buy your interest at a price that’s way higher than you think its worth.’ And you get the option of deciding whether you want to buy more, sell part of what you already have or do nothing at all. To Graham, it was a blessing to be in business with a manic-depressive who gave you this series of options all the time. That was a very significant mental construct.”

On the other hand, when you use a dividend to fund your retirement, the cashflow comes straight from the business, into your pocket, bypassing Mr. Market.

The academics will tell you that if you take $1 out of the business, the market assessment of that business should be $1 less. This is true if the market is perfectly rational, but remember, you're dealing with a manic-depressive, not homo-economicus.

Therefore, dividends solve your cashflow problem by having a real cashflow which is based on business fundamentals match your expenditures.

It's very stress-free.

It's time to introduce our second character, the down-to-earth boomer.

Our down to earth boomer has built a solid dividend retirement portfolio over the years, which has a market value of $1.4mn dollars. He is still quite well to do on most standards, but the sticker value of his investments isn't as high as the tech-bro boomer.

This is in part because he has sought more of a work-life balance, but not because his investments have not been as productive as the QQQ.

In fact, he has built a portfolio which yields 6% yet still has provided ample capital gains.

6% of $1.4mn is 84,000, meaning he can use 80K per year without ever having to touch his principal. The principal continues to grow, and the mood of Mr. Market has no impact.

For those who say that it is impossible to have this sort of yield and capital gains, I'd like to turn your attention to the chart below which charts our high-yield model portfolio, which is created to yield 6%.

All the transactions have been logged over the past 4 years since we incepted it in 2021. It has returned a total of 63.7% while the QQQ has returned a total of 42.6%.

Figure 7: HY portfolio vs QQQ (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Our system is clearly explained in this article. It can be summarized as buy low, sell high, get paid to wait, with a focus on high-quality stocks.

I show you the chart above not to brag, but to dispel the idea that to get superior returns, one needs to be overweight tech stocks. Doing this has made it easy in the past few years to do well, it doesn't mean it is a golden ticket to the chocolate factory.

Growth is great, but it isn't the only source of value creation. Using Newton's 3 laws of motion as an analogy for the stock market can be helpful in understanding this.

According to Newton's first law of motion, an object in motion will stay in motion at a constant velocity unless acted upon by an external force. In this analogy, if there were no opposing forces (akin to friction in physics), a stock would continue moving at a constant rate, representing steady growth over time.

However, in the real world, opposing forces such as market competition, economic downturns, and investor sentiment act like friction and air resistance, causing the stock to slow down or reverse direction. These forces can create mean-reverting behavior, where a stock's price tends to move back towards an average value over time.

Just as in Newton's second law, where the acceleration of an object is determined by the net force acting on it, a stock's valuation changes in response to the combined impact of various market forces. When positive forces (such as strong earnings reports or favorable market conditions) outweigh negative ones, the stock accelerates, leading to price appreciation. Conversely, when negative forces dominate, the stock decelerates or even reverses, causing a decline in valuation.

Newton's third law, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, can also be applied here. When a stock experiences rapid growth or decline, market forces often react to bring it back towards equilibrium. For example, if a stock becomes overvalued, investors may sell off their holdings, driving the price down, and vice versa for undervalued stocks.

So growth creates this long-term uptrend (which we see when we look at long-term stock charts) but then there is also divergences in valuations which cause stocks to be over or undervalued. We capitalize on these, whether there is a strong growth trend underlying or not.

Usually with the highest yielding stocks, there is not.

But that does not stop us from generating large returns.

In this model portfolio, for instance, ONEOK (OKE) has returned a total 97% on our cumulative investments.

Chevron (CVX) has returned 82.5%.

Unum (UNM) has returned 126%.

AbbVie (ABBV) has returned 88%.

The point I want to drive home, is that if you are diligent, you can have your cake and eat it too.

There is a limit to this. I have yet to truly see any portfolios yielding much more than 6% which have beaten the major indices over time. I feel like it is achievable at 6% because one can combine higher and lower yielding stocks, exploit valuations, and still do just fine. If you have come across any market beating 8-10% portfolios, please let me know in the comments, as I'd like to analyze what exactly they are doing.

Ultimately, you get to choose which type of investor you want to be, but just know that there are options for those of you who don't want to depend on Mr. Market.

With that being said, here are 2 stocks you can buy which are recession proof and provide high yields.

High-Yield Pick #1: BTI

On July 8th, I wrote to investors in a bullish note on British American Tobacco (BTI):

BTI currently yields 9.4%. This is a joke.

Since then, BTI has increased by 13.3% to $36 zigging in a time when the S&P 500 zagged, declining 5%.

Not bad for a boring tobacco stock that had been in a downtrend since 2022.

Figure 9: BTI Price and 200D MA (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

There are a few reasons this might have happened. I mostly see the following chain of events justify the reaction:

Powell signals a September rate cut at the same time the Bank of Japan signals a rate hike. The carry trade, whereby people were borrowing in Yen to invest in dollars, unwinds. The dollar index falls, increasing the value of ADR's. Tech stocks rout and investors flee to safety. Consumer staples like tobacco would be a target. Bonds go up and investors search for yield. BTI would qualify.

So this has been an environment which has been beneficial for our BTI position.

Today, BTI still yields 8.28%, well above its 10-year median yield of 7.5%.

Figure 10: BTI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The company recently reported its H1 results.

BTI's reported revenue for the first half of 2024 declined by 8.2% to £12.34 billion, primarily driven by the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses and unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

However, on an organic constant currency basis, revenue was down just 0.8%, reflecting the company's underlying strength despite headwinds. EPS was up 1.3% at constant currency. The 13.9% EPS growth doesn't really reflect operational reality, as it was mainly due to a one-time adjustment.

Figure 11: BTI EPS (BTI Investor Presentation)

What is clear is that BTI is facing a tougher environment than Philip Morris (PM) with its focus on vapes. Vape volume is down 9% YoY, which management impacts as negative impact from illicit products in the US and Canada. Revenue was nonetheless up 2% in the segment.

However, its heated products saw revenue declining 14.7% as they had to decrease their prices in Japan and Italy, likely as they are losing this battle with PM.

Their smokeless and modern oral segments did well, though.

BTI remains on track to deliver its full-year guidance, expecting low-single-figure organic constant currency revenue growth and low-single-figure organic adjusted profit from operations growth, including a 2% transactional FX headwind. The company also anticipates a 4% translational FX headwind on full-year adjusted profit from operations.

Figure 12: BTI FY guidance (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Soraya Benchikh, BTI's new CFO, emphasized the company's financial resilience and strategic focus:

Our targeted investments and disciplined capital allocation are driving quality growth, and we are committed to rewarding shareholders with strong cash returns.

So it is clear that BTI has not been rallying because of results which were much better than anticipated. In fact, it is a battleground environment for BTI, which unlike PM, isn't thriving in the heated tobacco segment, and is having to fight tooth and nail for market share in the vapour segment.

But BTI's dividend is well covered, with the company generating vast amounts of cashflow, having a strong commitment to its dividend over the year, and it provides you more than 8% to sit and wait.

Plus, there is upside potential if we continue to see flows into more conservative sectors, higher yielding stocks, and if the US dollar continues to drop.

High Yield Pick #2: RQI

I wrote about the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) in August last year.

During that time period, it has returned a total of 17.6%, which is toe for toe with the S&P 500.

Figure 13: Author's RQI recommendation (Seeking Alpha)

I explained what I liked about this closed end funds, one of the only ones I own:

So why would I consider this CEF and not another? RQI uses leverage to invest in real estate investment trusts, or REITs. It currently has a 29.5% leverage ratio, which means that for $1 in assets, it invest $1.295 in REITs (along with some preferred and corporate bonds). As these securities pay dividends, this increases the yield on the portfolio by 30%, minus the cost of leverage. As such, it is an interesting vehicle to generate a high yield while maintaining exposure to safer low and mid-yielding REITs, as we'll see later.

This leverage creates risk. The fund cruised through this period of higher rates with 81% fixed debt, which still has 2.1 years before it resets. They have very cheap leverage to invest in good stocks.

As Powell has now signalled that the fed will cut rates, the timing looks like it will work very well for RQI, with the likelihood of rates being lower when the debt resets being very good now.

A quick look under the hood reveals quite a few interesting names contained within the fund. After all, if we are looking at a bullish setup for the underlying stocks, it will be even more beneficial to RQI which is leveraged.

The biggest position is American Tower Corp (AMT) which has come back with a vengeance in the past couple of months. It is still historically undervalued, as you can see on our DFT chart below.

Figure 14: AMT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The stock has just exhibited the best spurt of momentum since the late 2023 rally, when we thought that rate cuts would come quite a bit quicker than they did.

Figure 15: AMT Price and 200D MA (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The stock recently tested a 2-year breakout and failed, but as I expect REITs to continue gathering steam, I see it as very likely that the $232 level will be tested again in short order. If AMT breaks above and stays above, it will be very bullish.

Welltower (WELL) is the second-largest position in RQI at 7% of assets. Unlike AMT, it's historically overvalued, and its dividend policy hasn't been anything like AMTs.

Figure 16: WELL DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

However, the latest 9.8% dividend increase has set the stock trending higher. The stock broke out of its 2-year range to new ATHs back in April.

Figure 17: WELL Price and 200D MA (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I do see more risk with this position and don't personally own it (other than via RQI), but there is no saying how far momentum can take a stock.

The third-largest position within RQI is Prologis (PLD), worth 6% of their assets, which is also somewhat historically undervalued relative to its dividend.

Figure 18: PLD DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

It isn't yet exhibiting the same strong momentum pattern as the two others, but the setup is encouraging nonetheless.

Figure 19: PLD Price and 200D MA (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The stock has broken back above its 200D SMA, which is now serving as support. If PLD can claim $135 and stay above, it will also be in a bullish pattern going forward.

I won't detail the holdings further, but the following 7 top 10 holdings are all above their 200D SMA, which shows some baseline bullish bias in these stocks.

I expect REITs to continue doing very well in the second half of 2024, as rate cuts improve spreads and unlock further acquisitions and expansions which might have been postponed in the current environment.

RQI's 7.7% yield is more or less inline with its 10-year median yield.

Figure 20: RQI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I believe this spells opportunity as, by far and wide, REITs are undervalued and set to soar.

What's more, the price of the CEF is at a 7.5% discount to NAV, slightly above the 12-month average of 6.5% discount.

Figure 21: NAV vs Price (CEF Connect)

I don't expect this gap to drastically change, but it bakes in extra cash returns as we're buying these leveraged assets at a discount.

In an environment where REITs do well, which is what I expect, RQI can be a top pick for dividend investors.

Conclusion

My investment philosophy is quite simple: in good times, be smart enough with buying and selling conservative dividend stocks to "keep up" with the major indices.

When times go bad, have a portfolio which is geared to do much, much better than the market.

In all times, build a massive dividend snowball, so that when retirement comes, you don't need to touch the principle.

I believe these two picks will do this, and more, for dividend investors.