Caner CIFTCI

I am updating my ongoing analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in advance of Q2 2024 earnings, which will be released post-market on August 15th.

I previously rated Turkcell a hold for the following reasons:

Inflation had started ticking up again putting margin at risk

Cost management and pricing levers had largely been pulled

DCF generated price target of $6.20-$6.70 suggested stock was fairly priced with balanced upside potential and downside risk

Since then, Turkcell has returned 20%, while the S&P 500 has returned 1%, largely due to improved inflation news.

TKC Price Trend (TrendSpider)

Turkcell is expected to announce Q2 earnings in line with guidance, and inflation in Turkey is easing, which reduces pressure on the company. However, from April to August, the market has already rewarded Turkcell, resulting in one-year growth of more than 60% on the stock price. In addition, inflation, while easing, is still up at historical highs near 60%.

Between the run-up in price and concern that margin levers have been pulled through the hyperinflationary environment, I am concerned that the market has now pushed Turkcell beyond fair value. With a price target of $7.00 I lower my rating from hold to sell in advance of Q2 earnings.

Q2 Earnings Preview

Turkcell is expected to announce revenue of $1.13 billion, which is up 18% sequentially and double digits year-over-year, pacing Turkcell in line with guidance despite the miss in Q1.

Q2 Earnings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Turkcell has a mixed history of delivering consensus on EPS and a more favorable history of delivering revenue. This makes sense given the inflationary environment and the challenge of calculating forecasts, especially regarding cost. Still, this means it is difficult to have any expectations for how earnings will come in.

TKC Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

As I mentioned before, assuming performance close to consensus, Turkcell is pacing well towards their 2024 guidance, if not slightly above, especially as inflation and the IAS29 impact are reduced.

2024 Guidance (TKC Investor Relations)

As earnings are released, my primary focus will be on ARPU trends and cost trends. I want to understand if Turkcell's pricing power continues to outpace cost growth. During my last analysis, labor costs especially were a point of concern, so this will impact my thoughts on the future valuation.

Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis, incorporating recent trends and changes in inflation. I made the following overall assumptions:

Management guidance for revenue delivered in 2024 at high single digits (7% assumed based on 2023 exit trajectory).

2025+ revenue at 3.5% based on Turkish telecom CAGR.

Long-run growth at 2.5% based on Turkish telecom CAGR and hedged down for cost base and declining returns at scale.

9.6% discount rate using estimated WACC.

Constant currency and inflation as of Q1 2024 earnings.

This DCF yields a price target of $7.00, 10% downside from today's prices.

Turkcell DCF (Data: SA; Analysis: Mike Dion)

The quant rating signals a hold, with valuation and profitability pulling the rating down. Keep in mind that the growth rating is not cleanly inflation-adjusted, so the quant is likely giving Turkcell a bit too much credit here.

TKC Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Macro Factors Are A Strong Headwind For Turkcell

The strongest headwind for Turkcell is the Turkish telecom market overall. The market is relatively mature and growth is expected to be 3.52% through 2029. Based on DCF analysis, low single-digit growth in revenue does not support the current share price, let alone upside beyond that.

Turkey Telecom CAGR (Mordor Intelligence)

Turkcell is also the largest player (41% share) in a triopoly, and their scale and market dynamics mean that outsized market share growth is unlikely.

Turkey Market Share (Statista)

Beyond market conditions, inflation, while easing, is still at historical highs. This will continue to pressure the cost base while consumers tire of price increases, putting margin at risk.

Turkey Inflation Trend (Turkish Statistical Institute)

I also noted in Q1 that margin improvement was driven by energy expenses, COGS, and interconnection expenses. While Turkcell can influence COGS and, to a lesser extent, interconnection, they have limited ability to influence energy costs, which is especially concerning as geopolitical risk rises. Continued inflation at these levels certainly risks margin.

EBITDA Margin COC (TKS Investor Relations)

Upside Potential

The upside potential for Turkcell requires two of the following three things to go very right.

Inflation rapidly declines Pricing continues to grow faster than the market Digital business accelerates rapidly

Any one of these would likely support the current price, but not upside potential.

If inflation declines rapidly, Turkcell could carry the pricing and volume momentum/rollover to expand margins while the cost base growth slows.

If pricing continues to outpace the market, Turkcell could expand margins and overcome the lag that is to be expected in the cost base.

The digital businesses are the true growth business, as they can let Turkcell expand faster than the overall telecom market, which essentially represents a 3.5% ceiling on growth over the long term. Growth in these businesses decelerated below inflation in Q1, so sustained acceleration would present upside.

Verdict

Turkcell is a solid and well-run business and I expect strong performance to continue. However, the market has rewarded this performance with a 60% run-up over the past year. Following the run-up, macro factors now represent too much downside potential and place a ceiling on growth prospects.

While there is upside potential if everything goes right for Turkcell, this is far outweighed by current trends and macro factors. With a DCF-generated price target of $7.00, up from my previous range of $6.20-$6.70 but down 10% from today's pricing, I lower my rating on Turkcell from hold to sell.