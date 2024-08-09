Outbrain Inc. (OB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 2:10 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.43K Followers

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kostman - Chief Executive Officer
Jason Kiviat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Laura Martin - Needham
James Heaney - Jefferies
Zach Cummins - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Outbrain, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I’d like to turn the call over to Outbrain’s Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss Outbrain’s second quarter 2024 results. Joining me on the call today, we have Outbrain’s CEO, David Kostman, and CFO, Jason Kiviat.

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated in a subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the call’s original date, but we do not undertake any duty to update any such statements. Today’s presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the company’s second quarter earnings release for definitional information and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release can be found on our IR website, investors.outbrain.com under news and events.

With that, let me turn the call over to David.

David Kostman

Thank you, Sam. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Last Thursday, we announced a definitive agreement to

Recommended For You

About OB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OB

Trending Analysis

Trending News