Japanese Yen Price Action: Following Dovish BoJ Comments, What Does Price Action Tell Us? (Technical Analysis)

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan released their summary of opinions, accompanied by bearish comments from BoJ policymakers.
  • Geopolitical concerns could bolster the Yen, but the safe haven appeal might be divided among the US Dollar, Yen, and Swiss Franc.
  • From a technical perspective, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY have all rebounded strongly and formed an imperfect morning star candlestick pattern, which typically signals a bullish move.

close up money Japanese notes. A bundle of bills. Background on the theme of banks, finance and the economy of Japan

Tatomm

By Zain Vawda

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has released their summary of opinions, accompanied by some bearish comments from BoJ policymakers. BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida softened some of Governor Ueda's more aggressive remarks, aiding in market stabilization.

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

