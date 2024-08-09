Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Blue Bird Stock Suffered A Stunning 30% Decline

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) investors likely suffered a shock this week, as the stock gapped down on Monday and was hammered before its earnings release on Wednesday (August 7). Accordingly, the stock plunged over 30% from its early June 2024 highs through this week's lows, suggesting panic selling likely occurred. Given BLBD's 1Y total return of more than 130%, I assess profit-taking also likely took place as investors sitting on massive gains rotated out.

Notwithstanding the significant volatility this week, dip-buyers returned to defend the pullback, corroborating the BLBD's "A+" momentum grade. Seeking Alpha rates BLBD as the top stock in the construction, machinery and heavy trucks industry, bolstering its bullish thesis. In Blue Bird's fiscal third-quarter earnings release, the company scored a double beat on revenue and adjusted EPS, downplaying bearish sentiments that spurred its early week's volatility. As a result, Blue Bird raised its FY2024 guidance and long-term outlook, as Wall Street analysts also raised BLBD's estimates.

Blue Bird's Earnings Strengthens Its Bullish Thesis

BLBD's FQ3 earnings commentary raised questions about risks relating to possible regulatory changes as the Biden administration transitions after the November 2024 presidential election. Management recognized the criticality of the Department of Energy's negotiations to "secure the funding fully." The company indicated that it "expects these negotiations to be completed by December." As a result, making sure the negotiations are finalized before the next president's inauguration in January 2025 is crucial to lower execution risks.

Blue Bird's bullish thesis is highly dependent on the funding provisions in the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The program has bipartisan support, helping to provide clarity for the leading school bus supplier, as part of America's transition to electric and propane school buses. As a result, the company's decision to materially upgrade its near-term guidance and long-term outlook should bolster the market's optimism. Bullish sentiments on BLBD are arguably justified, as there's "still over $4B to be deployed after the first year of funding." Moreover, Blue Bird possesses a backlog of more than 5.2K buses, representing $775M in revenue.

Blue Bird Upgraded Its Long-Term Outlook

Blue Bird's financial model (Blue Bird filings)

As a reminder, Blue Bird's upgraded financial model indicates a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%. Its more conservative modeling indicates a projected adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5%. However, it's still markedly above Blue Bird's FY2024 guidance of 13.3%. It's also markedly higher than Wall Street's estimates of 12.4% for FY2025. Compared to the company's revised preliminary FY2025 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 13%+, I assess that analysts have already reflected execution risks against the company's projections.

Notwithstanding my optimism, investors must still be cautious about several challenges that could affect its execution over the next few years. Management lowered its EV outlook for 2024 by 100 units "due to the timing of EPA orders and requested delivery timing." However, the company has already reflected the changes in its near-term guidance. Still, investors must monitor the conversion of its growing backlog closely, as potentially more significant delays could affect its revenue conversion.

In addition, Blue Bird's recent collective bargaining agreement is anticipated to lead to an average wage increase of 12%, followed by 4% hikes in subsequent years. The company indicated that these increases are not expected to be significant to its overall cost structure. It emphasizes that the "increased cost equals approximately 1% of the company revenues on a run rate go-forward basis."

Furthermore, BLBD can exercise its pricing power and market leadership in attempting to pass them on to their customers over time. Still, I urge investors to scrutinize these changes closely, as heightened competition in the market could materially impact the company's pricing power. Despite that, it isn't my base case for now, given the concentration of market leadership dominated by BLBD and its leading peers in the current market structure.

BLBD Stock: Valuation Is Materially Undervalued

BLBD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

BLBD's "B-" valuation grade suggests the stock isn't expensive, and assessed to be undervalued. Given its "A-" growth grade, it seems like the market has not fully revalued its growth prospects. Its forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.56 is more than 60% below its industrials sector median. As a result, I assess BLBD's relative outperformance as justified, given its relatively attractively growth-adjusted valuation metrics.

forward estimated profitability of the construction, machinery, and heavy trucks industry (Yardeni Research)

Despite that, it's also critical for investors to apply a wide margin of safety for stocks like BLBD. The company operates in a highly cyclical industry that has endured significant profitability impacts in recessionary or cyclical downturns. While the EPA program is expected to help sustain its growth profile through 2027-28, it pays to be cautious about valuing BLBD as a typical secular growth stock.

Consequently, the company must continue to execute well to help lift optimism in the stock. The clarity in its backlog should also provide confidence in its potential revenue conversion opportunities, bolstering the actualization of its long-term financial model.

Is BLBD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BLBD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

BLBD's price chart indicates a potentially decisive bullish reversal just above the $45 level. It fell to the $40 level this week, but found robust support by dip-buyers.

The previous surge to the stock's June 2024 highs attracted selling pressure at the $60 zone. However, a bottom above the $40 level points to a higher possibility of an uptrend continuation thesis, marking a decisive higher-low against April 2024's level ($32 support zone).

With that in mind, I assess BLBD's bullish thesis as intact, as the potential bottoming of the broad market should also attract momentum investors to return.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

