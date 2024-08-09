Justin Paget

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), which sells electrical equipment, natural gas turbines, and wind turbines, is highly leveraged to powerful, long-term global catalysts, including increasing usage of electricity and natural gas. Other strong trends that are likely to boost the company and GEV stock going forward are rapidly increasing demand for electrical equipment and wind turbines.

Meanwhile, the company recently reported impressive second-quarter results. I believe worries about its outlook appear overdone, and its valuation looks attractive. In light of all of these points, I view the shares as a buy for medium-to-long-term investors.

Positive Macro Catalysts

Amid the electrification of transportation, including electric vehicles and the proliferation of power-intensive AI systems, the global demand for electricity is expected to greatly accelerate in the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency, global electricity demand will increase by 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% last year. In 2025, the world's demand for electricity is expected to climb 4% again.

And the IEA projects that the global demand for natural gas will increase by 2.5% in 2024 after growing little last year, while the World Bank estimates that the demand for the fuel will increase another 2% in 2025.

On the electrical equipment front, the space, according to one estimate, will grow at a compound annual rate of 6.1% between 2024 and 2028. Finally and most impressively ,the installed capacity of wind power is expected to double between 2023 and 2029.

GE Vernova Is Already Benefiting From these Trends

The company's second-quarter results, reported on July 24, showed that it's already starting to benefit from the trends that I described above For example, its net income jumped by $1.4 billion versus the same period a year earlier to $1.3 billion, while its net income margin soared by a huge 17.4 percentage points year-over-year.

Also, impressively and boding well for the company's longer-term outlook, the orders of its Power unit jumped 30% organically versus Q2 of 2023. Finally, the backlog of the firm's electrification business soared 35% year-over-year. Moreover, Wall Street's analysts are optimistic about the company's medium-term outlook ,as their average estimates call for its earnings per share to jump to $5.86 in 2025 from $3.30 during this year.

Worries Appear Overdone and Attractive Valuation

GE Vernova stock is down significantly from its 52-week high of $185. One reason for the decline appears to be the breakage in Massachusetts of one of its wind turbine blades, Utility Dive reported. The incident seems to have been caused by a manufacturing defect. But the problem does not seem to have been widespread, as only one blade was reportedly affected. (The failure of another one of the firm's wind turbine blades in the UK recently was triggered by an "installation error," the firm reported).

Although I'm not an expert on manufacturing, I know that automakers frequently make and usually easily and quickly recover from widespread manufacturing errors. What's more, a number of Tesla's (TSLA) solar panels caught fire several years ago, and no lasting damage was done to the firm or its solar panel business. Therefore, I do not expect GE Vernova's isolated manufacturing errors to hurt the firm in the longer term.

Worries about the global economy may also have dragged down the shares recently. But the company's primary customers are electric utilities that are known to be "recession proof," since few consumers and businesses give up electricity when the economy gets weak.

Finally, the shares of GE Vernova are changing hands at an undemanding valuation of 16.7 times the firm's trailing 12-month operating cash flow of $2.7 billion.

Risks to My Thesis

GE Vernova's Gas Power business is a major part of the company. Indeed, the Power unit, of which Gas Power is a large part, generated revenue of $4.5 billion and $5 billion of orders last quarter. Further, the gas unit's new equipment orders surged 70% last quarter versus the same period a year earlier.

At this point, even many of the governments that are most aggressive when it comes to fighting climate change (including Washington) appear to have become reconciled to using significant amounts of natural gas for some time. However, if, for some reason, the world decides to shift course and find a way to very quickly move away from natural gas, GE Vernova stock would likely take a sizeable hit.

Meanwhile, GE Vernova's shares have undoubtedly risen by large amounts, partly due to the proliferation of AI. That's because AI is primarily being created by data centers, which use huge quantities of electricity. Consequently, if companies decide to greatly reduce their spending on AI, GE Vernova's shares would likely retreat meaningfully.

Finally, GE Vernova does have many competitors in the electrical equipment space, such as Powell (POWL) and Germany's Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). If one or more of these competitors are able to develop products which are vastly superior to those of GE Vernova, causing the company to lose meaningful market share, its shares would probably fall a great deal.