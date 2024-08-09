Dynamic Landscape For Multi-Asset Income Seekers

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • In the first half of 2024, economic growth was solid, and inflation rates remained sticky, leading capital markets to dial back expectations for policy rate cuts this year.
  • Stock and bond markets, which had tracked closely in 2022 and 2023, began to diverge in 2024, with stocks rallying even with bond yields rising for a good portion of the first half.
  • Lower inflation has opened the door for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates, joining other central banks, including the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank.
  • Global stock indices tend to be more tech-heavy, and global credit indices more cyclical—often with greater exposure to industries such as energy.

teamwork miniature toy people with us coin money stay on financial graphic business chart

alfexe

By Karen Watkin, CFA | Fahd Malik | Edward Williams

Multi-asset strategies must adapt to a promising-but changeable-environment for generating income.

In the first half of 2024, economic growth was solid, and inflation rates remained sticky, leading capital markets to dial back

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.73K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JULT--
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF
OCTT--
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF
APRW--
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF
JANW--
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF
JULW--
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News