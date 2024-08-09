Michael Vi

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported earnings for the June-quarter on August 1st and delivered an exceptionally strong set of results, easily beating analyst consensus estimates on bookings (up 22% YoY). In addition, the company gave a better than expected outlook for Q3 and raised the projection on bookings for FY 2024 to $4.18 - $4.23 billion. Still, despite the strong results, shares were down the day of the reporting. However, I view the share price weakness for RBLX post-earnings more as a consequence of broader market weakness, with the S&P 500 intermittently down by as much as 2% that day.

Looking to the remainder of 2024, and also beyond, I am very confident in Roblox' ability to leverage the company's unique franchise value for driving ongoing user growth and monetization. Post Q2, I update my estimates for Roblox' valuation model and now calculate a target price of $80.

For context: Since the beginning of the year, RBLX' shares have underperformed compared to the broader market. YTD, RBLX stock has declined by approximately 15%, whereas the S&P 500 has gained around 12% in the same period.

Seeking Alpha

I have covered Roblox shares since July 2022 - always with a Buy rating. So far, shares have not reflected my thesis. But looking at the latest record-numbers delivered in Q2, I am increasingly confident in Roblox's long-term equity story.

Roblox Smashes Q2 Earnings

RBLX announced its second-quarter 2024 results, beating analyst consensus estimates on bookings: During the period spanning from April to the end of March, the San Mateo-based gaming and social media company reported total bookings of $955 million, a 22% increase YoY, and about $70 million ahead of analyst consensus estimates, according to data collected by Refinitiv.

Roblox Q2

On that note, the topline growth was driven by robust DAU growth across all regions, driven particularly by strong momentum in the APAC regions, as well as all age groups. Especially interesting is that the over 13 segment is now growing faster than the under 13 segment, with YoY growth in DAU of 26% vs. 21% YoY, respectively.

Roblox Q2

Regarding profitability, Roblox reported an adjusted EBITDA of $67 million, a notable improvement from the $7 million loss reported one quarter earlier. Operating free cash flow and free cash flow to the firm were reported at $151 million and $112 million, respectively. Needless to say, these cash flow numbers suggest that Roblox is now operating "profitable" on a cash basis, and thus likely able to sustain future growth upside with its operating power and existing capital (net liquidity of $2.6 billion).

Strong Outlook

Roblox' strong Q2 results, paired with a strong guidance for Q3 and the remainder of 2024 delivered a strong proof-point that the headwinds the company faced in the first quarter this year were temporary. For Q3 and 2024, respectively, Roblox now expects booking between $1,000 million and $1,025 million, and between $4,180 million and $4,230 million. On profitability, Roblox' guidance delivered another bright spot, as operating leverage is ahead of schedule. In fact, management increased its 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $640-680 million, which would suggest 350 bps. of margin improvement for the year, compared to 100-300 bps. guided in 2023.

Overall, the updated outlook brings the company back on track to deliver on the promised 20% topline CAGR through 2028. While Roblox 20% topline CAGR for the next four years looks ambitious, I am comfortable in trusting the projection, as I believe there is enormous growth headroom for the Roblox franchise. Specifically, I agree with David Baszucki's thesis on four key growth drivers bringing the company to 1 billion daily active users: (i) expanding globally, (ii) attracting users of all ages, (iii) broadening the use of Roblox to encompass gaming, social communication, shopping, entertainment, and learning, as well as (iv) enhancing the diversity and strength of our economy.

Updating 2030E Metrics & Target Price

Synthesizing insights from Roblox's latest financial report, specifically a better than expected bookings print, I update my valuation inputs for the company's stock: I now project the company could attract about 550 million daily active users (DAUs). This would equal a 17% market share in the global gaming market of about 3.2 billion gamers. In addition, I see each DAU spending an average of $60 annually on the platform. Given the speculative nature of these assumptions, I apply a discount rate of 14% (compared to about 8% for a blue-chip company like Apple).

Based on these adjusted assumptions, my latest analysis calculates a fair implied target price of $80per share.

Company Financials; Author's Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below also the updated sensitivity table.

Company Financials; Author's Estimates; Author's Calculation

Investor Takeaway

Roblox reported its June-quarter earnings and delivered an exceptionally strong set of results that surpassed analyst consensus estimates on both booking and operating leverage progression. Additionally, the company provided a better-than-expected outlook for Q3 and raised its FY 2024 bookings projection back on track towards the 20% CAGR promise through 2026, with $4.18 - $4.23 billion of bookings expected in 2024. Looking ahead to the rest of 2024 and beyond, I remain very confident in Roblox's ability to leverage its unique franchise value to drive ongoing user growth and monetization. David Baszucki's vision of 1 billion DAUs definitely looks achievable to me, given enough time and patience (likely well post-2030). Following the Q2 results, I have updated my estimates for Roblox's valuation model and now calculate a target price of $80.