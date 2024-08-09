Roblox: Firing On All Cylinders, Again

Aug. 09, 2024 4:55 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.59K Followers

Summary

  • Roblox reported its June-quarter earnings and delivered an exceptionally strong set of results that surpassed analyst consensus estimates on both booking and operating leverage progression.
  • Additionally, the company provided a better-than-expected outlook for Q3 and raised its FY 2024 bookings projection back on track towards the 20% CAGR promise through 2026.
  • Looking ahead to the rest of 2024 and beyond, I remain very confident in Roblox's ability to leverage its unique franchise value to drive ongoing user growth and monetization.
  • Following the Q2 results, I have updated my estimates for Roblox's valuation model and now calculate a target price of $80.

Roblox signpost at headquarters entrance. Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system

Michael Vi

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) reported earnings for the June-quarter on August 1st and delivered an exceptionally strong set of results, easily beating analyst consensus estimates on bookings (up 22% YoY). In addition, the company gave a better than expected outlook for Q3 and

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.59K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RBLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News