China's CPI Inflation Rebounded Due To A Smaller Drag From Food Prices

Summary

  • Food inflation snapped a 12-month streak of negative inflation to offset a slight dip in non-food inflation, pushing overall CPI inflation to a 5-month high.
  • China's CPI inflation came in at 0.5% YoY, which matched our forecast for the month but was a little higher than consensus forecasts of 0.3% YoY.
  • We continue to look for at least one more rate cut this year, with the potential for more if global rate cuts accelerate.

By Lynn Song

CPI inflation rebounded to a 5-month high in July

China's CPI inflation came in at 0.5% YoY, which matched our forecast for the month, but was a little higher than consensus forecasts of 0.3% YoY.

