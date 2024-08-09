martin-dm

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) recently delivered information about incremental expenses related to investment in products, innovation, and technology environments, which could, in my view, accelerate net sales growth in the future. The company is operating in a market that grows at more than 21.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, and reports large M&A transactions and recent divestures. Given previous FCF growth and conservative assumptions, my discounted cash flow model implied a stock valuation that is significantly higher than the current stock price. GPN does look very undervalued.

Business Overview, And Recent Developments

GPN is a payments technology company offering software and other services to clients at a global scale. The company's most relevant revenue comes from solutions offered to merchants.

Considering the recent acquisition of the EVO business, and several divestments, I think that having a look at the company's performance makes sense.

Besides, the company issued 1.5% convertible unsecured senior notes worth $2.0 billion due March 2031 through a private placement. Given the total amount of cash in the balance sheet, I would be expecting new inorganic efforts in the coming years.

In the last quarter, GPN reported both better than expected EPS GAAP, and quarterly revenue. In addition, the company trades at close to 8.5x non-GAAP forward earnings, and 9x forward EBITDA. It appears undervalued. Other competitors trade at close to 10.9x forward earnings, and 9.8x forward EBITDA.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Other analysts are expecting EPS growth of around 11%-28% from 2024 to 2028. Considering the expected EPS figures, in my view, 8.5x non-GAAP forward earnings is a small multiple.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Income Statement Review

In the last decade, the company reported an impressive increase in the total amount of sales. I understand that investors may want to have a look at the most recent quarterly report. However, I think that reviewing the company's long-term performance makes even more sense. In the last ten years, the total amount of sales multiplied by more than three. Total net income increased by more than almost five times. Finally, the company also saw its EBITDA multiplied by more than seven times. I used some of these long-term performance figures for designing my discounted cash flow model.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet Review

GPN's balance sheet shows significant business growth. In the last decade, the total amount of cash multiplied by more than three times.

In addition, goodwill increased from around $1.4 billion ten years ago to close to more than $26 billion in 2024. In my view, the company proved its expertise of acquiring other competitors. We could expect inorganic growth to continue in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

The total amount of assets and the book value per share also show significant increase. The current book value per share is not far from the current stock price. In my view, investors seem to forget the company's fast business growth. I think that GPN appears significantly undervalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

The total amount of debt is currently close to 3.5x-4x EBITDA. Clearly, certain investors may not appreciate the total amount of debt. However, given the company's long-term growth, I would say that I am comfortable with the total amount of net debt. Given the EBITDA growth, I think that the company may be able to pay its total amount of debt in less than 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The increase in the total headcount is another point to take into account. In my view, GPN is hiring new employees because it expects the future business environment to be beneficial. Directors do not usually hire new employees when they do not expect new work to be done.

Source: Seeking Alpha

DCF Model

For designing my discounted cash flow model, I reviewed the previous unlevered free cash flow reported in the last decade. GPN reported positive free cash flow from 2017 to 2024. The free cash flow increased considerably from 2017 to 2024. I think that assuming further free cash flow growth from 2024 to 2029 would make sense.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under my discounted cash flow model, I also assumed that the global digital payment market will most likely grow at close to 21.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Market experts are expecting the market to grow at close to this figure. The increase in the number of smartphones, access to the internet, and government encouraging the use of digital payment methods are some of the reasons to explain market growth. In my view, growth in the digital payment market will most likely enhance GPN's net sales growth.

My free cash flow expectations are based on further elimination of costs. In the last quarter, the company noted a decrease in operating expenses coming from prudent expense management and divestures executed in 2023. In my view, further decrease in operating expenses could lead to free cash flow growth.

The decrease in cost of service was primarily due to the elimination of costs related to the businesses divested in 2023. These favorable effects were partially offset by the inclusion of costs for the EVO business, including the related amortization of acquired intangibles. Cost of service included amortization of acquired intangibles of $345.9 million and $344.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Source: 10-Q

The company is making investments in new products, innovation, and new technology environments. Even if these costs lower the company's operating income, I think that we could, in the long term, see revenue improvement from new products and technologies.

In our Merchant Solutions segment, operating income and operating margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased compared to the prior year primarily due to the favorable effects of the increase in revenues, since certain fixed costs do not vary with revenues, and continued expense management. These favorable effects were partially offset by incremental expenses related to continued investment in products, innovation and our technology environments. Source: 10-Q

Finally, I took into account previous M&A transactions, and the current cash in hand. Moreover, I assumed future inorganic growth efforts. I think that the company proved to be a good buyer of competitors. In my view, most market participants will most likely celebrate new acquisitions, which may enhance future FCF growth.

I revised the company's debt agreements. The company reported net borrowings with a weighted average annual interest rate of 6.03%. Besides, there is a revolving credit facility with an interest rate of 6.80%. Given these figures, I assumed a WACC of 6.2%.

The amounts available to borrow under the revolving credit facility are also determined by a financial leverage covenant. As of June 30, 2024, there were borrowings of $1.5 billion outstanding under the revolving credit facility with an interest rate of 6.80%, and the total available commitments under the revolving credit facility were $3.6 billion. As of June 30, 2024, we had net borrowings under our commercial paper program of $431.6 million outstanding with a weighted average annual interest rate of 6.03%. Source: 10-Q

My numbers include free cash growth from around $2.4 billion in 2024 to close to $4.058 billion in 2029. I also assumed long-term growth of 2% and a WACC of 6.2%, which implied total value of $84 billion, equity close to $68 billion, and a target price of $264 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NPV: $16,225.29 million

TV: $98544 million

NPV of TV: $68,688.23 million

Total Value: $84,913.52 million

Net Debt: $16,089.8 million

Equity: $68,824 million

Shares: 260.30 million

Target Price: $264

Many Analysts Report A Buy Note

There are 22 analysts in Wall Street, who think that the stock is a strong buy. I think that there is significant optimism about the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The average price target given by other analysts is also significantly higher than the current price mark. The highest valuation is $204, and the average valuation is $141.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The company operates in a competitive and innovative industry. Other large competitors may have more resources, or may offer services at more competitive prices than GPN. In addition, new disruptive technologies could lower the demand for GPN's products and solutions. As a result, future FCF expectations may lower, and the stock price could fall.

In my view, changes in the interest rates would considerably affect future net income because the total amount of debt is significant. In my view, the same applies to the expectations of future interest rate changes. If credit analysts expect interest rates to increase in the coming years, GPN's implied valuation would be significantly lower. As a result, the stock price could fall.

The company works with large payment conglomerates like Visa and Mastercard. Under certain circumstances, these institutions may decide to stop working with GPN. Other financial institutions could also stop collaborating with GPN. Under such cases, I think that the company may lose financial support from certain shareholders, and may not be able to develop further payment technologies. In sum, I think that net sales growth would most likely lower.

GPN's business model could also fail as a result of software and hardware defects, which may damage the relationship with clients. If the company's reputation is compromised, I think that future revenue expectations could also diminish. As a result, I think that analysts would lower their target price, and the stock valuation could lower.

Software and hardware defects, failures, undetected errors, and development delays could affect our ability to deliver our services, damage customer relations, expose us to liability and have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Source: 10-k

In the last quarterly report, the company noted that it is trying to reduce interest rate risks through the issuance of fixed rate debt. However, inflation could also affect the company's net income line, or lower the expectations about future net income growth or FCF growth.

We have sought to reduce our interest rate risk through the issuance of fixed rate debt in place of variable rate debt, including the effect of interest rate swap hedging arrangements to convert a significant portion of the eligible variable rate borrowings under our revolving credit facility to a fixed rate. However, inflationary pressure or interest rate fluctuations could adversely affect our business and financial performance as a result of higher costs and/or lower consumer spending. In addition, continued inflation or a rise in interest rates could have an adverse effect on our future financial results and the recoverability of assets. Source: 10-Q

Conclusion

GPN continues to make investments in new products, innovation, and new technology environments, which I believe could accelerate future net sales growth. The company is operating in a market that could grow at more than 20% CAGR, which will most likely enhance future FCF growth. In addition, with a significant amount of cash in hand and previous expertise of executing M&A transactions, I would be expecting inorganic growth to bring new business growth. Given all these assumptions, my DCF model implied a target price that is significantly higher than the current market price. I think that the company is quite undervalued.