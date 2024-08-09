Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 4:33 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.44K Followers

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louie Diaz - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ajay Kochhar - President and Chief Executive Officer
Craig Cunningham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Paul - LPL Financial
Matthew O'Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day. My name is Ashley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Second Quarter 2024 Li-Cycle Holdings Earnings Call and Webcast.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instruction]. Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Louie Diaz, VP, Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Louie Diaz

Thank you. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us for Li-Cycle’s business update and review financial results for the interim period ended June 30, 2024.

We will start today with formal remarks from Ajay Kochhar, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer. We will then follow with a Q&A session. Ahead of this call, Li-Cycle issued a press release and a presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.li-cycle.com.

On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates and assumptions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Li-Cycle.

Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our key assumptions are incorrect, including because of factors discussed in today's press release, during this conference call or in our past reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ontario Securities Commission in Canada. These

Recommended For You

About LICY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LICY

Trending Analysis

Trending News