ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

By Reed Cassady, CFA, Albert Grosman & Sam Peters, CFA

AI Mania Hides Smaller Cap Carnage

Market Update

Although extreme market concentration and lack of breadth in broad U.S. equity indexes, driven by the ascendance of mega cap tech levered to AI, is proving frustrating for diversified investors, it is also creating immense opportunities for those that remain true to an economically grounded valuation process - like we do.

On the surface, broad equity indexes seem to suggest that everything is great. The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) , for instance, closed the second quarter at highs, up nearly 25% on a total return basis over the prior year and a respectable +33% over the trailing three years. However, these returns were far from fairly distributed (Exhibit 1). The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index returned just +15% over that period, or below 5% annually - less than what you can currently earn in a money market mutual fund - while the small cap S&P 600 Index (SP600) was actually down. Breadth - a measure of how many stocks are performing well - is categorically abysmal. The S&P 500 is on pace this year for the lowest percentage of constituents outperforming in at least 50 years, yet the market continues to make new highs (Exhibit 2). AI companies are truly sucking all the air out of the room, starving the rest of the market and presenting the question as to how and when this reverses.

Exhibit 1: Positive Performance Masks Concentrated Returns

As of July 9, 2024. Source: Bloomberg.

Exhibit 2: Market Breadth Is Awful

As of June 28, 2024. Source: Ned Davis Research. © Copyright 2024 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved.

Similar to the Internet, it's likely that AI has the potential to change the way we all work and live. However, despite what the market is telling investors, it is not as obvious where the value from AI's proliferation will ultimately accrue. Will the mega cap tech incumbents continue to extract most of the rents - charging so much for cloud computing, access to AI models and tools and so forth - that the benefits of the coming efficiency gains flow only to them? This seems to be conclusion the market is currently coming to, as investors cheer ramping capex plans and the resulting collapse in free cash flow ('FCF') generation at the so-called hyperscalers, as the returns are presumed to be strong and deliver better earnings and FCF growth in the medium and long term.

However, the long history of capitalism shows large capital cycles like this one usually lead to excess capacity, commoditization and, ultimately, sub-par returns on invested capital. If these mega cap companies are so immensely profitable and have such a large incumbency advantage, and AI proves winner-take-all to the company or companies who reach the promised land first, the market would be right on their meaningful upward rerating. However, just as plausible is that some combination of an overbuild, AI model commoditization and lack of near- to-medium-term use cases (and, subsequently, revenue generation) results in a lack of return on capital. If so, capex plans will get reset, earnings estimates will collapse, and GPU-maker Nvidia (NVDA) will materially reset lower as demand for its leading-edge chips evaporates.

"Ultimately, we believe the carnage in small and mid cap stocks only plays to our advantage."

Nevertheless, the stakes around making a call on AI cannot be understated. In the last three years, the mega cap AI "winners," which we would argue are the Magnificent Seven minus Apple (AAPL) ("Mag6"), have gone from 20% to 27% of the S&P 500. This is an immense amount of market cap; estimated at $3.4 trillion based on current market values, it is encroaching on the $3.8 trillion market cap of the S&P 400 Midcap and S&P 600 Small Cap indexes, combined. Imagine the relative performance of those smaller stocks if even some of that value were to flow back to other parts of the market. This potential energy is massive and, in our view, is one of the most important issues in the market today given the potentially huge returns available.

While much has been made of the better fundamental profile of the AI winner bucket, a clear-eyed look at the actual data paints a less optimistic picture. Based on current analyst consensus, the 2024 FCF of perceived AI mega cap winners have fallen - materially - over the period even as this group has massively outperformed the market (Exhibit 3). This decline is partially due to the huge capex bet these companies are making, which will need a very good return to keep their fundamental, as well as stock performance, momentum going. Given strong stock performance in the face of declining FCF, multiples for this cohort have exploded higher, currently trading well in excess of 40x. This holds true for the group both including and excluding Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia. Expectations have meaningfully increased for these companies, and only time will tell whether returns on invested capital are sufficient to keep the party going. And, while the market has taken a decidedly optimistic view, base rates and an assessment of competitive strategy argue for a more balanced one.

Exhibit 3: AI "Winners" See Declining Cash Flows

As of July 9, 2024. Source: Bloomberg, ClearBridge Research.

While it's way too early to call long-term winners and losers in AI development, there are reasons to believe that the hyperscalers will continue to ramp capex over the next few years. First, it will take time for use cases to emerge downstream of the infrastructure that they're currently building, and the strategic urgency of developing models and bringing compute capacity online only all argues for a continuing upward trajectory on capex. Second, these companies are in a race to develop so-called artificial general intelligence (AGI), something that may require not the building of a mountain of compute power, but rather an entire mountain range.

In some ways, the market has returned to a gold rush mentality. However, rather than go all in on the prospectors, we are more inclined to own the companies providing metaphorical "picks and shovels" to these risk takers. These include some of our top performers in the second quarter, including merchant power producers Vistra (VST) and Constellation Energy (CEG) in the utilities sector and memory maker Micron Technology (MU) in the IT sector. While we attempt to handicap the return potential of all this AI spend, we are concrete in our belief that these stocks will be beneficiaries. Hyperscalers will need increasingly large amounts of memory from Micron and semiconductors from portfolio holding Marvell Technology (MRVL), and they will need to compete for power at premium prices from Vistra and Constellation Energy. Thus, while we are exposed to the AI theme, we have taken a more calculated approach by carefully managing our exposure via position sizing as well as taking on much less valuation risk than there appears to be among the mega cap AI cohort. In the meantime, we continue to find and exploit opportunities that are steadily emerging as the market ignores increasingly attractive opportunities outside of the very top of the index.

Portfolio Performance

The All Cap Value Strategy outperformed its benchmark in the second quarter, as strong stock selection in the IT and consumer discretionary sectors overcame weakness in our consumer staples stocks.

Stock selection in the IT sector was led by holding Micron Technology, which continues to benefit from the increasing demand for memory amid data center buildouts and AI development. Additional contributions came from Oracle (ORCL), the dominant provider of on-premise database software for large enterprises globally, after it reported strong backlog growth and signed a new client in OpenAI, which intends to use Oracle's cloud infrastructure to train its AI models. The company also received tailwinds from it announced partnership with Google's Cloud Platform (GCP) to build Oracle's cloud infrastructure directly into GCP, which we believe will help accelerate the growth of Oracle's cloud database services.

Our holdings in the consumer discretionary sector also contributed to relative outperformance, primarily as a result of strong performance from convenience store and gas station operator Murphy USA (MUSA). A strong competitor earnings report in the period shows that Murphy and its well-positioned gas station peers continue to take market share from smaller operators who are struggling to keep pace with higher inflation and tepid volumes. As such, these smaller companies must charge steadily higher prices for their fuel, creating a growing and attractive pricing umbrella for Murphy and its lower-cost peers that will continue to underpin strong earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

Positive performance was partially offset by detractors in the consumer staples sector. Our worst-performing holding in the sector, general merchandise retailer Target (TGT), faced pressure after its first-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations. In addition to higher expenses, driven by a focus on newer, higher-quality goods, the string of higher-than-anticipated inflationary readings and declining consumer confidence created a more difficult environment for discretionary spending.

Portfolio Positioning

Opportunities to improve the return profile of the portfolio, increase resiliency and diversify our risk exposure abound, and we are finding evidence of great values among mid cap names. These companies, with 10%+ FCF yields, durable growth prospects and sound competitive positions, are trading at truly distressed valuations, much to our benefit. For example, new addition Wesco (WCC), an electrical and broadband distributor, should enjoy mid-single-digit end market growth, likely modest growth above that of the market given its leading scale, and a wave of FCF once the supply chain for things like transformers loosens. Despite a depressed valuation, the company is levered to many of the same themes such as electrification and data center buildouts as stocks with much higher multiples. We believe it is merely a matter of when, and not if, it catches up.

We have also watched as lower credit spreads, market volatility and the gravity of mega cap AI winners have pushed more defensive stocks lower than at any time in recent memory. American Tower (AMT), which we also added this quarter, is a great example of a new position that has a less expansive upside, but immensely compliments our overall portfolio positioning and utility. The company, which boasts incredible fundamental stability and built-in growth and inflation protection via its customer contracts, currently trades near decade lows across a variety of valuation measures. Ultimately, we believe that the current carnage in small and mid cap stocks only plays to our advantage, and that even the slightest reduction in market concentration would position us well for strong performance.

Outlook

The Strategy remains well positioned to benefit from the eventual broadening out in the market, which would likely flatter the performance of smaller cap companies, value over growth and, depending on the specific drivers, likely defensives as well. As a result, are actively leaning into each of these opportunities. Our valuation remains decidedly below the benchmark, so we believe a value cycle would further flatter results. Similarly, our weighted average market cap remains below the index, which has recently been a drag on performance, but should be a meaningful performance driver when small and medium-size companies catch up. Lastly, given the emerging opportunities among defensive assets, we are refining our positioning for when volatility inevitably increases from its currently constrained level. Ultimately, we believe these factors will be strong drivers of relative performance.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in five of the 11 sectors in which it was invested during the quarter. The leading contributor was the IT sector, while the health care sector was the largest detractor.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection and sector allocation effects positively contributed to performance. Specifically, stock selection in the IT, consumer discretionary, communication services and utilities sectors and an overweight allocation to the utilities sector benefited performance. Conversely, stock selection in the consumer staples, health care and financials sectors weighed on returns.

On an individual stock basis, the biggest contributors to absolute returns in the quarter were Vistra, Micron Technology, Oracle, Murphy USA and Seagate Technology (STX). The largest detractors from absolute returns were Block (SQ), CVS Health (CVS), Target, Fiserv (FI) and Vulcan Materials (VMC).

In addition to the transactions listed above, we initiated new positions in Bank of America (BAC) in the financials sector, Uber Technologies (UBER), GE Vernova (GEV) and Boeing (BA) in the industrials sector, Nestle (nrsgy) in the consumer staples sector, Seagate Technology in the IT sector and PPL and PG&E (PCG) in the utilities sector. We exited positions in QuidelOrtho (QDEL) and CVS Health in the health care sector, DTE Energy (DTE) in the utilities sector, CNH Industrial (CNH), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), United Parcel Service (UPS) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) in the industrials sector, Sony (SONY) in the consumer discretionary sector, AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) in the financials sector and Suncor Energy (SU) in the energy sector.

Reed Cassady, CFA, Director, Portfolio Manager

Albert Grosman, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Sam Peters, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

