Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and its partner Sobi announced positive results from the phase 3 VALIANT study, using pegcetacoplan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy [C3G] or primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis [IC-MPGN]. Why investors should keep an eye on this company is because both of these are rare kidney disorders where there are no approved treatment options. The premise here is that it is possible that it could achieve a first to market for both of these rare disorders and have the entire market space for them all to itself. Why else should investors care about this recently released positive data from this phase 3 VALIANT study? It is because this release brings about several catalysts over the next 1-year period, many of which could also boost the stock price either immediately or over time.

The first of which is that full data from this late-stage study is going to be released at an upcoming medical conference in 2024. This should provide further detailed data about what was just given to the public. The second catalyst of which, is that it will file a New Drug Application [NDA] of pegcetacoplan for the treatment of patients with C3G and IC-MPGN in early 2025. From there, its partner Sobi expects to file a regulatory application of this drug to the European Medicines Agency [EMA] in 2025 as well. With positive data achieved from a late-stage study targeting two rare kidney disorders with pegcetacoplan, plus the potential to receive both U.S. and European approvals for it, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Positive Phase 3 Study Leads To Several Other Catalysts

As I noted directly above, Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported positive data from its phase 3 VALIANT study, which used pegcetacoplan for the treatment of patients with two rare kidney disorders. Before going over the data released from this trial, plus any catalysts to come out of it, it is first important to go over what both of these disorders entail. C3 glomerulopathy [C3G] is a group of rare kidney disorders where an over excessive immune system results in a breakdown of C3 proteins, which are deposited on the kidney. In the case of this disease, they are deposited in the fluid phase and in the microenvironment of the kidney. In terms of primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis [IC-MPGN], this is also characterized by deposits of C3 on the kidney. While both present with a similar component of C3, they are caused in a different manner. With respect to C3G, it is as a result of dysregulation of the complement C3 pathway. On the other hand, with IC-MPGN it as a result of activation of the classical pathway as a result of immune complex formation. The whole premise here is that an overactive immune system breaks down C3 and then allows formation of deposits on the kidney. Thus, the end result is inflammation and damage to the liver occurring. How can a drug like pegcetacoplan help both of these patient populations? I like to break it down to several factors as follows:

Unmet medical need - There are no drugs approved to treat C3G or IC-MPGN

About 50% of the people diagnosed with one of these disorders end up with kidney failure 5 to 10 years after having received diagnosis

Two-thirds of patients who are eligible for a kidney transplant will have disease recurrence - Despite a transplant the disease continues to occur as a result of C3 breakdown

With respect to the unmet medical need, this presents itself as a good opportunity for both patients and the company. There are no regulatory approved drugs to treat these patients. This means that if Apellis receives regulatory approvals of pegcetacoplan for both C3G and IC-MPGN, then it will have the entire market all to itself.

In order to see if pegcetacoplan would be able to effectively treat these patients with C3G and IC-MPGN, it completed the phase 3 VALIANT trial. This study recruited a total of 124 patients who were ages 12 and older. The main thing to note about this is that this was the first study of its kind to recruit both adolescent and adult patients with C3G and IC-MPGN. The thing to note is that first patients were screened for up to 10 weeks on Standard of care [SOC]. From there, they were randomized into one of the two following dosing groups:

62 patients given subcutaneous twice-weekly infusions of pegcetacoplan + SOC

62 patients given subcutaneous twice-weekly infusions of placebo + SOC

The primary endpoint of this trial was logtransoformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatine ratio [uPCR] at Week 26 versus baseline. This measure is important because it tracks the amount of protein in the urine. The higher this uPCR level is, the greater indication that some form of kidney damage is present. This primary endpoint was met with statistical significance in that the drug was able to reduce uPCR of drug versus placebo compared to baseline over a 26-week period. That is, it helped to reduce proteinuria by as much as 68%. This reduction was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.0001. This data is good, but what's even better is that this was achieved regardless of whether the patient was an adult or adolescent. This opens up the ability for the company to go after both of these patient populations. Plus, the data achieved was done regardless of transplant status. That is, pegcetacoplan + SOC worked in native or kidney transplant patients. This is another aspect that opens the door for expanding the target market.

The positive data achieved here, in terms of the primary endpoint of uPCR being met with statistical significance, brings about several catalysts. The most near-term catalyst of which would be the release of full detailed data from the phase 3 VALIANT study, which used pegcetacoplan + SOC for the treatment of patients with C3G and IC-MPGN. This is to be expected at an upcoming medical conference during this year. From there, it is expected that there will be two filings of pegcetacoplan to be achieved for both of these rare kidney disorder patient populations. Apellis is going to cover the NDA of this drug for the United States and then Sobi is going to over the aspect of filing the regulatory application for it in the European Union. Why is this the case? That's because Sobi has ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and then Apellis has U.S. commercial rights instead. However, in terms of pegcetacoplan for ophthalmologic indications, it holds full worldwide rights.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $360.1 million as of June 30th of 2024. In order to have sufficient cash on hand to operate it enacted one financial transaction, which was to refinance its existing debt of up to $475 million of a non-dilutive credit facility from Sixth Street. Another aspect to consider in terms of its financial stance, is that it is already generating revenue with approved products. Pegcetacoplan is approved to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria [PNH] as EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI in the United States/European Union and other territories respectively. pegcetacoplan as SYFOVRE has been approved as the first ever treatment for patients with geographic atrophy [GA] secondary to age-related macular degeneration [AMD]. It generated approximately $24.5 million in Q2 2024 revenues for EMPAVELI and then about $154.6 million in revenues for SYFOVRE.

However, there is an opportunity that it could possibly expand the revenues to be made for this particular drug. How so? It is expecting a final decision from European regulatory authorities on SYFOVRE for GA in Q4 of 2024. That is, initially a negative CHMP opinion was adopted for it. The hope is that the re-examination submitted will allow the company to move forward to bring this drug to the European territory to expand its market for it. Its cash burn per quarter is $292 million. However, it states that with the cash on hand plus expected product revenues, will be sufficient to fund its projected operating expenses and capital expenditures to positive cash flow. It may need to raise additional cash soon enough. Why do I make that claim? That's because in its 10-Q SEC filing it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the positive results that were just obtained from the phase 3 VALIANT study, which used pegcetacoplan + SOC to treat patients with c3G and IC-MPGN. It is expected that both an NDA filing of the drug from Apellis and an MAA filing from Sobi will happen in 2025. There is no assurance that either of these regulatory bodies will accept the applications for regulatory review, nor that pegcetacoplan will ultimately be approved to treat either of these patient populations in these respective territories.

The second risk to consider would in terms of the re-examination that the company is seeking for pegcetacoplan for the treatment of patients with GA in the European Union. The CHMP is expected to submit its final opinion on this matter in Q4 of 2024. There is no guarantee that this body will end up giving a positive opinion, in that case Apellis would not be eligible to market this drug for this indication in the European territories. In turn, this would mean fewer potential revenues to be generated for SYFOVRE.

The third risk to consider would be in terms of the sales generated to date for SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI. U.S. net product revenues of SYFOVRE came in at $155 million in Q2 of 2024, which was a 12% increase quarter over quarter. The risk here is that there is no assurance that a similar growth pattern will be achieved in the coming quarters. However, if this projected trend holds, then this drug is well on its way to becoming a multibillion-dollar U.S. product. In terms of EMPAVELI, sales of it are just starting off. However, what is encouraging is that there is a 97% patient compliance rate for it. The risk here is that there is no assurance that revenues for it in the PNH market are going to grow. Especially, when you consider other competing drugs on the market like Ultomiris and Soliris from AstraZeneca (AZN).

The fourth and final risk would be in terms of the financial position that it is in. That's because as I stated above, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This is why I believe it is likely going to have to start looking at ways to raise cash in the next several months.

Conclusion

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is in even better shape than it was before. There is no guarantee that it is going to have a positive CHMP opinion given by European regulators for SYFOVRE for the treatment of patients with GA. Regardless, with the trajectory that it is currently on with respect to sales of this drug in the United States, it is likely to generate substantial revenues. Not only that, but you have to consider that today's win, in being able to treat two rare kidney disorders with no approved treatments, means an ability to capture an entire market space solely on its own. I laid about above the prospects for the company and I believe it is well equipped to generate long-term shareholder value. There are also several catalysts expected within a 1-year period for investors to consider as well.

