Jonathan Kitchen

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) announced impressive Q2 results on Wednesday, with revenue up 20% and EPS up 120% year-over-year. Q2 EPS beat expectations by $0.05 while revenue beat expectations by 5%. Despite that, the stock price was essentially flat on less than 100,000 shares traded after a 12% spike in the morning. These results have been largely overlooked by the market, leading to a potential buying opportunity for speculative small cap investors who don't mind buying and sitting on obscure and low volume stocks.

The company's Q2 slide deck provided a snapshot of the improved Q2 results:

RDCM Q2 slide deck

Revenue and gross margin have seen a pretty consistent performance for Q1 and Q2. Revenue increased 20% from $12.4 million to $14.8 million for Q2, building on the $14.1 million in revenue seen in Q1. The six-month growth rate is 19%. Both Q2 and Q2 YTD gross margins are 74%, up from 72% in the previous year.

While revenue growth has been steady, the jump in net income is from expense management. R&D is down year-over-year despite the revenue growth. RADCOM prides itself in being the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. A reduction in R&D expense should be something investors flag as competitors could be making investments to offer better solutions. Sales and marketing expenses are up and in line with growth rates. The biggest delta from Q1 to Q2 is G&A. Q1 incurred a large stock compensation expense. On a non-GAAP basis which excludes stock compensation expenses, EPS was $0.20 for the quarter and $0.38 on the year. Both slightly over 50% growth from $0.13 EPS for the quarter and $0.25 YTD for 2023.

A snapshot of the company's revenue by quarter shows how incredibly consistent it has been over the last 10 quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Revenue has seen quarter-to-quarter growth in all but one quarter and gross profit in all but two. The company has secured $50 million in new contracts since the start of the year, ensuring that the consistent revenue growth will continue.

With consistent earnings, comes an improved balance sheet. On the Q2 call, management stated that RDCM ended the quarter with a record amount of cash and equivalents of $86.1 million. Working capital is $82 million and shareholder's equity is $88 million.

Valuation, advantages and risks, and how I am playing RDCM

For a market cap of $150 million, RDCM's extremely consistent revenue growth, accelerated earnings power through cost containment, robust near-term backlog and extremely strong balance sheet for a company this size leads me to conclude that there are minimal financial risks in the near term. The only risk of dilution comes from stock compensation expense as the company looks for a full time CEO. In the longer term, I expect RDCM to face competitive threats, so a flatlining R&D figure could be a sign that the company's offerings may get stale in the future.

RDCM scores a surprising D- on Seeking Alpha's valuation grade. Its non-GAAP P/E of 12 ranks well below sector median of 21, while most revenue and book value multiples are either discounted or aligned with the sector median. The number that really drags down RDCM's rating is the TTM EV/EBITDA, given an F grade and is an eye-popping 30x the sector median. This is a temporary trick of math that I expect to correct itself soon as the quarter ended September 2023 has negative EBITDA. Next quarter it will fall off and be replaced with presumably a much stronger number. Of note, Forward EV/EBIT is given an A+ grade and is one of the most heavily discounted figures to sector median for the company. I expect the valuation grade to improve to B or better after Q3 results.

Given RDCM's relative obscurity and low liquidity, I feel comfortable with sitting on the sidelines for now and deploying my cash in other opportunities at the moment. I don't foresee RDCM suddenly popping 100% out of nowhere even if the fundamentals suggest that it could over a longer term horizon. However, I will be keeping an eye on the stock for a buying opportunity below $9.00. I may purchase shares leading into Q3 results. Steady revenue and gross margin growth in the face of contained costs is a recipe for an accelerated EPS growth. It could catch the market off-guard and I will be ready to profit from it.