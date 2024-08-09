Chart Industries: Unlocking Value And 8% Dividend

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • GTLS serves diverse markets, reducing cyclicality.
  • It benefits from growing demand in key sectors like natural gas, hydrogen production, and semiconductors.
  • Chart Industries trades at an attractive 11x forward PE ratio.
  • Recurring revenue streams enhance financial stability.
  • Strategic acquisitions, like Howden, drive significant growth.

Production of nitrogen and oxygen from the air. Exterior of the air scrubber and molecular sieves (adsorber)

Aliaksandr Yarmashchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), a mid-cap industrial company little known among retail traders, plays a crucial role in key sectors shaping our lives. The company, founded in 1992, manufactures and designs systems for pressurized liquid gases. Its systems, which

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.41K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTLS
--
GTLS.PR.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News